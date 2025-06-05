Energy transition needs ‘believers’ like Aberdeen at Hampden

As Aberdeen Football Club got ready for its Scottish Cup final bout with Celtic, the team had doubters, but its success at Hampden should encourage the energy sector to become “believers” in the transition as it faces tough times, said Wood’s Steve Nicol.

This came from the opening session of the Energy Exports Conference, held in the Granite City’s P&J Live.

“Proud Aberdonian” Nicol opened his talk on the event’s plenary session by welcoming delegates to the “home of the Scottish Cup winners”.

The Wood executive president of operations outlined how policy framework and support for the industry’s workforce need to be a priority to meet the growing demands for energy globally.

He said: “Aberdeen were due to play Celtic in this Scottish Cup final, and I must admit going into the match I didn’t have that much hope.

“I didn’t believe, but thankfully the players believed, and the team believed, and when that happens, good things happen.”

Nicol outlined the issues facing the energy industry as it looks to meet growing demand whilst contending with political and fiscal issues.

“My ask of you is not to be a doubter, but to be a believer,” he continued.

“Growing our energy capacity is a fantastic opportunity for all of us and the organisations that we work in. Let’s all play our role and be part of the solution.”

The challenges facing global energy

Throughout his speech, he explained how nations are looking to allocate funds to defence, which has the potential to impact energy transition projects, and as a result, has a knock-on impact on businesses looking to work in renewables.

“We can see, and I think the UK is a good example of this, many nations are increasing their spend on defence budgets right now. This may have an impact on energy investment in the future,” Nicol told delegates.

The cost of energy was raised as a concern with Nicol labelling it a “challenge in the early stages of the energy transition”, however, he added, “we do expect that costs will reduce as we get into scalability”.

The main thrust of the Wood boss’ argument was around skills and people.

Nicol said: “I believe this is all about people. The solution must bring people with it.

“People will continue to have primary responsibility for designing, building and operating the energy systems of the future, albeit with some help from machines.”

He called for the industry to “keep investing in our people” and focus on making it “as easy as possible to transition people from traditional or from conventional oil and gas roles and into energy industries such as renewables”.

Skills and investment in the workforce

With the industry’s skills authority sharing a space on the plenary session with Nicol, it came as little shock that training and investment in workers continued to be a theme of the EEC’s opening session.

OPITO chief executive Stephen Marcos Jones added: “The energy sector is constantly reengineering itself, and so too must its people.

“A wind turbine technician today might become a hydrogen specialist tomorrow, a data analyst in oil and gas could become an AI-powered energy forecaster.”

He said that “the skills landscape now has no borders” as people aim to move across “industries” and technologies while they explore employment opportunities around the world.

This creates both “opportunities” and “pressures,” the OPITO boss explained.

Looking to the jobs that are set to hit the market, such as “AI energy analyst green hydrogen integration specialist,” and “carbon shadow accountant”, Jones questioned, “where are we going to find these people?”

“And more importantly, who in your team right now could be upskilled for the future?”

“If we want to meet the demands of tomorrow, we need to start building that workforce today,” Jones continued.

The sector has the potential to rapidly expand headcount throughout the energy transition, with 4,500 of every 100,000 “UK new energy jobs” set to come from “roles that do not currently exist,” he claimed.

The OPITO boss also touched on the urgency needed to get young people into the energy sector sooner rather than later.

With a university degree taking 150 weeks to complete, and most of these courses only enrol once a year, Jones said that industry has “just a few months to get students into our September 2026 cohorts, the ones that will graduate just in time to shape our 2030 workforce.”

Investment in local talent was also reflected in Siemens Energy’s vice president of transformation of industry communications, Miranda Hochberg’s comments on supporting local supply chains to ensure higher reliability in energy transition projects.

“For the supply chain, cheaper isn’t always better,” she said.

“If we want a resilient supply chain and a robust supply chain, especially in Europe, we need a change in mindset from low cost to high reliability.”

An Aberdeen taxi driver’s take on transition

Job losses have been widely reported in the UK’s energy industry, most notably the recent announcement that Harbour Energy will reduce its UK onshore headcount by 25% as it pursues opportunities overseas.

A report from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) warned that the UK energy workforce could reduce by the equivalent of one Grangemouth refinery, or 400 jobs, every two weeks if the transition isn’t handled responsibly.

Headlines like these impact the public perception of the energy industry and its job prospects, and one demographic that is happy to share its two cents on the matter is Aberdeen taxi drivers, something that global senior vice president of energy for Bureau Veritas, Joerg Gmeinbauer, found out first-hand.

“I was in a taxi this morning… and the taxi driver, he asked me where I was going, ‘there’s an energy conference,’ I told him.

“I will not repeat the language that he used because it was extremely strong, but he was, of course he was complaining dramatically about policy, about how the decline of Aberdeen has resulted in job loss.”

The Bureau Veritas argued that there is a “lot of progress” being made in the energy transition on a global scale, however, his conversation with the taxi driver highlighted “rest that is staying behind”.

“A lot of transformation is needed in order to make people like that taxi driver being comfortable and reshaping also a city like Aberdeen and making it ready for still supporting the oil and gas industry for, probably in my opinion a long time to come, but on the other hand, building the bridges towards supporting renewables, hydrogen CCS projects around the world,” Gmeinbauer added.

The UK is making progress on the green jobs front, RGU recently revealed.

Last year, the oil and gas industry lost 5,000 jobs in Britain, however, the domestic renewables market grew by the same number of roles.

To continue this trend of renewables creating the same number of jobs as being lost in oil and gas, the energy sector needs to reach a “goldilocks zone”, the Granite City university explained.