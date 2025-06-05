Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Botley West solar project sweetens deal for locals, doubles community fund

Developer Photovolt has agreed to provide £16.5 million of funding for local communities over the project's lifecycle of 37.5 years.

June 5th 2025, 1:35 pm Updated: June 5th 2025, 1:35 pm
3 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by Octopus Energy
Jessica Mills Davies

The UK’s largest proposed solar farm, Botley West, has doubled the size of its community fund in a bid to appease local residents.

German developer Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) pledged to more than double the size of the community benefit fund to £440,000 a year, up from £200,000.

It estimates that this will provide the equivalent of £16.5 million in funding for the local community across the 37.5-year lifespan of the solar project – an 840 MW development on the Blenheim Palace estate in Oxfordshire, which is expected to cost £800m.

While community funds are not a statutory requirement for renewable energy or infrastructure projects, many developers choose to provide them voluntarily to engage local communities.

Photovolt said it made the decision to increase the size of the proposed fund following discussions and consultations with local communities, charities and Oxfordshire County Council.

That funding, which the developer said is expected to be launched “early in the project lifecycle”, is expected to provide financial support to local initiatives across Oxfordshire.

Local sustainability

The developer asked local residents and community leaders to submit ideas as to how that funding would be used in April.

Proposals included upgrading community facilities, developing youth and skills programmes, and supporting local sustainability and food-growing initiatives.

The developer has also agreed to scale down the size of the proposed development by removing solar panels from up to 10 hectares of the project site, to protect land needed for emergency aircraft landings from Oxford airport.

Photovolt is also in discussions to establish a retail power company that would provide discounted energy bills to local communities, it said in a statement.

Botley West Solar Farm director Mark Owen-Lloyd said: “We have listened carefully to what local people and stakeholders have told us about the fund throughout this process. As a direct result of that feedback, we have increased the value of the community benefit fund by nearly tenfold since this project began.

“These changes reflect our commitment to working in partnership and cooperation with the communities around Botley West and ensuring the project delivers real, lasting benefits where they are most needed.”

© Supplied by PVPD
Mark Owen-Lloyd, director of PVPD, Botley West. Supplied by PVPD.

According to developers, the solar project will provide a 70% increase in biodiversity, far more than is typically required by infrastructure projects.

Six local authorities in Oxfordshire have declared a climate emergency, and Botley West is expected to contribute to the county’s net-zero drive.

The planning inspectorate has accepted the project application and confirmed that documentation “meets prescribed standards” under the Planning Act 2008, Photovolt said.

The inspectorate began its inspection on 13 May, within three days of hearings held in Oxford to allow residents to express their views.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband will be responsible for the final planning decision, as is the case for all solar farms over 50 MW that are deemed ‘nationally significant’, based on the inspectors’ recommendations. That process is expected to last for six months, with a final decision on the project due in spring 2026.

Labour has pledged to treble solar capacity in the UK to 40 GW by 2030 and 70 GW by 2035.