A former oil and gas worker has called on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to voice his support for people employed in the UK’s fossil fuel industry.

In an open letter, former hydraulic mechanic at Noble Corporation and Reform supporter Simon Aughton warned that current government policies are causing layoffs among his former colleagues.

“This is more than a jobs issue – it’s about national energy security, industrial sovereignty, and the future of thousands of working-class families,” he wrote.

According to his letter, Aughton has worked on drilling rigs operating in the West of Shetland region and for BP at its Ben Lawers field.

“The amount of oil present in this well and up in the West of Shetland could power the UK and contribute to exports for years to come,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the UK is choosing to abandon its own energy resources,” he added, saying that the current Labour government is “turning their backs on oil and gas”.

“The worst part is, this didn’t have to happen. There’s oil under our feet, skilled hands to extract it, and infrastructure already in place. But there’s no political will to support us.”

He claimed to have been made redundant from the oil and gas industry and took to LinkedIn to share his concern. Aughton’s social media post has since garnered over 1,000 reactions.

Political consensus

The letter comes ahead of the Labour government’s spending review on 11 June, with the energy industry looking for answers to key funding questions.

In addition to covering areas like carbon capture and storage (CCS), offshore wind and nuclear, the energy industry will be watching for news on the future of oil and gas licensing and the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves looking to boost economic growth, the energy sector is hoping to see some of these restraints loosened.

On the other hand, the expected increase in defence spending could choke off funding for renewable energy investments.

While Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has expressed scepticism about the viability of the UK’s clean energy goals, there still exists a broad consensus on the importance of net zero and renewable energy to the UK’s economic future.

But this has provided an opening for Reform and Farage, both to differentiate themselves from the two ruling parties, and to leverage growing public discontent with the energy transition.

Farage hasn’t hidden his distaste for the UK’s net zero initiatives, driven by successive Conservative and Labour governments.

Speaking during a press conference in Aberdeen this month, he called efforts to achieve net zero emissions “complete and utter madness”.

He blamed the ruling parties’ initiatives, such as introducing and expanding the windfall tax, for driving the decline of the UK’s offshore oil and gas sector, echoing a common industry concern.

And political divisions

The party’s success this year in English local elections has put their energy policies in the spotlight, along with the consequences they could have in areas they now control.

Greater Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire, both now having Reform mayors, are expected to receive billions of pounds in clean energy schemes.

For example, the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) will host both the £2 billion Humber Zero project and the Harbour Energy-led £7bn Viking CCS scheme.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice has also called for the use of onshore fracking in the UK and has promised to block renewable energy projects, including transmission infrastructure.

Farage’s support for the North Sea oil and gas industry echoes the sentiments of an estimated 75% of Scottish voters.

However, Farage’s opinions have been criticised, with energy transition campaign group Uplift calling Reform “out of step” with the British public’s views on net zero.

The body noted that around 50% of UK voters also blame oil and gas profiteering for high energy prices, with just 20% blaming net zero policies.

And the New Economics Foundation (NEF) has estimated that implementing Reform’s energy policy could stop 48GW of renewable capacity coming online in the UK by 2030.

And Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn warned Farage’s opposition to clean energy projects, such as the Acorn CCS development, poses as much danger to the north-east as shutting down oil and gas altogether.