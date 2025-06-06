Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Red tape slows £1.5 bn Teesside SAF project

The Lighthouse Green Fuels project in Teesside that aims to create hundreds of jobs is being held up by permitting delays.

June 6th 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
A 3D rendering of the Lighthouse Green Fuels SAF project in Teesside.© Supplied by Lighthouse Green Fue
An artist's rendition of the Lighthouse Green Fuels SAF project in Teesside.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

The firm behind Europe’s biggest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant, which is set to be based in Teesside, has said that permitting is slowing progress.

The Lighthouse Green Fuels project in Stockton-on-Tees aims to produce 175 million litres of SAF per year when it kicks off commercial operations in 2028.

This marks “around 11% of the government target” for SAF, the project’s boss explained at a recent event.

Construction firm Alfanar Projects has estimated the £1.5 billion refinery will create 2,000 jobs for the build and around 300 operational jobs once production kicks off.

Simon Owens, director of engineering and technical at the Saudi Arabia-based firm, told attendees at the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) in Aberdeen that the biggest issue impacting the project is policy.

Owens said: “We find the biggest challenges to get over the line are in financing the project and probably permitting as well.”

On financing, recent UK government moves have proved to be a “a big win” for Lighthouse Green Fuels, however, permitting has still left the project in doldrums, the man behind the project told an Aberdeen audience.

He said that SAF needed a contracts for difference (CfD) style mechanism to ensure price stability, something that was recently delivered in the form of the revenue certainty mechanism.

“This essentially brings price stability to SAF so that we can then get the commercial debt into the project,” the Alfanar director of engineering and technical explained.

He added that “this is one of the biggest successes we’ve had.”

However, now that financial stability is on the horizon, the red tape around Lighthouse Green Fuels is the project’s main gripe.

“Our project is big, it’s a new refinery project so we have to go through what’s called a development consent order route to obtain our planning,” delegates at EEC heard.

Owens said that this “is a very slow” and “expensive process”, however, the government is “also trying to reform and speed up” such applications, something he argued is “much needed”.

“We have two bottlenecks, the CfD coming in and also the permitting, if we had those earlier, we could move to execute the project sooner,” the project boss concluded.

Tags