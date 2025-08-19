‘There will be no renewables sector’ if Reform wins, warns Flynn

“There will be no renewables sector”, Stephen Flynn said when questioned about Reform UK’s energy policy and the prospect of the party winning the next general election.

He added: “What I can do is offer my very strong view that if they become the next UK Government, then there will be no renewables sector because contacts for difference (CfDs) will go in the bin, the expansion of the grids will go in the bin, carbon capture and storage in the north-east of Scotland will also go in the bin because they’ve said that.”

He argued that the party that had previously issued threatening letters to firms looking to take part in the government’s renewables auction process, allocation round 7 (AR7), were doing little more than offering “easy solutions to complex problems”, the MP for Aberdeen South argued.

The SNP’s Westminster leader said this in relation to Richard Tice and Nigel Farage’s recent comments about oil and gas, as Reform has started to pursue a Trump-like ‘drill baby drill’ mentality and has attacked the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Offering sound-biteable talking points like this are popular “in a world which is very much unsettled” as “people grasp upon” such comments, Flynn said.

The politics of net zero

Speaking at an event hosted by the Aberdeen Renewables Energy Group (AREG), he added: “We’ve got to see that as something that we’ve got to rise to in terms of challenge, and say ‘this is what will happen with the energy sector and the North Sea, and this is where we see the future’,” he said.

Flynn urged industry to sing off the same hymn sheet and present the opportunities that renewables can deliver, while being honest about the timeline of events.

Offshore Energies UK’s Natalie Coupar seconded this, as she claimed there is “immense” opportunity for Aberdeen in the energy transition, with skills, spending power, and technology all located within the north-east of Scotland.

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

She added that: “Beyond doubt, climate change – unless we take action now – will happen in our lifetime and the effects of that will be felt, particularly in developing countries in the global south and here, and it will be devastating.

“We just can’t lose sight of it, and unfortunately, as polling shows, net zero has become more of a political term. So, I just like to call it tackling climate change if we can be honest.

“However, we will win no prizes by achieving decarbonisation through deindustrialisation.”

Coupar pointed out that switching from coal to gas caused major carbon reductions, arguing in favour of domestically produced hydrocarbons over imports when the UK needs oil and gas.

Reform to leave Aberdeen without ‘a viable economy’

Offshore wind projects in Scotland are not set to provide significant work for Scottish firms until the end of this decade and beyond.

Being transparent about this while aiming to retain jobs in the oil and gas sector until such time that work is created in cleaner energies is what is needed, according to Flynn.

He had previously argued that climate protestors who aim to block new oil and gas projects and Reform pose the same amount of risk to the UK’s energy industry.

© Supplied by Extinction Rebellion

The Aberdeen South MP, with ambitions to stand for Aberdeen South and Kincardine in the next Holyrood general election, argued that Reform’s stance on clean energy “is as big a threat to the north-east of Scotland as those who paint the Shell’s offices orange on Union Street”.

He backed up this claim by saying: “They’re going to lead to the same thing, which is this city and this region not having a viable economy for the decades to come, and I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Offering up a strategy to combat Reform’s war on renewables, Flynn said that the wider energy industry needs to “tell a story and to take the public with us in a way that we’ve not done up till now”.

Improving the renewables public image

He said this at an event that aimed to highlight communications in Aberdeen’s renewables sector, and his sentiment lined up with his fellow panellists, including Mearns & Gill account manager Sarah Bremner.

Bremner told attendees that the renewables market and the industry in Aberdeen need to speak with a “strong unified voice” as “other energy hubs are shouting loudly and in unison”.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media

This happened ahead of the first budget under the new Labour government when oil operators, supply chain firms, trade bodies, and unions highlighted the negative impacts windfall tax changes would bring.

Despite chancellor Rachel Reeves sticking to her guns and hiking the rate of tax imposed on North Sea players by 3% and removing investment allowances, she retained the capital allowances afforded to firms under the energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax.

Bremner pointed to tourism campaigns in other regions as a roadmap for energy firms to follow.

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen’s business development manager, Keiran Morton, supported this has he called for supply chain alignment.

Morton questioned: “They [project developers] could go to Dundee, they could go to Leith, they could go to Cromarty Firth, why should they choose Aberdeen?”

He argued that one reason developers could pick the Granite City was the recent investment in port infrastructure, but also travel links, “and the third thing they’re looking for is the supply chain, and luckily for Aberdeen, with 40 years of oil and gas experience, we have a very large supply chain on our doorstep.

“And that really should be one of the fundamental USPs of Aberdeen.”