A carbon credit provider that invests in forestry assets across Europe is expanding in the Scottish Highlands, filling a gap for monitored carbon removal.

Arbonics works with farmers and landowners across Europe to purchase rights to carbon sinks that can be used to offset heavy carbon emitters’ emissions.

Co-founders Lisett Luik and her husband Christian were working in a private investment fund investing in forest land and other investments before founding the company.

“Arbonics grew out of our need from being on the landowner side,” Arbonics’ co-founder Luik tells Energy Voice. “Our fund had a strong climate focus, and so we wanted the forest investment to reflect that and not just be purely about timber.”

The Estonia-based company has assembled a portfolio of land assets in mainland Europe and plans to enter the UK market, targeting partnerships with landowners in the Scottish Highlands.

The business of cleaning up the environment is not a fast one. Carbon sinks and afforestation-related, nature-based carbon credits take time to nurture and produce, with the quality of carbon credits increasingly in view.

“Our projects were first launched in spring of 2022, so on the afforestation side we expect first carbon credits to be issued in 2027 – that’s just the time it takes for trees to grow,” Luik says, adding that for some forestry projects the timeline could be sooner.

“In both cases, we work with an independent third-party standard for the voluntary carbon market, which in our case is Verra – the biggest carbon market standard today.”

According to the European Forest Carbon Credits 2025 report, just 0.5% of nonprofit Verra’s nature-based carbon credits came from European forestry projects, despite rising buyer interest and regulatory pressure.

The organisation issued 13.3 million carbon credits last year, less than 1,000 of which were from afforestation projects in Europe. Approximately 65,000 credits issued by Verra derived from European agriculture, forestry and other land use projects.

That report indicated a rise in demand for high-integrity projects, but also a mismatch between buyer demand and the available pipeline of supply.

‘Inflection point’

Luik explains that they set out to build the company to fulfil a need in the market for generating income from carbon removal and biodiversity.

“After six months of searching for the right partner to help us bring in elements of carbon, income and potentially biodiversity, we weren’t able to find anyone,” she says.

“We spoke to small start-ups all the way to Goldman Sachs and, ultimately, we concluded that the sort of service we needed didn’t exist, and so we set out to build it.”

She says that after embarking on its first projects in 2022, the company has signed its first collaboration agreement with a big Scottish partner.

Arbonics is “still targeting Scotland” and has “signed initial cooperation agreements in the region with a few large landowners”, she tells Energy Voice.

The company is “in the early days of setting up a project there”, she adds. “There’s a lot of opportunity in reforesting the UK… We also know that there’s a lot of local and regional nuance that we must take into account.”

The search for investors led them to bring on board Taavet Hinrikis, a co-founder of fintech platform Wise, which listed publicly on the London Stock Exchange in 2021.

Aligned with big tech, Arbonics is bringing big data into the process of monitoring forestry assets, using it to measure carbon and issue credits.

“At Arbonics, we are really big believers that what’s missing from the voluntary carbon market is trustworthiness, and we are trying to solve that in two ways – using technology and regulation,” says Luik.

“First on the technology side, we use data to analyse land and also to incorporate various measurement ways to actually make sure that we have the most accurate overview possible of our afforestation projects and our impact forestry projects.”

She explains that the company monitors planting through remote sensors and is able continue to monitor forests as they grow.

“So we really believe that that data is the key… and transparency is the key to bringing in trust when it comes to carbon measurement and around credit issuance,” she says.

Luik says she expects the voluntary carbon market to “change significantly” with incoming legislation across Europe.

“We do expect the voluntary carbon market industry to change significantly with some new incoming regulation, the key one of which is the European carbon removals and carbon farming standard, CRFC,” she says.

That regulation, which essentially sets in place a voluntary certification system across the European Union, will mark an “inflection point”.

She says that despite turmoil in the global markets, which “makes some people worry that carbon markets will get pushed back further”, she is a “big believer that actually we are inching ever closer” to the deadlines companies have set for net zero by 2030.

“I’m a big believer that there’s an interesting inflection point that will come somewhere around 2027 or 2028 when many new regulations will come into effect,” she says.

The integrity of these carbon credits and their provenance is critical to trust in the market, according to Luik, who views new legislation as critical to ensuring better standards across the industry.

‘Partial’ merging

Luik foresees a partial merging of the voluntary and compliance markets in the UK as new legislation is brought in, something she says is “already working in California and Australia on a small scale”.

She says new high-level standards will be “very good for Europe”, as they will ensure providers produce credits of “the highest possible quality” aligned with those standards.

“Therefore, any buyers that buy credits under the standard will know that they’re getting exactly what it says on the tin,” she says.

“If that goes well, there might be hopes in the future of a small-time merging between the compliance carbon market and the voluntary market in a partial way, so that the compliance market may allow some carbon removals to be used as well.”

Arbonics works with landowners often in relation to abandoned farmland or marginal pastureland that is not fully used.

“We use our database, digital twin to make sure that this land is eligible for planting new forests for carbon-storage purposes,” Luik says. “Then landowners can go ahead and do that, while we take care of everything needed for them to earn carbon credits, and they get the vast majority of the credits themselves.”

The approach for existing mature forests is slightly different.

“We work with landowners who have mature forests that they’re looking to be clear cutting soon, and we provide them with an alternative forest management plan for 40 years where they commit to not clear cutting.

“They can continue to cut down timber, but in smaller amounts and it’s capped. This forest is kept standing and the biome is protected. The biodiversity is also protected.”

When it comes to regulation, Luik explains that “European forest laws are such that if you convert land to forest land, it’s quite difficult to move it back into empty land”.

“We very deliberately set out to build this company in Europe, which has very strong regulatory protections,” she says.

“This regulation provides buyers with the confidence that if we forest empty land, it’s actually going to continue to be managed as forest land for the foreseeable future.”