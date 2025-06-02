Interview with Trevor Fleming, Global Emissions Lead at Score, a D2Zero company

When Trevor Fleming speaks about emissions, there’s no mistaking the urgency in his voice. “We’re no longer just talking about boosting operational performance,” he says. “ It’s about environmental accountability, global framework compliance – and in some cases, averting large scale operational disruptions.”

Fleming, a technical lead with Score, a D2Zero Company has spent years working on the front lines of valve management and emissions elimination. As global pressure mounts to reduce methane emissions – particularly in the wake of the EU’s new regulation (EU) 2024/1787 – companies are now facing hard deadlines and potentially massive penalties. But Score, with its four decades of engineering know-how, is helping industry leaders turn risk into opportunity.

Why valves matter

Valves are the source of roughly 75% of fugitive emissions. That’s a huge number, and it’s where Score’s expertise makes the biggest difference.

For over 40 years, Score has specialised in valve management, diagnostics, and repairs, building a wealth of knowledge on the source of emissions and how to eliminate them. Today it’s part of clean energy group D2Zero and supports customers across the globe, including 85% of companies in the UK oil and gas sector. Its emissions services include bespoke solutions that not only reduce leaks but also align with evolving sustainability goals.

“We’re not just fixing leaks,” says Fleming. “We’re improving operational efficiency, increasing uptime, and supporting clients with regulatory compliance – especially now that Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) requirements are tightening globally.”

Facing new regulations head-on

Under the new EU regulation, operators had until May 5, 2025 to submit a Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programme and have until August 5, 2025 to complete their first Type 2 surveys. “That’s not a lot of time,” Fleming says. “We’ve already helped clients prepare their LDAR strategies, and we’re continuing to implement advanced detection technologies, and get their teams trained up.”

The regulation is a game-changer for companies operating within EU jurisdictions – and will soon impact those exporting into the EU market. Non-compliance could cost operators up to 20% of their annual turnover.

“Our software, developed in partnership with asset55, provides digital emissions management that’s ahead of the curve. It tracks leaks, maintenance activity, and helps our clients produce accurate reports that tick all the regulatory boxes,” Fleming notes.

Big wins – in numbers

Score’s results speak for themselves. In Europe, it helped a customer cut 66,000 kilotonnes of CO₂ leaks – the equivalent mass of a large cruise ship – saving the client $5 million annually. In the UK, it eliminated 15,000 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, saving another client $800,000. And in the Middle East, a client’s annual savings reached $1.4 million after a single emissions survey.

But sometimes the stakes go far beyond financial savings.

Avoiding national energy disruption

One of the most striking examples of Score’s impact comes from a recent case in the Middle East. A client responsible for 80% of the country’s gas supply faced a critical issue with a gas vent header. Vibration levels were excessive and welded connections were cracking, posing a serious risk of an unplanned shutdown and widespread energy disruption. Score’s team mobilised rapidly, performing a full dimensional analysis, designing and testing a clamp at cryogenic temperatures, and manufacturing and installing the final product on-site.

“Another vendor quoted six months for a solution,” recalls Fleming. “We delivered in six weeks. It wasn’t just about emissions. It was about enhancing process safety and safeguarding national energy security.”

This three-step approach – Detect, Eliminate, Optimise – demonstrates Score’s entire philosophy. It doesn’t just offer quick fixes. It engineers long-term solutions that reduce emissions, protect critical infrastructure, and improve overall system integrity.

Looking ahead

With methane emissions firmly in the global spotlight, Fleming sees operators moving beyond compliance, viewing emissions management as critical to long-term sustainability. “Every leak we find, every system we optimise – that’s a win for our clients’ bottom line and, ultimately, the environment.” he says. “It’s never been more important to take action.”

Whether you’re facing looming deadlines under tightening legislation or simply want to enhance the performance and sustainability of your operations, Score can help. From initial survey to full emissions elimination, its team is ready to deliver tailored solutions at pace.

Don’t wait. Visit Score’s website and take the first step towards emissions compliance and operational excellence.