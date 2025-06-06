Greenpeace condemns Equinor-funded computer game aimed at UK schoolchildren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Greenpeace condemns Equinor-funded computer game aimed at UK schoolchildren

EnergyTown encourages players to build a city that will survive until 2050.

June 6th 2025, 7:17 am
3 min read
An image showing gameplay in EnergyTown, a computer game partly funded by Equinor aimed at UK schoolchildren.© Supplied by Wonderverse Learning
An image showing gameplay in EnergyTown, a computer game partly funded by Equinor aimed at UK schoolchildren.

PA

Greenpeace has condemned an Equinor-funded computer game for school children that tells young players renewable energy is “less reliable”.

EnergyTown, aimed at children aged nine to 14, encourages players to build a city that will survive until 2050 by balancing energy, economy, environment and population wellbeing demands.

The game shows fossil fuels as part of a clean future energy mix, while players who start the game with a heavy reliance on renewable energy often fail to reach the mid-century milestone.

It comes as part of a school education programme launched in October 2023 by Equinor called Wonderverse, with the firm saying it has reached more than 81,400 UK pupils by the following July.

The deadline for schools to enter the 2025 nationwide EnergyTown competition is on Friday.

The Norwegian oil major, which is seeking to develop the controversial Rosebank oil field in the UK North Sea, has previously denied that the game is part of a lobbying campaign but rather the firm’s ambitions to make young people curious about science and technology.

Equinor game ‘cynical PR ploy’

Greenpeace has fiercely criticised the game, claiming the fossil fuel company’s support for the project is a “cynical PR ploy”.

The PA News Agency has contacted Equinor for comment.

Mel Evans, head of Greenpeace UK’s climate team, said: “We know many young children know a lot about the climate crisis and what’s driving it.

© Supplied by Equinor
Equinor’s Sleipner field in the Norweigan North Sea.

“If Equinor wants to win young hearts and minds, it should get serious about ditching fossil fuels and shifting to clean energy.”

Greenpeace highlighted a Wonderverse webpage that tells players how to improve their scores if their city fails before the mid-century mark.

While it says that players should think about phasing out non-renewable energy resources as the game progresses to improve its green score, they are also advised to invest in “more reliable” fossil fuels, nuclear and hydrogen to power their cities.

It notes: “If you’re relying on electricity from renewable energy resources like wind and solar power, you may have less electricity due to these energy resources being less reliable.

“Therefore, your other facilities (such as the businesses and recreational tiles) may struggle to run.”

The page later adds: “You should invest in a more reliable way to generate electricity, such as nuclear, oil, natural gas or hydrogen.

“It is important to consider that this may negatively impact your green score,” it adds. “You should think about how you can phase out non-renewable energy resources as you progress later in the game.”

EnergyTown

Last July, the nationwide EnergyTown competition saw 160 children take part and an 11-year-old boy in Walmley Junior School, Birmingham, win the primary school level contest.

In a statement at the time, Sue Falch-Lovesey, Equinor’s UK Head of Social Value, said the competition “showed a good level of understanding of the variety of energy sources our cities of the future will need”.

Greenpeace highlighted how Birmingham was hit by flash floods a week after the energy firm published the press release on its website.

© Supplied by Shutterstock / JHVEP
The Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.

Ms Evans said: “Thanks to companies like Equinor, these children are living in homes with higher energy bills; living through summers of wildfires and droughts, and winters of increasingly worse flooding.

“The UK government should stop Rosebank, and should instead invest in the wind industry in the regions where workers and communities need to transition.”

After the regulator granted approval for Equinor to develop Rosebank in 2023, the Scottish Court of Session ruled the decision as unlawful in January this year.

Equinor is expected to reapply for its consent to drill at Rosebank once the Government’s revised guidance on emissions produced by burning oil and gas is released.

EnergyTown was developed for the Equinor programme by the marketing agency We Are Futures, which has worked for other high-emitting firms like BP.

Tags