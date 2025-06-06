Power Moves: Humber Marine and Renewables adds stakeholder manager and more

Dave Dawson has appointed at stakeholder manager for Humber Marine and Renewables (HM&R) as it looks to increase its activity.

The business development role was made possible after HM&R successfully secured Maritime UK funding, aimed at helping coastal communities to thrive.

Dawson brings a collaborative approach to the regional trade body, having most recently worked for the University of Hull at the Aura Innovation Centre matching research with industry in the net zero space, and university spin-off Lampada, an intellectual property and commercialisation consultancy.

He said: “I’m familiar with working with stakeholders and I have always enjoyed working across sectors, and networking with decision makers at the highest level. I like to collaborate and bring people and projects together – particularly when there are meaningful deliverables.

“I look at all the changes taking place across the sectors we service, the supply chains, government, mayoral authority, and look forward to demystifying this for the businesses, and helping them navigate the way ahead.

“For me, the only thing holding us back is the timescales for decisions being made. People driving the agenda from a business perspective are so engaged, and can see the positives from a societal point of view.”

Andy King has been appointed as Aberdeen-based Ashtead Technology’s quality, health, safety and environment director.

King will oversee the group’s QHSE strategy across the subsea technology solutions provider’s global operations.

He most recently held senior positions at Helmerich and Payne and Harbour Energy, where he helped drive high-performance teams and achieving critical business objectives.

Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie stated: “Andy’s expertise and proven track record in QHSE leadership make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. He will be instrumental in strengthening our global QHSE framework and ensuring we continue to uphold the highest standards of safety and quality.”

Among Ashtead’s recent appointments is adding Alan McLean as head of mechanical solutions and Kristin Faerovik as a non-executive director.

The company has been pursuing an M&A strategy for several years, making several acquisitions, helping push its revenue growth up to 52% for 2024.

Rich Denny has been appointed as managing director for Teesside’s Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage project.

Denny will lead the delivery of NEP, backed by BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, bringing 28 years of global expertise from Shell’s upstream business, where he held a variety of technical, commercial and leadership roles.

In addition, he served as managing director in Norway from 2016 to 2019, helping establish the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage joint venture.

He said that NEP “is leading the way in achieving net zero in the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial regions.

“I’m passionate about making a real difference in the energy transition and am deeply motivated by the potential of NEP to decarbonise our country’s industrial heartlands while providing jobs and supply chain opportunities,” he added.

Nicola Scott has been appointed as a partner to Burness Paull’s energy team.

An experienced renewables development lawyer, Scott has worked in both private practice and in house with a big six energy company.

Her addition reinforces the firm’s credentials in an area has grown significantly to meet client demand, as investment in renewable energy continues to ramp up in the drive towards net zero.

The firm’s market-leading energy team has also been bolstered by Edwin Truesdale and Hilary Gordon, who joined the team as directors earlier this year and bring significant expertise across project development as well as corporate and financing activity in the renewable energy sector.

Burness Paull chairman Peter Lawson said: “Our energy sector clients are at the forefront of the transition. We are committed to supporting them with the full spectrum of expert legal advice required to deliver the clean energy projects and associated infrastructure that are critical to meeting future energy demand.

“Nicola’s appointment will bolster our cross-specialist energy team and is the latest example of our ongoing investment in consistently enhancing the quality of our offering. She is an excellent lawyer with the strong technical skills, personal attributes, and commitment to clients and colleagues that we look for in all our people.”

Alison Hazell has taken on the role of chief marketing officer at global marine geophysical specialist PXGEO.

Hazell joins CEO Charles “Chuck” Davison Jr at the company’s helm, while both continue to serve in their senior leadership roles at Aberdeen-based energy services organisation EnerMech.

Hazell was appointed EnerMech CMO in August 2024, having joined the business in 2017.

Based in Aberdeen, she will lead on the development and roll-out of PXGEO’s global communications, marketing and branding strategy and play a key role in its senior leadership team to drive business growth, enhance customer engagement and strengthen its market position.

Hazell said: “The opportunity to shape and lead marketing efforts at such a pivotal time for PXGEO fills me with immense excitement.

“The shared values and corporate alignment between PXGEO and EnerMech make this transition feel natural, and I look forward to working with the team as we advance our strategic goals, deliver value for our clients and shareholders, and build on the company’s momentum.”

Dan Taylor has taken on the role of head of net zero at training provider 3t.

Based at 3t’s hub in Manchester, Taylor will lead the development and expansion of the company’s training courses and facilities, designed to support the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

Under his leadership, 3t will further develop training programmes across key areas, experienced engineers and new entrants in the gas, heating, electrical and renewables sector will have access to a range of clean energy technologies.

3t senior vice-president of training 3t Paul Knowles said: “Dan’s appointment marks a major step forward in our commitment to enabling the energy transition with our high-impact training.

“His passion for sustainability, deep understanding of emerging technologies, and proven track record of driving impactful change make him an ideal leader for this critical role and 3t’s future in the sustainable energy industry.”

3t has been developing its international presence with several acquisitions in the last 12 months, including acquiring US group ALL STOP! and the Middle East’s GTSC.

Jordan Ferguson, CEO of Pier Solutions, has been appointed to the board of directors at NECCUS.

Ferguson brings his commercial and strategic leadership experience to the role, having guided Pier Solutions through a period of significant growth and transformation since his appointment as CEO in late 2023.

Under his leadership, Pier Solutions has expanded its capabilities in hydrogen, battery energy storage, and modular engineering solutions, aligning closely with NECCUS’ mission to accelerate the energy transition.

He said “I believe my blend of leadership experience, sector knowledge, and strategic planning can add value to the NECCUS Board, especially as Scotland scales its carbon capture, hydrogen, and energy storage ambitions. I’m committed to supporting partnerships that accelerate innovation, develop skills, and ensure the UK remains competitive as the world moves toward net-zero.”.

The Marine Energy Council (MEC) has announced its new board for 2025/26, adding representatives from leading developers including Tidal Technologies, HydroQuest, CorPower Ocean, Magallanes Renovables and Inyanga Marine.

The new board will be chaired by Sue Bartlett-Reed and consists of:

Eileen Linklater, EMEC corporate affairs director

Jim Conybeare-Cross, Tidal Technologies founder and director

John Macleod, Leask Marine commercial director

Guillaume Greau, HydroQuest head of business development

John Jenkins, Morlais director

Alejandro Marques, Magallanes Renovables CEO

Jonathan Hodges, Wave Energy Scotland managing director

Richard Parkinson, Inyanga Marine managing director

Anders Jansson, CorPower Ocean head of business development

Andrew Smith, Greenbackers partner

Professor Henry Jeffrey, University of Edinburgh head of policy and innovation

Dr Stephen Wyatt, ORE Catapult director of strategy and emerging technology

Bartlett-Reed welcomed the new board, saying: “We are at a critical moment in the UK’s marine energy journey. We can harness the potential of our waves and tides with UK supply chains and play a key role in delivering net zero.

“With record levels of contracted tidal stream capacity and growing international momentum in wave energy, the decisions we take now will determine whether the UK can lead this expanding global export market.”

Dr Margaret Amos has been appointed as a non-executive director of energy storage maker Invinity Energy Systems.

In addition, Amos will chair the company’s audit committee.

With over 27 years’ financial, commercial and executive experience, she has held senior independent non-executive, audit, remuneration and ESG chair positions across a wide range of sectors.

Invinity non-executive chairman Neil O’Brien said: “Margaret joins Invinity’s board at a pivotal moment as the company scales up volume production of its ENDURIUM product to meet the growing long duration energy storage (LDES) demand in our core markets.

“Her extensive UK board-level experience will be instrumental in guiding Invinity through this next phase of growth. We are confident that she will be a valuable addition to the board and a key contributor to the company’s success in the years ahead.”

Catrin Jung has been appointed as the new head of business area – wind at Vattenfall.

Her remit encompasses the company’s offshore and onshore wind operations, as well as large-scale solar and battery projects.

Currently leading the offshore wind business, Jung will succeed Helene Biström, who has chosen to leave the company after a long and successful career. Jung will assume her new role on July 1.

Vattenfall CEO Anna Borg said that Jung “brings strong leadership, deep industry knowledge, and a clear, forward-looking vision – grounded in a solid understanding of today’s realities. I’m confident she will play a key role in driving our strategic ambitions forward”.

Jung will report directly to Anna Borg and join the executive group management team.

