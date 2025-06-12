Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

Bureau Veritas to host round table on June 26

June 12th 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
Maintaining robust process safety management has never been more critical.
In partnership with Bureau Veritas

As the UK offshore industry faces mounting operational and financial pressures, the ability to maintain robust safety systems is fundamental to preventing major accident hazards (MAHs) and protecting both people and the environment.

Lee Hunter, Energy Market Lead at Bureau Veritas, will host a round table on June 26 to explore these issues in greater depth.

These challenges are multifaceted:

  • Resourcing and competency gaps: Many operators are struggling with reduced onshore staffing levels and a lack of structured competency frameworks, particularly for process safety leadership. This creates significant risk as knowledge and skills gaps impact decision-making and operational oversight.
  • Organisational change and loss of corporate knowledge: Frequent restructuring has led to role ambiguity and the erosion of institutional memory, making it difficult for teams to maintain a clear focus on managing MAHs.

  • Contractor management: Insufficient integration of contractor personnel into safety frameworks remains a key barrier. Issues with onboarding and a lack of shared understanding of process safety expectations hinder performance across the board.
  • Audit and assurance gaps: Current processes often fail to capture the true state of safety systems, leaving senior leaders without a complete picture of risk exposure. Without reliable insights, operators are limited in their ability to make informed decisions.
  • The normalisation of deviance: Perhaps most concerning is an industry-wide trend of accepting the degradation of MAH barriers as “business as usual.” This complacency, compounded by risk assessment tools that are too subjective, can lead to serious consequences.

This event on June 26 event will play a key role in promoting collaboration across the sector, echoing the priorities outlined in the latest HSE report.

Bureau Veritas’ experts and auditors support operators by strengthening internal audit programs, sharing insights from their view of the supply chain, and offering  practical guidance on improving management systems. Looking ahead, the team are exploring and hoping to implement how AI-powered tools can be used to analyse large datasets—enabling operators to prioritise limited resources effectively and detect emerging trends before they escalate into incidents.

Lee explains: “As process safety leaders, we have a responsibility to drive continuous improvement across the industry. The findings from the HSE’s Process Safety Leadership report highlight the need for greater collaboration between organisations. That’s why I’m excited to host this roundtable event – it’s an opportunity for key stakeholders to come together, share learnings, and work towards addressing the common challenges we’re facing. By pooling our expertise and taking a collaborative approach, I’m confident we can identify effective ways to strengthen process safety management and better protect our people and assets.”

Spaces for the round table event are limited, and with several leading operators and regulators already confirmed, it’s a chance to contribute to the conversation that could define the future of offshore safety.

You can contact Lee Hunter at lee.hunter@bureauveritas.com.

Tags