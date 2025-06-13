Power Moves: Serica adds two C-suite execs and more

Carla Riddell and Janice Doyle have been appointed as chief technical officer and chief people officer, respectively, at UK operator Serica Energy.

Riddell will take on her new role effective from 1 September. She is coming to Serica from Xodus Consultancy, where she served as chief strategy officer.

Her experience spans technical, asset management and executive roles at RPS Group, Helix RDS, Baker Hughes, Axis, Centrica, Spirit and Evero.

Doyle brings a wealth of experience from senior people and culture roles held at BAA, Talisman Energy, Repsol Sinopec, EnQuest and latterly Ithaca. She had been acting in the role of CPO since February in an interim capacity.

This year saw Serica begin discussions with rival EnQuest about combining the two companies through an all-share offer by EnQuest for Serica.

© Supplied by South Tees Developme

John Barnes has taken on the role of chief executive of the South Tees Development Corporation.

Already the group’s chief operating officer, Barnes was appointed chief executive with the unanimous approval of the board.

With more than a quarter of a century of experience in development, regeneration and infrastructure projects, Barnes will take on the role as part of a move to separate leadership arrangements for the Tees Valley Combined Authority and the South Tees Development Corporation.

Barnes said: “The huge progress being made across the Teesworks site is great to see – and the Development Corporation has played a key role in this alongside our Teesworks Ltd joint venture partners.

“We continue to play an important role in the delivery of key projects and infrastructure across the site, engaging with Government and ensuring we continue to see major projects, like Net Zero Teesside Power, delivered across the site.”

South Tees Development Corporation is responsible for the regeneration of the former Redcar Steelworks – now known as Teesworks.

The 4,500-acre site is being transformed as a centre for green industry, securing billions of pounds of investment and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs.

© Supplied by Expro Group

Sergio Maiworm has been appointed as the chief financial officer of energy services company Expro Group, effective 30 June.

Maiworm joins Expro from Talos Energy, where he also served as chief financial officer.

He succeeds Quinn Fanning, who will be leaving the company.

According to Expro, the decision to replace Fanning reflects the company’s focus on aligning its leadership structure with strategy and long-term growth objectives, not on issues involving financial performance or internal controls.

CEO Mike Jardon said that Maiworm “brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership and strategic execution, and will be instrumental in supporting the next phase of our growth”.

He added: “I also want to extend my appreciation to Quinn for his leadership and contributions over the past six years.

“During his tenure, he helped to strengthen the company’s financial position and supported key initiatives that contributed to the company’s continued success.

“Quinn has been a valued member of our leadership team, and we thank him for his dedication and impact.”

Last year saw Expro take over Aberdeenshire drilling tech company Coretrax as part of a $210-million deal.

© Supplied by Stantec

Ana Marques has joined Stantec as its head of engineering for transmission and distribution (T&D) in the UK and Ireland.

Working from its Glasgow office, Marques will guide Stantec’s teams in delivering transformative T&D engineering schemes for the firm’s evolving portfolio with a focus on overall delivery.

Her role will include overseeing quality and document controls and BIM processes, aligning Stantec’s delivery with each individual client so that the growing team will continue to deliver excellence across the board.

Marques joins Stantec’s T&D team from Wood, having previously held senior engineering lead roles at Balfour Beatty, Vinci, and National Grid.

T&D director Sophie Lee said: “Ana comes to Stantec during one of the most pivotal moments for the market.

“We’re at the point where we need hundreds of new substations and thousands of kilometres of new overhead lines over the next few years to reinforce the network and deliver clean power by 2030.”

© Supplied by Maritime Development

David Hunt has taken on the role of technical director at Aberdeen and Peterhead-based flex-lay specialist Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL).

Hunt has over two decades of offshore project delivery leadership across global contractor and operator roles, including CNOOC, Neptune Energy, Bibby Offshore and Acergy.

In his new position, he will be responsible for growing the company’s engineering capability as it looks to scale and diversify its global operations.

Among MDL’s recent international moves is winning a contract in Brazil with ROG.e and opening a new office in Paris.

He will provide technical leadership across MDL’s installation and design engineering teams, ensuring continued alignment with evolving client needs, and driving innovation, operational excellence and sustainable growth.

In addition to his technical director position, he will join the company’s board.

Hunt said: “The company has an impressive track record, built over 25 years of delivering innovative solutions and earning the trust of a loyal global customer base. I know this first-hand from my past experience over a decade ago and it is great to see the company maintaining the high standards of quality and customer service to this day.

“We have bold ambitions for the future, with a clear focus on expanding our engineering capability to extend the benefits of our Integrated Project Services to a larger client base.”

© Supplied by Integrity HSE

Dr Julie Hunt has been appointed as director of medical services at Aberdeen-based consultancy Integrity HSE.

Based at the company’s newly opened Queens Road clinic in the firm’s Aberdeen base, Dr Hunt will lead the delivery of a broad portfolio of occupational and travel health services, including OEUK offshore medicals, ENG1 seafarer medicals, and bespoke medicals.

As an experienced general practitioner, she brings specialist expertise in maritime, offshore, and travel medicine. She is an approved doctor for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and an examining doctor for OEUK, which makes her ideally placed to work with clients operating in the North Sea and beyond.

Integrity HSE managing director Steven Harris said: “We have been working with specialist contractors to complete Dr Hunt’s clinic in our Queens Road offices.

“Now it is done and Dr Hunt is in place, Integrity HSE can offer clients a comprehensive range of health services from offshore and pre-employment medicals to bloods tests and more”.

The group recently added Jennifer Hall as its head of business development to be responsible for driving business growth, client engagement, and long-term development initiatives.

© Supplied by Rovtech

Ryan Lumsden has taken on the role of general manager at Aberdeen robotics specialist Rovtech as the company looks to drive international growth.

With over 25 years’ experience across many of the world’s leading ROV manufacturers – including Saab Seaeye, Kongsberg, Schilling Robotics and Forum – Lumsden will take on responsibility for client relations and business development across Rovtech’s offshore and nuclear operations, helping to accelerate the company’s international expansion.

Rovtech CEO John Polson said: “Ryan’s appointment is a real statement of intent for us. He brings a deep understanding of the subsea sector, a huge global network and unmatched technical insight – but most importantly, he believes in the platform we’re building.

“His arrival marks the start of a new phase of growth for Rovtech, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Both Rovtech and the VALOR platform were recently acquired by Ventex, a climate tech venture studio focused on repurposing proven supply chain capability for renewable energy markets.

© Supplied by LinkedIn

Ross Jolly has been appointed as head of talent acquisition at energy engineering company FCS Group.

Jolly previously served as business development consultant at LHR Marine, and before that, recruitment operations manager at OBM People, both in Aberdeen.

Writing on LinkedIn, Jolly said: “Having worked with them as a client during my time at SBM Offshore, I know first-hand about their project delivery capabilities.”

© Supplied by Control Cutter

Bernt Arne Breistein has been appointed as the new CEO of subsea cutting specialist Control Cutter. Outgoing CEO Lukas David will transition into the role of chief technology officer.

“This transition is a natural step in the company’s evolution,” said David. “As Control Cutter continues to grow, we’re entering a new phase that benefits from experienced leadership focused on scaling and expansion.

“I’m excited to now focus fully on the technical side of the business, bringing deep insight from my time as CEO to our ongoing product development and operational innovation.”

Founded in Norway with its UK base in Dyce, Aberdeen, Control Cutter’s technologies are designed to optimise safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility during Phase 3 decommissioning operations, both topside and subsea.

© Supplied by Verlume

Valor Ocean Technologies has been appointed by Aberdonian subsea batteries developer Verlume as its first business development agent in Canada.

The partnership follows the successful offshore deployment of three Verlume Charge systems in Canadian waters.

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Valor Ocean Technologies (formerly known as ValorBPS) provides ocean technology systems, serving energy, defence, and scientific customers across North America.

The group will promote Verlume’s technology suite of subsea battery and power management systems.

Verlume global head of business development Chris Wallace said: “Verlume has been pioneering subsea power solutions in Scotland and exporting our expertise globally for many years. Canada represents a natural extension for our technology, particularly in sectors requiring stable, remote offshore power such as environmental monitoring and oil and gas.”

Verlume previously brought in C.A. Richards & Associates as its business development partner for the US.