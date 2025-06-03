Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Metlen secures six UK renewables contracts as country moves into focus

The Greek company is looking to relist in London as more of its work comes from abroad.

June 3rd 2025, 11:28 am
2 min read
Solar doesn't always pay its way, says the Financial Ombudsman.
Solar panels

Michael Behr

Greek industrial group Metlen has signed six new contracts to help develop multiple renewable energy projects across the UK.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts cover five solar farms and one battery energy storage system (BESS) with a combined capacity of 313.4 MW.

In Scotland, Metlen will develop the 84.5 MW Benthead Solar Park for Aukera Energy which also comes with the Benthead BESS, which will have a storage capacity of 73.3 MWh.

And in England, Metlen will build two projects in Durham for Lightsource BP – the 71 MW Hulam Solar Park and the 53 MW Sheraton Solar Park.

In addition, it will develop the 55 MW Scruton Solar Park in Northallerton for AMPYR Solar Europe and the 18.9 MW Henley Solar Park in Shropshire, also for Aukera Energy.

In total, the contracts are worth approximately £110 million.

Construction is set to begin at various stages throughout 2025, with all units expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Strategic focus

Metlen was previously involved in the construction of SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission’s £2.5 billion Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) subsea cable project, to link Torness in East Lothian with Hawthorn Pit in County Durham.

The group worked with several other contractors, including Murphy, GE Vernova and Prysmian on the project, with Metlen supplying the two HVDC converter stations.

Its recent work across EGL1, along with the solar farm deals, comes amid a strategic focus on the UK for Metlen.

Late last year, it announced plans to move its primary stock market listing from Athens to London.

The process is expected to take 12-18 months.

The company said the relisting reflects the increasingly diversified geographical presence of the Metlen group.

Founded in Greece in 1990, Metlen operates bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production, with privately owned port facilities.

Previously known as Mytilineos Energy and Metals, it is an integrated energy utility with activities ranging from the development, construction and operation of thermal power plants and renewable energy projects to retail electricity and natural gas supply.