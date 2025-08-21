The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Fishing leaders call for immediate halt to Scottish wind farm expansion ‘stampede’

The fishing industry has warned that offshore wind could displace fleets and put jobs at risk.

August 21st 2025, 7:02 am
3 min read
Fishing boat surrounded by seagulls with wind turbines in background.© Shutterstock / Tomasz Kozal
PA

Fishing leaders in Scotland have described wind farm expansion as a “stampede” and a “gamble” as they demanded an immediate stop to further offshore consents.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) said Scottish government plans to install up to 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040 are “far too high”.

It said achieving the target will cause irreversible damage to the marine environment and displace fishing fleets from grounds they have worked for generations.

The call is included in the SFF’s official responses to two major government consultations, the updated Offshore Wind Policy Statement and the draft Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy.

The government outlines that offshore wind could ensure Scotland meets its net zero target by 2030 and provide scores of green jobs as part of the just transition away from dependency on oil and gas.

Last month, first minister John Swinney visited Scotland’s newest wind farm – Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) off the coast of Fife.

During his visit he said offshore wind is “one of Scotland’s greatest modern success stories”.

He said: “Driving economic growth and tackling the climate emergency are two of my government’s priorities, and NnG is a shining example of how these priorities can work hand-in-hand to reshape Scotland’s future for the better.”

The UK government has also expressed support for the expansion of Scotland’s wind farms. It announced in March that the Port of Cromarty Firth in the Highlands will be a major hub for the UK’s world-leading floating offshore wind industry, and it awarded more than £55 million for its expansion.

Wind stampede

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the SFF – which is Scotland’s biggest fishing industry body – said: “This isn’t a plan – it’s a stampede. The government is charging ahead without the faintest idea how to protect the people and places that will be trampled in the rush.

“We’ve been telling them for years these plans will seriously damage our industry, but they haven’t listened. Now their own assessments show the harm that will be done to fishing, and the environment on which it depends.

“Until they can prove our industry and our seas will be safeguarded, the only responsible choice is to slam on the brakes.”

The SFF said current mitigation measures are almost non-existent and there is no credible plan to compensate fishing businesses for the losses they will face.

It also says the government’s updated Offshore Wind Policy Statement published in June made repeated references to economic benefits but failed to mention the climate crisis.

Macdonald added: “Fishing is one of Scotland’s original green industries. The Scottish fleet has been putting healthy, renewable and sustainable food on plates for generations.

“But we’re being shoved aside for projects that feel like a last gamble for a government to revive an ailing Scottish economy.”

Breaking point

Fishing leaders say the cumulative impact of existing and emerging marine conservation policies, renewable energy projects alongside fishing being expected to offset environmental impacts of offshore wind developments, is leaving the industry at “breaking point”.

Macdonald said: “The Scottish government’s approach is picking winners and losers, and fishing seems to lose every time.

“We need ministers to step up and support our industry with positive action.

“Renewable food cannot be the price to be paid for renewable energy. Betting the house – and Scotland’s fishing industry – on offshore wind that is far from ‘clean’ and where all the evidence points to both known and not yet fully known environmental damage is a very high-risk strategy.”

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.

