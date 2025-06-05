UK must tackle energy bills as firms face £24bn in extra costs – CBI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

UK must tackle energy bills as firms face £24bn in extra costs – CBI

The UK must address soaring energy tariffs, the CBI boss warns.

June 5th 2025, 6:54 am
3 min read
CCUS business models: making money from collaring carbon© PA
Drax Power Station near Selby, North Yorkshire.

PA

Britain must address soaring energy tariffs as firms struggle under the weight of crippling power bills on top of tax and wage hikes costing them an extra £24 billion a year, the boss of the CBI is set to warn.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of the business group, will tell business leaders and politicians at the CBI’s business dinner on Thursday that sky-high energy costs are an “anchor on our ambition”.

At the event in London, she will call on the Government to come up with a “serious plan” to cut energy costs and invest in energy security to help make the UK and businesses more competitive.

The CBI said almost 90% of British businesses have seen their energy bills rise over the past three years, with a third seeing them rocket by more than 50%.

Four in 10 firms are reducing investment as a result, according to the group.

Higher energy bills come on top of significant increases in staff costs, with the CBI estimating the recent rise in national insurance contributions (NICs) and past three minimum wage hikes since 2023-24 is costing companies an extra £24 billion each year.

Ms Newton-Smith will say: “Business is now straining under £24 billion in extra costs per year.

“That’s more than the cost of Crossrail. More than the Home Office budget – on business, every year.”

She will add: “With costs running so high, there is one issue we absolutely must tackle.

“Without it, any industrial strategy, any serious plan for economic security will fall flat on its face. Energy.”

She will say the rising cost of energy “isn’t just a cost issue”.

“It’s a jobs issue. An investment issue. A security issue.

“Because how can UK business compete with one hand tied behind its back – and the other straining to keep the lights on?

Deloitte UK energy mix © PA
The multi-billion pound Hinkley Point C nuclear power station is under construction.

“This is an anchor on our ambition. A crack in our economic security. And it must be fixed.”

Britain is becoming less competitive for business and industry due to expensive energy, with firms finding it “harder and harder to stay in the UK” when power is far cheaper abroad, according to the CBI.

Ms Newton-Smith will warn UK firms “pay among the highest electricity bills in the world – 50% more than France or Germany, four times more than the US and Canada”.

The CBI is making a plea to the Government to remove policy costs from electricity bills, but it also wants it to focus on low-carbon energy to help achieve economic security.

Its recent economic report showed the UK net zero economy grew 10% and supported 900,000 jobs.

Ms Newton-Smith will say: “If economic security is our destination, then make no mistake: affordable, reliable, low-carbon energy is the road that gets us there,

“What we need now is a serious plan alongside the industrial strategy: to cut energy costs, to manage the shift from fossil fuels, to boost efficiency, storage and system flexibility.

“This Government has already shown it can put prosperity over politics on the world stage. Well now it must do the same for energy at home.

“Because this isn’t about culture wars. It’s about common sense.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Through our sprint to clean power, we will get off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets – protecting business and household finances with clean, homegrown energy that we control.

“We are already bringing energy costs for key UK industries closer in line with other major economies through the British industry supercharger – saving businesses £5 billion over the next 10 years.”

Tags