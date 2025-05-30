Jennifer Hall has been promoted to head of business development at Aberdeen-based consultancy Integrity HSE.

Hall will join the company’s senior leadership team, where she will be responsible for driving business growth, client engagement, and long-term development initiatives.

She was previously employed at companies including Consortiq, Nimbus Blue, and Petrofac.

Integrity HSE managing director Steven Harris said: “This promotion is a well-earned recognition of Jennifer’s exceptional impact since joining us in 2024.

“Her energy, insight, and professionalism have transformed the way we work – not just internally, but also in the value we bring to our clients. Frankly, the decision was obvious.”

Integrity HSE recently appointed a new receptionist and administrator at its headquarters on Queens Road.

Chris Sawyer, an energy industry veteran, has been hired as a partner by law firm Pinsent Masons to bolster its Aberdeen office.

Sawyer joins the firm’s corporate team, having held several C-suite level in-house legal roles over a 20-year period with major oil and gas operators, including BP, and more recently EnQuest, where he was General Counsel.

His international experience, including a three-year period as head of legal for BP’s Russian business in Moscow, aligned with two decades of UK-focused activity, bolsters Pinsent Masons’ expertise in oil and gas, energy transition, risk management and regulatory compliance.

In addition, former Burness Paull director Gillian Harrington has joined the law firm as a partner to lead the Granite City-based employment team.

Pinsent Masons global sector head for energy, Julia Maguire, said: “The energy sector, both in the North Sea and globally, offers huge opportunities. Many larger energy companies are selling their mature assets to the smaller independent energy businesses, who then redevelop them to extend their lifespan while reducing carbon emissions.

“Our clients need guidance on navigating shifting markets, driven by the energy transition and the need to ensure a secure energy supply in the context of continuing geopolitical uncertainty.

“Chris’ and Gillian’s expertise will help ensure we capitalise on these opportunities and continue to deliver our energy clients’ most important and most complex deals across the globe. Having seen our global energy practice grow by 90% over the last four years, we appreciate the continuing and growing client need for the kind of deep sector expertise and experience which Chris and Gillian can offer.”

Dave Hager will take up the role as a non-executive director of BP from 2 June 2025.

US-based Hager, 52, served in senior leadership roles at Devon Energy, one of the US’s largest independent oil and natural gas producers. The appointment comes as BP seeks a new chairman.

BP chairman Helge Lund, who is expected to step down from the role in 2026, said of Hagger: “He brings deep-rooted knowledge of the US upstream oil and gas industry. His strategic focus combined with his experience in driving operational results and capital efficiency will be an asset to the board.”

Hager was executive chair of Oklahoma City-headquartered Devon between 2021-2023, and president and CEO between 2015-2021. Prior to that, he had served as the executive vice president of exploration and production since 2009.

Abbie Sampson has joined SGN as its chief corporate affairs officer.

Sampson is a senior strategic communications and public affairs advisor, whose experience of working with businesses and government at the most senior levels includes acting as Mark Carney’s advisor on media strategy and stakeholder engagement for COP26.

She will oversee the company’s communications, external affairs, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability functions.

Her previous role was at Brunswick Group where she was an advisor to FTSE100 businesses on government affairs, stakeholder engagement and communications across multiple sectors including energy.

SGN CEO Simon Kilonback said that Sampson “brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in corporate communications and public affairs.

“Abbie’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our ambitions forward and enhancing our corporate reputation, particularly as we transition towards green gas.”

Dr Neelam Zia has joined Aberdeen psychology-based consultancy IntrospeXion as consultant psychologist.

Registered with the HCPC and a Chartered Member of the British Psychological Society (BPS), Dr Zia also holds affiliations with the Faculty of Clinical Health Psychology and Division of Occupational Psychology.

IntrospeXion said Dr Zia will add significant depth to the company’s capacity to deliver high-impact support services across industries.

IntrospeXion managing director Shabnum Hanif said Dr Zia’s appointment is a “statement of intent” for the consultancy.

“As demand grows for psychologically informed, high-trust support in the corporate world, we are building a powerhouse of psychological excellence, a team that not only meets the moment but truly leads it,” Hanif said.

“Neelam’s trauma-informed approach, work with corporate leaders and her ability to translate theory into impact make her an invaluable part of our journey.”

In her role, Dr Zia will deliver 1:1 clinics, workplace workshops and travel offshore to provide education and psychological support to teams operating in isolated, high-stress environments.

Dawn Summers, a former C-suite executive at Harbour Energy, has been elected as a member to the board of directors of Equinor.

Current member Jonathan Lewis will resign from the board of directors as of 30 June 2025, with the nomination committee recommending Summers’ election take effect from 1 September 2025.

Dawn Summers served as interim chief operating officer at Harbour Energy from 2024-2025.

In this position, she was responsible for ensuring business continuity and smooth operations integration following Harbour Energy’s acquisition of Wintershall Dea, where she was as chief operating officer and board member from 2020-2024.

Summers is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the energy sector and is committed to mentoring the next generation of women leaders in STEM fields.

In addition, the nomination committee recommended a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board, in addition to the re-election of Finn Bjørn Ruyter, Haakon Bruun-Hanssen, Mikael Karlsson, Fernanda Lopes Larsen and Tone Hegland Bachke as members of the board of directors.

The election to the board of directors of Equinor will take place in the company’s corporate assembly meeting on 2 June 2025.

Equinor announced in April that its first-quarter profit grew compared to the same period of 2024, beating analysts’ predictions.

