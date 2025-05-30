Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Sammy Tweddle on nuclear now: The unexpected hero in clean energy at Energy Exports Conference 2025

May 30th 2025, 12:37 pm
3 min read
Discover the future of clean energy at Energy Exports Conference 2025.
Charlotte Cairney

When the global energy landscape shifted in the 1970s, nations faced a stark choice: how to secure their future in an era of uncertainty. Some bet big on fossil fuels. Others, like France, backed nuclear power.

Decades on, as the UK seeks to decarbonise its energy system and embrace new technologies, those choices still resonate—and will take centre stage at this year’s Energy Exports Conference (EEC) in Aberdeen.

Sammy Tweddle, UK nuclear sector and director of energy and engineering at Bureau Veritas UK.

Among the key speakers is Sammy Tweddle, a leading figure in the UK nuclear sector and director of energy and engineering at Bureau Veritas UK. In a much-anticipated talk on Wednesday June 4 at 10am, Sammy will explore the lessons of history—and what they can teach us about the future of nuclear in the UK.

With more than 15 years of experience spanning civil and defence nuclear programmes, both in the UK and internationally, Sammy brings a deep understanding of the sector’s challenges and opportunities. His work supporting major projects like Hinkley Point C and his role in shaping nuclear skills development through the National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN) give him a unique perspective on the road ahead.

Sammy’s talk, titled Nuclear Now: The unexpected Hero in Clean Energy, will contrast two approaches: the North Sea oil boom in Aberdeen, which transformed the city into Europe’s oil capital, and the French nuclear revolution, a state-driven strategy that saw over 25 reactors built in a decade, cementing France’s long-term energy security and low carbon energy production for many years up to today.

“I am so excited for this event to meet and discuss the future prospects of nuclear power whilst reflecting on the past successes and challenges of nuclear which we need to learn from and maximise its true potential as a low carbon energy producer many years into the future.”

As the UK looks to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to play a key role in its clean energy future, Sammy will examine how the past holds critical lessons for today. From the need for international collaboration—such as US expertise supporting UK nuclear projects—to the challenges of building domestic skills and navigating complex design codes like RCC-M and ASME III, his session will highlight the lessons learnt from the 1970s and 1980s rapid expansion of nuclear power and how society benefits today.

For those attending the Energy Exports Conference, Sammy’s talk promises a thought-provoking perspective on where we’ve been, where we are, and where we need to go.

What you’ll gain from attending The Energy Exports Conference

  • Understand how history shapes today’s nuclear challenges and opportunities
  • Learn how international expertise and domestic skills must work together to accelerate nuclear deployment
  • Hear insights from a leader at the forefront of nuclear construction and policy shaping
  • Be inspired by bold energy strategies of the past—and how they can inform the path to net zero

The Energy Exports Conference is the UK’s leading platform for global energy leaders, bringing together operators, suppliers, regulators, and innovators from oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen and nuclear. Don’t miss the chance to be part of these vital conversations—and to hear from Sammy Tweddle as he connects the past and the future of nuclear energy.

Find out more information on the event and secure your place.

Tags