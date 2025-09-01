The UK’s offshore energy industry is at a cross roads. The pressures of increased UK taxation has as spurred unprecedented changes in the corporate structures of North Sea businesses and caused thousands of jobs to be lost. Meanwhile, ambitions to build newer and cleaner forms of energy production face higher costs, planning bottlenecks and technological uncertainties.

At this critical juncture, SPE Offshore Europe has reached its 52nd year putting the industry based in the north-east of Scotland on a global stage.

Its organisers are planning to welcome tens of thousands of delegates to gather and explore the OE25 theme, ‘Unlocking Europe’s Potential in Offshore Energy.’

© Supplied by RX Global

David Ince, SPE Offshore Europe exhibition director and Gareth Rapley, RX portfolio director spoke with Energy Voice in the run up to the event.

“I think this is probably the most important offshore Europe in many years based on what’s happening in the industry,” said Ince. “We are looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of energy professionals to Aberdeen to set their own agenda for what is happening and really see what is next.”

The event is a joint venture between RX – Reed Exhibitions – and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), a partnership that has been in place for over 20 years.

RX runs a portfolio of over 350 trade shows and conferences across the work and a range of sectors. Meanwhile, SPE, the not-for-profit professional association with 127,000 members in 145 countries acts as the show’s industry partner.

As last year, the exhibition covers 20,000 sq m over two levels at the P&J Live centre.

The event’s overarching theme is “accelerating to a better energy transition”.

The event attracted a record number of abstracts which has resulted in 150 presentations and speakers across three broad themes of oil and gas, digitalisation and net zero.

The conference also pulls together a programme of key note industry speakers, including Juergen Maier, chair of GB Energy, although other representation from UK Government has yet to be confirmed.

However BP’s head of country Louise Kingham, Wood Group CEO Ken Gilmartin, Global Energy Group boss Roy MacGregor and Professor John Underhill

Interdisciplinary Institute Director – energy transition from Aberdeen University are among the industry leaders counted among headline speakers.

David Whitehouse, conference chair and CEO of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) led a 24-strong industry committee from across the supply chain to develop the show’s program.

© Supplied by Darrell Benns/ DCT

“We have got senior level C suite and senior vice presidents from all the companies that you would expect, TotalEnergies, BP, Shell, Scottish Renewables and many others. They will be setting the agenda for what is going to happen across the North Sea over the next five to 10 years,” said Ince

“I look at the speakers that Dave Whitehouse and the executive committee have pulled together and it’s one of the strongest that Offshore Europe has seen in many years.”

Gareth Rapley, now RX portfolio director, cut his teeth in the industry managing Offshore Europe 12 years ago. His passion for the event is clear.

“Events like Offshore Europe have been a pivotal part of the industry for over 50 years, helping to support, connect, build business,” he said.

“Throughout that period of time, many have strong connections to what he event has done for them. I would say this one really does rank above all those because we are at a critical juncture with what lies ahead for the industry. Therefore, events like Offshore Europe play an important role in helping to support that dialogue, creating a platform for what that means for the future.”

Digging further into the themes that emerged through the process of selecting the best topics submitted to the panel, Rapley praised their “tireless work trawling through the record number of papers this year”.

“It’s no surprise to anyone within this, you’ve got the energy transition. That is really underpinned by a few areas we can see coming through in there from the event’s heritage around oil and gas.”

As with many of the energy and marine conferences RX hosts around the world, net zero and the clean energy technologies being developed to support decarbonisation such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen are hot topics.

In Aberdeen there are extra areas of consideration too.

“Lots of these really play into that part about what we hear in other parts of the world, the energy transformation and that is underpinned by a just transition, decarbonization, net zero,” said Rapley.

“But we also have a part that’s looming ever more within the UK, and it’s been happening since projects like Brent came to fruition with decommissioning. There’s going to be more of that decommissioning aspect that comes about as we advance, further into the maturity of the North Sea basin.”

In addition to the technical approach to the energy transition, there is a significant focus on people and skills required, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). These programmes have been led by the event’s talent investment and diversity events committee (TIDE).

© Yui Mok/PA Wire

OEUK is hosting a lunch event at P&J Live during Offshore Europe entitled “Where are all the women” featuring a range of speakers including shadow energy minister Claire Coutinho. Energy Voice is also hosting a panel on the event’s future talent hub series themed on its popular Women in New Energy event, called Why are we still talking about ED&I?

Rapley said: “We’re trying to rewrite a lot of history in a short space of time. So this is where it’s important, the role that we can play as a conference to highlight such initiatives.

“DEI is important part to us as RX, as part of the RELX Group, about how we can support that. And I think there’s still much more work that we can do more broadly.”

A major new initiative is expanding outreach to young people, upskillers and career changers as a means to explain and perhaps encourage them to join the industry.

Traditionally schools groups were invited on the last day of the event. This year, educational outreach through sessions tailored for student groups is happening daily throughout Offshore Europe alongside the STEM Activity Zone.

The move was driven by feedback from the industry and the community.

“We thank everyone for their feedback. It is really an important way that we can shape the next editions,” said Rapley.

“David Ince has done an incredible job to work together with partners like Developing the Young Workforce, Opito and TechFest to bring together a schools program that is fit for the next generation, along with the work that SPE is doing with the TIDES program as well. The children can come and immerse themselves in what the industry is and what the industry could be, and what opportunities it presents to them,” he said.

“So make it be a place in which they want to see this is a vibrant growing, large industry that it’s always been, and they can see that across four days this time.”

RX is also calling out to employers to not just allow but encourage staff to go and spend time at the event this year.

“This event is free to attend, so the cost is minimal. There is no cost if you want to come and attend the exhibition, if you want to come and attend the conference, this is free, and within that, you get a whole bunch of learning,” he said.

“There’s different types of content to suit all levels within the organisation, whether that’s peer review, technical abstracts, where you can really delve into the detail about project-specific case studies, or you want to find out what the leaders are talking about in terms of that strategic direction, let alone engaging with, 500 exhibitors across the supply chain. This has huge benefits to find out what’s new, what’s technologies they’ve got.

“Therefore, I would actively encourage urge all leaders like our executive committee have been doing as a wonderful job stating, ‘We want you to be there’.

“This is a the critical event of the year to be present at, that permission needs to be cascaded through. So please, please encourage your staff make sure they are there, because this is a showcase of the industry. But more than that, this is a great place to have opportunities, to learn, to discover, to network, to really kind of build those opportunities ahead.”

SPE Offshore Europe is not just an opportunity to stimulate and grow the industry, it is also a celebration of Aberdeen’s role in the history of the UK’s energy system as well as its future.

“The city comes to life when it’s offshore Europe,” he said.

“Aberdeen should celebrate the Tall Ships. I think we can do far more than that. This is a real celebration. Also an opportunity for the industry. There are many things that happen across the week. This is not just one day, two days, this is an opportunity to get there and take advantage of all of those things that Offshore Europe brings together.”