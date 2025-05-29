Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK energy needs ‘north star’ for 2030, says GB Energy policy director

The UK energy sector needs a north star to “galvanise industry” and send a signal for investment, according to the state-backed energy company.

May 29th 2025, 8:29 pm Updated: May 29th 2025, 8:29 pm
3 min read
Energy Voice Live 2025 at The Caves in Edinburgh on 28th May 2025. Photo: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Jessica Mills Davies and Mark Selby

The UK energy sector needs a “north star” to “galvanise industry” and send a signal for investment in the run up to 2030, according to GB Energy policy director Paul Addison.

“I reflect a lot on the ambition that has been set out by the end of the decade,” Addison said on Wednesday at Energy Voice Live in Edinburgh.

“You need a north star to galvanise industry and send a really clear signal.”

Industry is split as to whether the Clean Power 2030 mission set by government is achievable. Some energy companies and advisers have called the target “stretching”, and questioned whether it is too ambitious.

Chris Stark himself, who was appointed to lead that mission as the head of Labour’s Mission Control in July 2024, has in the past warned that it will be a “huge challenge”. He is exploring incentives for a diverse mix of technologies, including hydrogen storage.

Addison said that the clean power trajectory, which was pushed back by five years, “does provide quite a lot of certainty” to businesses and investors.

“It’s pretty clear what Chris Stark and his mission control are trying to do,” he said.

However, Valentina Kretzschmar, vice president of consulting on climate at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, warned that the ambitious targets for renewable power may not be achievable.

Addressing the Energy Voice Live audience, she said that while renewable energy investment is growing, and fossil fuel demand is predicted to shrink, China is operating by the mantra of ‘not tearing a house down before a new one is built’.

“They laugh at us because they see us knocking down our old house and we don’t even have a permit to build a new one,” she said.

Energy Voice Live 2025 at The Caves in Edinburgh on 28th May 2025. Photo: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Dilution

Despite the UK having a fractional impact on overall global emissions at just 1%, according to Kretzschmar, the country is nevertheless committed to a challenging target of decarbonising the power system by the end of the decade.

Prime minister Keir Starmer diluted the original goal to achieve 100% clean power by 2030 to 95%, forecasting 5% unabated gas, following a recommendation by system operator the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

“We just need to have a reasonable approach to [the] energy transition,” Kretzschmar said.

“Another thing is, everyone talks about net zero. First of all, it’s not zero. A lot of people think it’s zero fossil fuels. It’s not zero fossil fuels. So even in this net-zero scenario, we have to produce quite a lot of oil and gas.”

She added that in a net-zero scenario the UK will “have to continue” to produce oil and gas, but warned that “this is not enough even to satisfy our net-zero scenario”.

“If we don’t produce our own oil and gas, we’re going to import a lot more, and it’s going to be six times more carbon-intensive than what we can produce ourselves in the UK,” Kretzschmar warned.

“So we really have to make sure that we have this balanced, reasonable approach and ensure that all the new systems work together.”

Kretzschmar called the country’s net-zero target “unrealistic”, and said that with the UK comprising less than 1% of global emissions, it could be a “burden on taxpayers”.

The continued development of wind power in the UK, which is a leader in the sector, remains a “no brainer”, she added, despite warning that unrealistic net-zero targets could jeopardise investment in alternative energy.

Addison added: “When I reflect on fixed-bottom offshore wind and when that was scaled up, it was incredibly successful in the UK.

“Did the UK do enough to develop the supply chain? Probably not. So I think there’s a huge opportunity there. In Scotland, between Edinburgh and Glasgow, there is a huge opportunity by way of engineering skills, university capacity, R&D and all the rest of it.”

Some corners of the energy industry argue that even with such an ambitious goal to reach net zero, if the UK falls short of those targets in five years, there will still be a greater build-out of renewable energy technologies than would have otherwise been achieved.

