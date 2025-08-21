Construction begins on UK’s fourth biggest wind farm

Construction has started on the Sanquhar II Community wind farm in the south of Scotland, which is set to the be the UK’s fourth largest once complete.

The 44-turbine wind farm, which received planning consent from the Scottish Government in August 2023, is located in Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire. It has been nearly 10 years in planning.

Development of the Sanquhar II Community wind farm was paused in 2023 due to tax decisions by the previous UK government but now has the green light to go ahead.

Developer CWP Energy said the project can now proceed to financial close following last month’s decision by the UK Labour government to drop its plans for ‘zonal electricity pricing’.

Around 100 construction staff are now working on site at Sanquhar II, which will deliver more than £800 million in investment over its 40-year operational life.

CWP Energy has also committed to providing community support through funding for local projects, services, and initiatives.

CWP Energy director Rod Wood said: “Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of home-grown electricity, delivering consumers and businesses excellent value for money.

“The project brings with it an investment of an immediate £400 million into the Scottish economy, creating long-term jobs, and paying local authority rates, taxes and community benefits.

“We’re grateful to the Scottish government for backing Sanquhar II and to the UK government for creating confidence in the renewables sector.”

The project’s EnVentus platforms and powerful V162 turbines are being supplied by Vestas.

These will be the first turbines of this type to be installed in Scotland when erected next year. Vestas is being supported by Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK.

Energy secretary Gillian Martin added: “Scotland’s onshore wind sector is already creating significant economic opportunities, delivering jobs and attracting major investment across the country as well as supporting the drive to decarbonise our energy system and support the fight against climate change.

“This project is a key asset in supporting Scotland’s onshore wind ambitions and will help secure our country’s future as a renewables powerhouse.”

At the same time, UK renewables developer OnPath Energy has achieved financial close on its major Scottish wind farm project, the 33.4MW Mill Rig wind farm between Strathaven and Darvel in South Lanarkshire.

The six-turbine project has struck a deal to supply power to a US technology company under a corporate power purchase agreement.

OnPath Energy finance director Oliver Hartley said : “Reaching financial close marks the culmination of many months of hard work across all of our project teams and has been achieved thanks to a collaborative approach across our key suppliers, advisors and lenders, harnessing the strong relationships we’ve developed.”

“Being part of the Brookfield ecosystem supports us through access to capital and PPA markets, which in the case of Mill Rig includes securing a long-term offtake agreement with a US technology company as well as finance from NatWest.”