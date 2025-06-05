Conflicts rise as Irish Sea offshore wind projects battle for space

Competing interests in the Irish Sea have created conflicts as more offshore wind projects compete with other ocean users for space.

Among the issues raised are concerns that two offshore wind farms under development by BP and EnBW could have on the aerospace industry and other wind projects.

The developers have applied to create two projects in the Irish Sea, the 1.5GW Mona and 1.5GW Morgan projects.

Both fixed-bottom projects would be placed around 13-23 miles (21-37 km) from shore and cover a combined area of approximately 360 square miles (930 sq km), deploying up to 96 turbines each.

This would place them near the Warton Aerodrome in Lancashire, where BAE Systems operates an assembly and testing facility for the Hawk and Typhoon aircraft.

BAE Systems had previously said that the projects could interfere with the site’s surveillance equipment, including radars and other navigational and communication equipment, which also support the UK’s national security.

The Mona offshore wind farm’s application for development consent orders lay out mitigation efforts to avoid affecting operations at the aerodrome.

Halting operations

However, BAE Systems called on permitting authorities to include a clause in the mitigation efforts requiring the offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea to cease operations altogether if these mitigation efforts failed and lasting until the issues were resolved.

It also called on the Ministry of Defence to object to the application as insufficient information is currently available to allow necessary assessments to be completed.

BP and EnBW have called these demands “unacceptable,” saying that it could undermine grid stability by removing the project’s capacity from the power supply.

Furthermore, the clause would make it harder for the companies to make a final investment decision as any halt in operations would cost them revenues and undermine investor confidence.

Offtake arrangements would also be impacted due to increasing liabilities, and ultimately jeopardise the delivery of the project.

The developers added that including shutdown clauses goes against the UK government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, as this would limit the delivery of affordable energy to consumers or the achievement of Net Zero.

Wake loss

Ørsted has also waded into the Irish Sea territorial disputes, warning that six of its offshore wind farms in the region could face early shutdowns due to wake losses from the Mona and Morgan projects.

The Danish developer warned that its Burbo Bank, Walney projects, and their extensions, along with Barrow and West of Duddon Sands projects could have their lifespans cut short due as the BP and EnBW’s projects weaken wind strengths.

Wake loss occurs when an obstruction, such as a wind turbine, absorbs wind energy, lowering the energy yield for other wind farms downwind.

In a letter, Ørsted said that its wind farms could continue operating beyond their initially anticipated lifetimes, but that, if Mona and Morgan come online in their current form, these additional years could become unviable.

Ørsted was involved in another territorial dispute over the effect wake loss could have on its offshore wind farms, this time in the North Sea.

Along with Equinor, the developer warned that the knock-on effects from TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Gulf Energy Development’s 1.5GW Outer Dowsing project could cost their nearby wind farms up to £363 million in lost revenues.

While the behaviour of air currents is well understood, wake loss hasn’t been taken into consideration when consenting offshore wind farms in the past.

But as the UK’s waters become more crowded, wake loss is one of the issues that will need to be considered as offshore wind developers and other ocean users compete for space.