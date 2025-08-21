Construction begins on UK’s fourth biggest wind farm

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Construction begins on UK’s fourth biggest wind farm

The Sanquhar II Community wind farm will build 44 turbines in the south of Scotland.

August 21st 2025, 8:00 am Updated: August 21st 2025, 8:00 am
2 min read
A visualisation of the Sanquhar II Community wind farm in the south of Scotland.© Supplied by CWP Energy
A visualisation of the Sanquhar II Community wind farm in the south of Scotland.

Michael Behr

Construction has started on the Sanquhar II Community wind farm in the south of Scotland, which is set to the be the UK’s fourth largest once complete.

The 44-turbine wind farm, which received planning consent from the Scottish Government in August 2023, is located in Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire. It has been nearly 10 years in planning.

Development of the Sanquhar II Community wind farm was paused in 2023 due to tax decisions by the previous UK government but now has the green light to go ahead.

Developer CWP Energy said the project can now proceed to financial close following last month’s decision by the UK Labour government to drop its plans for ‘zonal electricity pricing’.

Around 100 construction staff are now working on site at Sanquhar II, which will deliver more than £800 million in investment over its 40-year operational life.

CWP Energy has also committed to providing community support through funding for local projects, services, and initiatives.

CWP Energy director Rod Wood said: “Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of home-grown electricity, delivering consumers and businesses excellent value for money.

“The project brings with it an investment of an immediate £400 million into the Scottish economy, creating long-term jobs, and paying local authority rates, taxes and community benefits.

“We’re grateful to the Scottish government for backing Sanquhar II and to the UK government for creating confidence in the renewables sector.”

The project’s EnVentus platforms and powerful V162 turbines are being supplied by Vestas.

These will be the first turbines of this type to be installed in Scotland when erected next year. Vestas is being supported by Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK.

Energy secretary Gillian Martin added: “Scotland’s onshore wind sector is already creating significant economic opportunities, delivering jobs and attracting major investment across the country as well as supporting the drive to decarbonise our energy system and support the fight against climate change.

“This project is a key asset in supporting Scotland’s onshore wind ambitions and will help secure our country’s future as a renewables powerhouse.”

At the same time, UK renewables developer OnPath Energy has achieved financial close on its major Scottish wind farm project, the 33.4MW Mill Rig wind farm between Strathaven and Darvel in South Lanarkshire.

The six-turbine project has struck a deal to supply power to a US technology company under a corporate power purchase agreement.

OnPath Energy finance director Oliver Hartley said : “Reaching financial close marks the culmination of many months of hard work across all of our project teams and has been achieved thanks to a collaborative approach across our key suppliers, advisors and lenders, harnessing the strong relationships we’ve developed.”

“Being part of the Brookfield ecosystem supports us through access to capital and PPA markets, which in the case of Mill Rig includes securing a long-term offtake agreement with a US technology company as well as finance from NatWest.”