A chemicals manufacturer and agricultural life science company has been awarded £2.2 million by Scottish Enterprise as it looks to expand operations at the Grangemouth chemicals plant.

Syngenta said the public funds will create 38 new jobs while “safeguarding 14 existing roles”.

Currently, the business employs more than 370 people at its Grangemouth chemicals plant site.

The funds were announced by deputy first minister Kate Forbes as she visited the site with Scottish Enterprise managing director for innovation and investment Jane Martin, and form part of a £14.7m pot to increase operations and secure jobs at Grangemouth following the closure of Scotland’s last oil refinery.

The project and investment were secured for Scotland following competition with other international locations.

Forbes said: “I am proud of the investment we are able to make through Scottish Enterprise, as part of the Scottish government’s commitment to shaping a sustainable future for the chemicals sector.

© Supplied by Scottish Enterprise

“This reflects our vision for Grangemouth, in encouraging innovative companies to choose the industrial complex for access to a skilled workforce and established infrastructure.”

As part of Project Willow, a £1.5m feasibility study that examined low-carbon alternative uses for Grangemouth, the Scottish government is also investing £25m in the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund.

This brings the total support for Grangemouth to £87 million, which also covers training and skills opportunities to support and grow the workforce.

Martin commented: “This latest project from Syngenta is a fantastic example of the type of ambitious, world-leading specialty chemicals innovation we want to see happening here at Grangemouth.

“The entire industrial cluster has a vital role to play in Scotland’s economic future and, in addition to attracting new investment to the site, we’re working closely with companies already based here to ensure Grangemouth remains the best place for them to grow, innovate and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Grangemouth funds to support Scotland’s ‘high-value seeds’

Syngenta specialises in crop protection and seed breeding for the agriculture sector, and the site expansion that will result from the latest government funding will be put towards a manufacturing facility for its ‘Seedcare’ product range.

These products aim to help growers safeguard “high-value seeds” against disease, pests and other environmental stresses.

The agricultural firm forms part of the Grangemouth cluster, Scotland’s largest concentration of industry and infrastructure.

“Grangemouth is an important strategic location for Syngenta, and we are keen to further invest into new facilities at the site,” said Syngenta head of UK manufacturing Pete Waddington.

“The speciality chemical cluster is also an asset for Scotland with a skilled workforce, strong logistics position, and proven track record of delivery.”

© Supplied by MiAlgae

Last month, plans were submitted to increase algae production at Grangemouth, a move that could create 100 new jobs.

The firm behind the project, MiAlgae, said the expansion will enable it to continue creating “retraining opportunities for workers transitioning from the oil and gas industry”.

The business secured £13.8 million in a Series A funding round last year to finance the scale-up.

In April, Grangemouth owners Petroineos closed the oil refinery at the site, bringing an end to refining in Scotland.

This move is set to result in 400 people losing their jobs and has prompted government engagement and union outrage.

Project Willow produced a report which claimed a series of clean energy projects at the Grangemouth refinery could create around 800 jobs over the next 15 years.

The UK and Scottish governments also launched a Grangemouth Just Transition Fund, which saw £200m coming from Westminster in addition to the £25m from Holyrood.