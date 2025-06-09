Scottish ports set out £43.9m for offshore wind

Construction is set to start on two Scottish ports, part of £43.9 million of investments as they prepare to take advantage of an anticipated boom in offshore wind.

At Kishorn Port in northwest Scottish Highlands, work to expand the port’s dry dock and reclaim land to create capacity for the manufacture of concrete floating offshore wind foundations will commence in June.

Set to last for up to 18 months, the campaign is to complete the phase 1a project is expected to create 84 jobs.

The construction forms part of a £42.2m expansion, with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) previously announcing it would invest £24m in the project.

Once complete, the expanded port is expected to support up to 1,500 jobs.

Kishorn Port director Alasdair Ferguson said: “With a quarry on-site, Kishorn Port is ideally suited for manufacturing of concrete floating offshore wind sub-structures. This Phase 1a expansion project will enable us to provide full integration, with laydown, marshalling and assembly in the long-term.

“The development opens Kishorn to new market opportunities and we are receiving strong expressions of interest to utilise the enlarged dry dock area, along with the additional laydown space, for floating offshore and decommissioning projects. As well as Scotland, our key target markets are the Celtic Sea and the Irish Sea.”

Offshore wind

With a history of servicing the oil and gas sector, Kishorn Port aims to provide a strategic location for offshore wind components marshalling and manufacturing for projects on the UK’s west coast.

Scottish company RJ McLeod is the principal contractor for the work, with Wallace Stone acting as marine consulting civil engineers; Affric as environmental consultants, and Leapmoor as project management consultants.

Ferguson continued: “Importantly, this project will provide the catalyst for the support and creation of jobs within Wester Ross and the wider Highlands, benefiting communities across the area.”

© Supplied by Kishorn Port Limited

Montrose Port

Construction work has also gotten underway at Montrose Port on the sites for berths 9, 10 and 11 as it aims to extend its capacity by 30%.

The work follows a £1.7m match-funding agreement with Scottish Enterprise, which will help fund studies and investigation works to create 20 hectares of manufacturing land at Montrose Port Industrial Park (MPIP) to the north of the town.

This is expected to unlock infrastructure investment in the order of £115m to further develop the port.

CEO of Montrose Port Authority Tom Hutchison said: “The redevelopment of Berths 9,10 and 11 marks a vital step in reinforcing Montrose Port Authority’s role in supporting the offshore wind sector and the wider energy industry.

“We’re grateful to Scottish Enterprise for acknowledging our vision and ambition, and for match funding this early works and investigative stage.

“Their support is instrumental in unlocking further investment, enabling us to increase capacity, create more jobs and drive sustainable economic growth for Montrose and the surrounding region. As a trust port, delivering long-term value for our community remains at the core of everything we do.”