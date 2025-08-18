The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Lerwick Harbour’s Dales Voe secures £1.1 million

Lerwick Harbour's Dales Voe has secured over £1 million in funding as it targets offshore energy work.

August 18th 2025, 7:16 am Updated: August 18th 2025, 7:16 am
2 min read
The Dales Voe base in Lerwick.
Ryan Duff

The Dales Voe port in Shetland has secured £1.175 million for dredging work as it looks to “serve the energy industry for decades to come”.

The latest funding, delivered by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), comes as part of a wider £500m investment over the next five years from the Scottish Government, which is set to develop the country’s ports and offshore wind supply chain.

This will support Dales Voe in Lerwick Harbour to carry out preparatory works, dredging and deepening areas next to the quayside and approaches to 16 meters (around 52 feet).

The news soon after Peterson teamed up with demolition contractor Brown and Mason to run a major decommissioning service base from Dales Voe, replacing French waste management firm Veolia.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains commented: “This dredging project is a significant investment in the future capability of Lerwick Harbour and the wider Shetland economy.

“The support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver infrastructure that will serve the energy industry for decades to come.

“It gives confidence in the harbour’s role as a gateway for growth, and we are proud to be working together to realise that potential.”

HIE claimed that the expansion will support Dales Voe in oil and gas decommissioning as well as renewables work.

Ninian Northern jacket loaded in at Dales Voe, Lerwick. Lerwick.

Contractor Boskalis Westminster has already completed the soft dredge first phase, and a second hard dredge phase is now underway.

Soft seabed materials and hard rock removed in the two phases are expected to total 450,000 cubic metres, with disposal set for north of the island of Bressay.

“The development of an ultra-deep-water quay at Dales Voe will significantly strengthen the region’s infrastructure, supporting the next generation of offshore energy and decommissioning activity,” said HIE Shetland area manager, Katrina Wiseman.

“Further development of enabling infrastructure, coupled with Shetland’s strategic location, infrastructure, skilled workforce and experience, ensure the islands continue to be an attractive location for inward investment and the creation of high-quality jobs.”

Scottish energy secretary Gillian Martin added: “Accelerating Scotland’s offshore wind capabilities is crucial and investments like this help enhance our capacity for offshore energy, decommissioning, and renewables infrastructure, whilst supporting Scotland’s net zero ambitions.”

