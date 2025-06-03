Greek industrial group Metlen has signed six new contracts to help develop multiple renewable energy projects across the UK.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts cover five solar farms and one battery energy storage system (BESS) with a combined capacity of 313.4 MW.

In Scotland, Metlen will develop the 84.5 MW Benthead Solar Park for Aukera Energy which also comes with the Benthead BESS, which will have a storage capacity of 73.3 MWh.

And in England, Metlen will build two projects in Durham for Lightsource BP – the 71 MW Hulam Solar Park and the 53 MW Sheraton Solar Park.

In addition, it will develop the 55 MW Scruton Solar Park in Northallerton for AMPYR Solar Europe and the 18.9 MW Henley Solar Park in Shropshire, also for Aukera Energy.

In total, the contracts are worth approximately £110 million.

Construction is set to begin at various stages throughout 2025, with all units expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Strategic focus

Metlen was previously involved in the construction of SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission’s £2.5 billion Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) subsea cable project, to link Torness in East Lothian with Hawthorn Pit in County Durham.

The group worked with several other contractors, including Murphy, GE Vernova and Prysmian on the project, with Metlen supplying the two HVDC converter stations.

Its recent work across EGL1, along with the solar farm deals, comes amid a strategic focus on the UK for Metlen.

Late last year, it announced plans to move its primary stock market listing from Athens to London.

The process is expected to take 12-18 months.

The company said the relisting reflects the increasingly diversified geographical presence of the Metlen group.

Founded in Greece in 1990, Metlen operates bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production, with privately owned port facilities.

Previously known as Mytilineos Energy and Metals, it is an integrated energy utility with activities ranging from the development, construction and operation of thermal power plants and renewable energy projects to retail electricity and natural gas supply.