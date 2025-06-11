Uniper to build East Ayrshire wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Uniper to build East Ayrshire wind farm

Construction on the seven-turbine project is set to begin in 2027.

June 11th 2025, 3:24 pm
2 min read
Energiekontor's Hare Craig wind farm in East Ayrshire.© Supplied by Energiekontor
Energiekontor's Hare Craig wind farm in East Ayrshire.

Michael Behr

Uniper has kicked off the construction phase of a 46.2 MW onshore wind farm in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Working alongside co-development partner Energiekontor UK, actual construction of the unnamed project is expected to start in 2027 with power generation due to begin in 2028.

Once finished, the wind farm will have the capacity to generate power for the equivalent of over 66,000 UK households each year.

In addition, Energiekontor will sell its stake to Uniper, which will become the project’s sole owner.

Once complete, the wind farm will use seven Nordex N163 wind turbines, each with a maximum tip height of 200m and a rotor diameter of 163m.

“Uniper has 230MW of solar projects under development across Europe,” said Uniper UK head of renewables Alex Smethers.

“We are committed to increasing our renewable energy portfolio and are determined to help meet our target to accelerate the energy transition by making our business carbon neutral by 2040.”

The wind farm originally received planning consent from East Ayrshire Council in 2022, with a modification made in 2024 following the submission of plans by Energiekontor UK.

The project also received a contract as part of the UK’s Allocation Round 5 (AR5) in 2023, securing a strike price of £52.2 per MWh.

“We are particularly pleased to have successfully led this first joint project with Uniper to this important milestone. This project marks another valuable addition to the UK‘s growing renewable energy landscape,” said Energiekontor CEO Peter Szabo.

The East Ayrshire wind farm is part of Uniper’s plans to invest around €8 billion (£6.8bn) in decarbonising its operations by the early 2030s.

This includes developing 10 GW of renewable energy capacity across its European portfolio of solar and onshore wind projects.

Among its UK projects is the Humber H2ub (Green) project in Killingholme, North Lincolnshire.

Tags