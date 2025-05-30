When the global energy landscape shifted in the 1970s, nations faced a stark choice: how to secure their future in an era of uncertainty. Some bet big on fossil fuels. Others, like France, backed nuclear power.

Decades on, as the UK seeks to decarbonise its energy system and embrace new technologies, those choices still resonate—and will take centre stage at this year’s Energy Exports Conference (EEC) in Aberdeen.

Among the key speakers is Sammy Tweddle, a leading figure in the UK nuclear sector and director of energy and engineering at Bureau Veritas UK. In a much-anticipated talk on Wednesday June 4 at 10am, Sammy will explore the lessons of history—and what they can teach us about the future of nuclear in the UK.

With more than 15 years of experience spanning civil and defence nuclear programmes, both in the UK and internationally, Sammy brings a deep understanding of the sector’s challenges and opportunities. His work supporting major projects like Hinkley Point C and his role in shaping nuclear skills development through the National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN) give him a unique perspective on the road ahead.

Sammy’s talk, titled Nuclear Now: The unexpected Hero in Clean Energy, will contrast two approaches: the North Sea oil boom in Aberdeen, which transformed the city into Europe’s oil capital, and the French nuclear revolution, a state-driven strategy that saw over 25 reactors built in a decade, cementing France’s long-term energy security and low carbon energy production for many years up to today.

“I am so excited for this event to meet and discuss the future prospects of nuclear power whilst reflecting on the past successes and challenges of nuclear which we need to learn from and maximise its true potential as a low carbon energy producer many years into the future.”

As the UK looks to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to play a key role in its clean energy future, Sammy will examine how the past holds critical lessons for today. From the need for international collaboration—such as US expertise supporting UK nuclear projects—to the challenges of building domestic skills and navigating complex design codes like RCC-M and ASME III, his session will highlight the lessons learnt from the 1970s and 1980s rapid expansion of nuclear power and how society benefits today.

For those attending the Energy Exports Conference, Sammy’s talk promises a thought-provoking perspective on where we’ve been, where we are, and where we need to go.

What you'll gain from attending The Energy Exports Conference

Understand how history shapes today’s nuclear challenges and opportunities

Learn how international expertise and domestic skills must work together to accelerate nuclear deployment

Hear insights from a leader at the forefront of nuclear construction and policy shaping

Be inspired by bold energy strategies of the past—and how they can inform the path to net zero

