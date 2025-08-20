East Ayrshire wind farm to provide £14m to local communities

Clean energy developer Invenergy has announced plans to invest £14 million in East Ayrshire communities.

The firm has signed a legal agreement with The 9CC Group for community benefit funding across the operational lifespan of its Pencloe wind farm.

This commitment includes an advance payment of £400,000, paid in two £200,000 instalments, ahead of the project coming online. A minimum of £70,000 has been set aside for local apprenticeships.

Invenergy’s new community investment will support long-term strategic projects and smaller community-led schemes, with a focus on infrastructure and wellbeing.

The biggest share of funding is anticipated to go to New Cumnock, the village closest to Invenergy’s Pencloe Wind Farm.

Invenergy’s first £200,000 investment has already supported several local projects, including £30,000 to improve access to affordable electric vehicle rental and charging facilities.

Invenergy vice-president and UK country manager Stuart Winter said: “As a long-term partner to the communities we operate in, Invenergy is fully committed to the Cumnock and Doon Valley neighbourhood and we recognise that wind farm benefit funding decisions should be made collectively and democratically by those communities, for their communities.”

“Our discussions with The 9CC have helped us raise the bar for how developers invest in local communities. We have proudly committed to delivering community benefits across the predicted 35 years of site operations and to providing advance funding – all index-linked to inflation. If our current application for a further five turbines at our existing Pencloe wind farm is successful, the community benefit fund will increase proportionally.”

The second instalment of £200,000 will be delivered next year.

Community groups and projects in The 9CC Group area of Auchinleck; Patna; Ochiltree and Skares; New Cumnock; Netherthird; Cronberry, Logan and Lugar; Drongan, Rankinston and Stair; Dalmellington; and Cumnock are eligible to apply for grants.

Invenergy’s Pencloe project comprises of 18 wind turbines, which will generate 81MW of clean energy once it is commissioned in 2026.

The wind farm’s community benefit fund is £5,000 per MW of installed capacity per annum, resulting in over £400,000 being made available every year, index linked. This equates to £14 million over the project’s 35-year operation.

This year saw network operator SSEN Transmission deliver the first £2 million from its initial £10m pot of its community benefit fund.