‘There will be no renewables sector’ if Reform wins, warns Flynn

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

‘There will be no renewables sector’ if Reform wins, warns Flynn

The SNP Westminster leader argues that Reform UK is offering ‘easy solutions to complex problems’.

August 19th 2025, 4:45 pm Updated: August 19th 2025, 4:45 pm
5 min read
Stephen Flynn addresses an industry event in Aberdeen's Town House.© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Stephen Flynn addresses an industry event in Aberdeen's Town House.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

“There will be no renewables sector”, Stephen Flynn said when questioned about Reform UK’s energy policy and the prospect of the party winning the next general election.

He added: “What I can do is offer my very strong view that if they become the next UK Government, then there will be no renewables sector because contacts for difference (CfDs) will go in the bin, the expansion of the grids will go in the bin, carbon capture and storage in the north-east of Scotland will also go in the bin because they’ve said that.”

He argued that the party that had previously issued threatening letters to firms looking to take part in the government’s renewables auction process, allocation round 7 (AR7), were doing little more than offering “easy solutions to complex problems”, the MP for Aberdeen South argued.

The SNP’s Westminster leader said this in relation to Richard Tice and Nigel Farage’s recent comments about oil and gas, as Reform has started to pursue a Trump-like ‘drill baby drill’ mentality and has attacked the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Offering sound-biteable talking points like this are popular “in a world which is very much unsettled” as “people grasp upon” such comments, Flynn said.

The politics of net zero

Speaking at an event hosted by the Aberdeen Renewables Energy Group (AREG), he added: “We’ve got to see that as something that we’ve got to rise to in terms of challenge, and say ‘this is what will happen with the energy sector and the North Sea, and this is where we see the future’,” he said.

Flynn urged industry to sing off the same hymn sheet and present the opportunities that renewables can deliver, while being honest about the timeline of events.

Offshore Energies UK’s Natalie Coupar seconded this, as she claimed there is “immense” opportunity for Aberdeen in the energy transition, with skills, spending power, and technology all located within the north-east of Scotland.

Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK delivers a speech at a Reform UK press conference in Aberdeen. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock © Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK delivers a speech at a Reform UK press conference in Aberdeen. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

She added that: “Beyond doubt, climate change – unless we take action now – will happen in our lifetime and the effects of that will be felt, particularly in developing countries in the global south and here, and it will be devastating.

“We just can’t lose sight of it, and unfortunately, as polling shows, net zero has become more of a political term. So, I just like to call it tackling climate change if we can be honest.

“However, we will win no prizes by achieving decarbonisation through deindustrialisation.”

Coupar pointed out that switching from coal to gas caused major carbon reductions, arguing in favour of domestically produced hydrocarbons over imports when the UK needs oil and gas.

Reform to leave Aberdeen without ‘a viable economy’

Offshore wind projects in Scotland are not set to provide significant work for Scottish firms until the end of this decade and beyond.

Being transparent about this while aiming to retain jobs in the oil and gas sector until such time that work is created in cleaner energies is what is needed, according to Flynn.

He had previously argued that climate protestors who aim to block new oil and gas projects and Reform pose the same amount of risk to the UK’s energy industry.

© Supplied by Extinction Rebellion
Paint was splashed across windows at the Silver Fin. Union Street.

The Aberdeen South MP, with ambitions to stand for Aberdeen South and Kincardine in the next Holyrood general election, argued that Reform’s stance on clean energy “is as big a threat to the north-east of Scotland as those who paint the Shell’s offices orange on Union Street”.

He backed up this claim by saying: “They’re going to lead to the same thing, which is this city and this region not having a viable economy for the decades to come, and I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Offering up a strategy to combat Reform’s war on renewables, Flynn said that the wider energy industry needs to “tell a story and to take the public with us in a way that we’ve not done up till now”.

Improving the renewables public image

Offering up a strategy to combat Reform’s war on renewables, Flynn said that the wider energy industry needs to “tell a story and to take the public with us in a way that we’ve not done up till now”.

He said this at an event that aimed to highlight communications in Aberdeen’s renewables sector, and his sentiment lined up with his fellow panellists, including Mearns & Gill account manager Sarah Bremner.

Bremner told attendees that the renewables market and the industry in Aberdeen need to speak with a “strong unified voice” as “other energy hubs are shouting loudly and in unison”.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
The panelsits of AREG’s Positioning Aberdeen as a Leader in a Unified Energy Future event.

This happened ahead of the first budget under the new Labour government when oil operators, supply chain firms, trade bodies, and unions highlighted the negative impacts windfall tax changes would bring.

Despite chancellor Rachel Reeves sticking to her guns and hiking the rate of tax imposed on North Sea players by 3% and removing investment allowances, she retained the capital allowances afforded to firms under the energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax.

Bremner pointed to tourism campaigns in other regions as a roadmap for energy firms to follow.

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
Aberdeen South Harbour pictured in August 2023 with vessels supporting oil and gas, renewables, cruise and cargo in port.

Port of Aberdeen’s business development manager, Keiran Morton, supported this has he called for supply chain alignment.

Morton questioned: “They [project developers] could go to Dundee, they could go to Leith, they could go to Cromarty Firth, why should they choose Aberdeen?”

He argued that one reason developers could pick the Granite City was the recent investment in port infrastructure, but also travel links, “and the third thing they’re looking for is the supply chain, and luckily for Aberdeen, with 40 years of oil and gas experience, we have a very large supply chain on our doorstep.

“And that really should be one of the fundamental USPs of Aberdeen.”

Tags