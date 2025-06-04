Tories must reject climate ‘luddites’ on left and right, warns Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Tories must reject climate ‘luddites’ on left and right, warns Cleverly

Former home secretary urges Conservatives to "push further, faster and smarter" on renewable energy and carbon capture

June 4th 2025, 7:49 am
2 min read
Former UK Home Secretary James Cleverly pictured in 2024. Image: Thomas Krych/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock© Thomas Krych/Story Picture Agenc
PA

The Conservatives must reject climate change “luddites” on both the right and the left, Sir James Cleverly will warn on Wednesday.

In a speech to the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), the former home secretary is expected to urge his party to “push further, faster and smarter” and “set the pace” internationally on green technology.

As first reported in the Daily Telegraph, he will argue that the UK is “caught between two tribes of neo-luddites”, criticising a “negative right” that claims “the way things are now is just fine” and a “negative left” that is “suspicious of technology”.

He will say: “The ‘let’s not move forward’ tribe is in a bidding war with the ‘let’s move backwards’ tribe. They’re both wrong.”

The intervention, Sir James’s first major speech since last year’s Tory leadership election, comes after Kemi Badenoch declared herself a “net zero sceptic”.

The Conservative leader kicked off her party’s policy renewal process in March by saying it was “impossible” to reach net zero by 2050, a target the Tories had been committed to since 2019.

The final turbine is installed at the Seagreen wind farm, TotalEnergies’ only operational offshore wind project.

Meanwhile, Reform UK has pledged to scrap net zero entirely and its deputy leader, Richard Tice, has claimed there is “no evidence” for man-made climate change, contrary to scientific consensus.

In his CEN speech, Sir James is expected to urge a different course, saying the Conservatives “must embrace a future where environmental polities encourage investment in new technologies, support the development of new industries, and create the jobs of tomorrow”.

Drawing on Britain’s “proud history of innovation”, he will say: “We can lead once again, this time in the realm of green technology.

“While government plays a role, the private sector must be the engine driving this green revolution.

“The UK is advancing rapidly in renewable energy generation, clean transport, and carbon capture. But we must push further, faster and smarter.”

The former foreign secretary will also call for the UK to play a leadership role on climate and export new technologies around the world.

And he will warn that nations such as China could take the lead internationally if Britain steps back.

Sir James will say: “It’s in our national interest to ensure no country – whether China or anyone else – monopolises the resources powering tomorrow’s industries.”

