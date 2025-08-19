Building massive offshore wind farms with capacities of 15GW could add £16.6 billion in gross value add (GVA) and 10,000 jobs to the UK.

A new report from ORE Catapult estimated that developing a 15GW offshore wind mega project could bring down costs by 15.4% (or £10.8 billion) over a 25-year generation period compared to developing a five 3GW wind farms.

The savings would be delivered by pooling surveying and development costs into a single project, helping bringing these costs down by 60%.

CAPEX costs can also be reduced by 14% through economies of scale, volume and standardisation, with OPEX costs cut by 15% thanks to a centralised operations and maintenance strategy.

In addition, ORE Catapult estimated that mega projects could deliver 10,000 jobs annually, a 6% increase over standard project configuration by ramping up local content.

The research added that mega projects could use greater local content, as the massive scale of the developments incentivised investments in the UK supply chain.

The body added that they also offer commercial stability over a long timeframe, encouraging investments and boosting local content.

The UK has yet to consider developing a project of the sheer scale ORE Catapult is suggesting. The current largest, which received its consent recently, is Berwick Bank, at 4.1GW.

But ORE Catapult pointed out that mega projects would not have to be delivered as one contiguous 15GW site, but could be split into multiple lease areas all supplied via one centralised onshore manufacturing, logistics and servicing hub.

Mega projects, mega auctions

In order to drive the development of these 15GW offshore wind mega projects, ORE Catapult recommended that the UK government hold a separate allocation round alongside its current contracts for difference scheme every three to five years.

This would follow a similar model set out by the process for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.

Under the process, the government would work alongside the developer to ease supply chain bottlenecks.

This would provide greater certainty for the developer’s procurement strategy avoiding shortages of turbine components that could push up costs and jeopardise offshore wind targets.

The body said that both in tandem would strengthen the prospect of the UK having 60GW of offshore wind capacity operating or under construction by the early 2030s.

This would require the upcoming Allocation Round 7 (AR7), along with subsequent CfD auctions, bringing in 5GW each, supplemented by an additional 15GW mega project taking a final investment decision before 2030 and being constructed over five years.