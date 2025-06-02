Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Score leads charge in methane reduction

June 2nd 2025, 2:38 pm
3 min read
Score engineers are delivering solutions that can save clients millions of dollars in valve management, diagnostics and repairs.
In partnership with Score, a D2Zero company

Interview with Trevor Fleming, Global Emissions Lead at Score, a D2Zero company

When Trevor Fleming speaks about emissions, there’s no mistaking the urgency in his voice. “We’re no longer just talking about boosting operational  performance,” he says. “ It’s about environmental accountability, global framework compliance – and in some cases, averting large scale operational disruptions.”

Fleming, a technical lead with Score, a D2Zero Company has spent years working on the front lines of valve management and emissions elimination. As global pressure mounts to reduce methane emissions – particularly in the wake of the EU’s new regulation (EU) 2024/1787 – companies are now facing hard deadlines and potentially massive penalties. But Score, with its four decades of engineering know-how, is helping industry leaders turn risk into opportunity.

Why valves matter

Valves are the source of roughly 75% of fugitive emissions. That’s a huge number, and it’s where Score’s expertise makes the biggest difference.

For over 40 years, Score has specialised in valve management, diagnostics, and repairs, building a wealth of knowledge on the source of emissions and how to eliminate them. Today it’s part of clean energy group D2Zero and supports customers across the globe, including 85% of companies in the UK oil and gas sector. Its emissions services include bespoke solutions that not only reduce leaks but also align with evolving sustainability goals.

“We’re not just fixing leaks,” says Fleming. “We’re improving operational efficiency, increasing uptime, and supporting clients with regulatory compliance – especially now that Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) requirements are tightening globally.”

Trevor Fleming, Global Emissions Lead at Score, a D2Zero company.

Facing new regulations head-on

Under the new EU regulation, operators had until May 5, 2025 to submit a Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programme and have until August 5, 2025 to complete their first Type 2 surveys. “That’s not a lot of time,” Fleming says. “We’ve already helped clients prepare their LDAR strategies, and we’re continuing to implement advanced detection technologies, and get their teams trained up.”

The regulation is a game-changer for companies operating within EU jurisdictions – and will soon impact  those exporting into the EU market. Non-compliance could cost operators up to 20% of their annual turnover.

“Our software, developed  in partnership with asset55, provides digital emissions management that’s ahead of the curve. It tracks leaks, maintenance activity, and helps our clients produce accurate reports that tick all the regulatory boxes,” Fleming notes.

Big wins – in numbers

Score’s results speak for themselves. In Europe, it helped a customer cut 66,000 kilotonnes of CO₂ leaks – the equivalent mass of a large cruise ship – saving the client $5 million annually. In the UK, it eliminated 15,000 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, saving another client $800,000. And in the Middle East, a client’s annual savings reached $1.4 million after a single emissions survey.

But sometimes the stakes go far beyond financial savings.

Avoiding national energy disruption

One of the most striking examples of Score’s impact comes from a recent case in the Middle East. A client responsible for 80% of the country’s gas supply faced a critical issue with a gas vent header. Vibration levels were excessive and welded connections were cracking, posing a serious risk of an unplanned shutdown and widespread energy disruption. Score’s team mobilised rapidly, performing a full dimensional analysis, designing and testing a clamp at cryogenic temperatures, and manufacturing and installing the final product on-site.

“Another vendor quoted six months for a solution,” recalls Fleming. “We delivered in six weeks. It wasn’t just about emissions. It was about enhancing process safety and safeguarding national energy security.”

This three-step approach – Detect, Eliminate, Optimise – demonstrates Score’s entire philosophy. It doesn’t just offer quick fixes. It engineers long-term solutions that reduce emissions, protect critical infrastructure, and improve overall system integrity.

Looking ahead

With methane emissions firmly in the global spotlight, Fleming sees operators moving beyond compliance, viewing emissions management as critical to long-term sustainability. “Every leak we find, every system we optimise – that’s a win for our clients’ bottom line and, ultimately, the environment.” he says. “It’s never been more important to take action.”

Whether you’re facing looming deadlines under tightening legislation or simply want to enhance the performance and sustainability of your operations, Score can help. From initial survey to full emissions elimination, its team is ready to deliver tailored solutions at pace.

Don’t wait. Visit Score’s website and take the first step towards emissions compliance and operational excellence.

