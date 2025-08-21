SPE Offshore Europe 2025 (OE25) will open its doors at the P&J Live from 2-5 September for what is set to be one of the most pivotal in the show’s 52-year history.

With offshore energy at the centre of national and international debate, the spotlight will be on finding the right balance between secure, affordable supply and meeting climate targets.

The free-to attend event will bring together tens of thousands of attendees, with 12 strategic panel sessions, three fireside chats and over 90 technical presentations from 18 countries under the theme ‘Unlocking Europe’s Potential in Offshore Energy’.

Senior leaders from industry and government will discuss the changing landscape of the energy sector, the importance of driving security of energy supply for the UK and accelerating progress towards net zero.

A plenary session will kick off the four-day event, with Louise Kingham, senior VP Europe and head of country at BP, delivering an opening address, with a virtual address from Norway’s Minister for Climate and the Environment, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen alongside a senior UK government representative.

David Whitehouse, OE25 Conference chair and chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) will welcome attendees, joined by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Councillor David Cameron and 2026 SPE President, Professor Jennifer Miskimins, head of the petroleum engineering department, Colorado School of Mines.

The plenary panel will feature industry leaders Juergen Maier, chair, GB Energy; John Evans, chief executive, Subsea 7; Luciano Vasques, chief executive, Ithaca Energy and Zoe Barnes, partner at Everoze and chair of the UK Floating Wind Taskforce. The session will conclude with a lively debate moderated by Louise Stewart, director of external relations and commercial affairs at Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

Across the strategic sessions, keynote speakers will provide valuable comparative insights into how different European countries are managing their energy transitions and how different governments are approaching the complex issue of energy security.

Whitehouse said: “Offshore energy isn’t confined to the North Sea: it is a vital sector that extends across international borders and industries.

“Our opening plenary and panel sessions are designed to gather leading voices from across the continent, sparking honest debate and a spirit of collaboration as we focus on investing in innovation and advancing the low-carbon technologies of tomorrow.”

Running alongside the strategic sessions is a robust technical programme drawn from a record 600 submitted abstracts. The highest number of submissions since recent records began, this is indicative of the growing excitement and engagement within the industry to shape the future of offshore energy.

Showcasing the diversity of the energy sector

The Offshore Europe exhibition is long recognised for the value it offers exhibitors and the volume of business activity and connections that are made over four days.

This year, the exhibition will showcase hundreds of companies across the entire offshore energy supply chain, with over 150 new exhibitors joining the show for 2025.

First time exhibitors will include Acteon, Du Pont, Honeywell, Huber+Suhner, Khafii Joint Operations, Innomotics (a Siemens company), Mitsubishi Chemicals, Technip Energies and Worley.

More than 75 companies plan to launch new products or services at the show, and attendees can filter exhibitors on the OE25 website to easily find them.

They will join the hundreds of returning exhibitors including Balmoral, DNV, the Energy Industries Council (EIC), Expro, Net Zero Technology Centre, North Sea Transition Authority, Shell UK and Wood.

A total of 30 countries will be represented, in addition to nine pavilions including Australia, China, Italy, Canada, Norway, and the United States.

The show floor spans three halls and incorporates exhibition zones and five presentation theatres themed around key areas of energy evolution, including offshore wind, energy transition, carbon capture & storage, hydrogen and North Sea future opportunities.

With a broad focus on all aspects of offshore energy, including oil and gas, renewables and energy transition, over 100 show floor presentations will take place covering topics including the role of decommissioning in the energy transition, cost optimisation for green hydrogen, alternative fuels production in Scotland and repurposing offshore pipelines for hydrogen transport and storage.

David Ince, SPE Offshore Europe event director, said: “The diversity of exhibitors and content on show this year is world-class, and truly demonstrates the breadth of skills and expertise in the energy sector today.

“OE25 is a great opportunity to explore what’s possible, and we’re here to help spark meaningful conversations across the whole offshore energy supply chain.

“As we look to the UK’s energy future, it’s clear that success will depend on recognising the role of all energy sources – from oil and gas to renewables – working together to deliver a reliable and secure energy mix.”

Renewed focus on skills and education

A new and expanded programme aimed at inspiring young people and developing skills will debut at OE25. For the first time, the skills and education programme will run across all four days of the show.

Around 300 school pupils – alongside graduates and individuals seeking to upskill, change careers or return to the workplace – are expected to get involved in the programme which is supported by BP, OPITO and BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy – the joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council developing the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

Education specialists TechFest and Developing the Young Workforce North East (DWYNE), with OPITO as the education delivery team, are leading the development of the hosted schools programme to ensure it aligns closely with the curriculum and provides a high-quality learning experience.

The programme will include a STEM activity zone for interactive challenges and demonstrations, presentations from industry leaders to discuss career pathways and guided school tours to offer practical insights and hands-on experiences.

An expanded future talent hub will be sponsored by technology leaders including ABB, OEUK and SLB and will feature a variety of interactive activities designed to immerse students in hands-on experiences, create excitement and inspire future careers in the offshore energy sector.

Each day of the event will also feature two SPE talent investment and diversity events (TIDE) focused on career development and leadership skills. The TIDE programme is a series of events created by SPE that focuses on supporting the future of the energy sector. The events address key topics that will help drive the evolution of talent, including new skills, new approaches and a net zero energy future.

With participating companies including Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC, Serica Energy and Equinor, the programme includes topics such as future proofing energy skills, diversifying your skill set for a secure career and a CV and interview skills workshop.

Ince commented: “It is no secret that the energy industry is not always viewed as an attractive career choice for the younger generation, but that perception overlooks the incredible opportunities it offers.

“As a sector, we are at the forefront of solving some of the world’s biggest challenges – from delivering secure energy to meet today’s demands, to developing the technologies that will power a sustainable future.

“By bringing in fresh perspectives, new skills and diverse talent, we can accelerate the energy transition and create important and viable careers. It’s vital we engage and inspire young people now, so they can be part of shaping the future of this industry.”

Driving dialogue to engage the future workforce

The conference programme will feature 12 strategic panel sessions, 18 technical sessions and, for the first time, fireside chats and e-poster sessions. Topics will include energy security, safety, global perspectives, the future energy mix, decarbonisation, hydrogen, CCS, investment, supply chain and the future of oil and gas.

High-level fireside chats will take place on the first three days of the show. Dr Jennifer Miskimins, 2026 president of SPE will share updates on the state of the society and its direction heading into 2026. The informal chat will offer a unique opportunity to hear directly from SPE leadership about current priorities, including membership, technology transfer, and the evolving energy landscape.

Another chat will feature Sarah Moore, CEO of Peterson Energy Logistics in conversation with Peter Costello, president, upstream, Shell Global. They will engage in a wide-ranging conversation exploring the evolving energy landscape. From strategic boardroom decisions to the lived experience of frontline workers, the session will unpack how leadership is shaping the future of offshore energy.

Each session will include time for open dialogue and Q&A, giving attendees the chance to engage directly and share feedback.

Whitehouse said: “As a conference committee, we’ve made it a priority to ensure varied representation across every panel and to create space for important dialogue between young professionals and seasoned industry leaders.”

Driving a realistic and united path to net zero

He continued: “The energy industry is in the midst of a momentous transformation as we embrace innovation to reduce emissions and support net zero goals, while remaining focused on delivering the UK’s current energy demands. The sector has the skills, infrastructure and supply chain which is now critical to accelerating the energy transition. However, this shift is not without its obstacles.

“A balanced approach is essential. The pathway to net zero must support both domestic oil and gas and the rapid scaling of renewables. Until renewable capacity can fully meet demand, oil and gas remain part of the mix. Overlooking domestic resources not only increases our reliance on imports, but also risks higher-carbon supply, fewer UK jobs and reduced tax revenues.

“At the conference, we will explore how we continue to build out the UK supply chain to support the growing capabilities required for CCS, floating wind and hydrogen. Crucial to the longevity and sustainability of this growth will be the need for skilled, motivated individuals. Engaging the next generation, particularly those who may view oil and gas as a legacy industry, means telling a different story: one of evolution, opportunity and purpose. That’s the narrative we’ll bring to Aberdeen, and it’s a message we believe should be heard across the UK.

“It is an important time for the UK’s oil and gas industry. Decisions being made today, will not only shape the North Sea’s future but also profoundly impact jobs, communities and companies across Europe. That presents us with a unique opportunity to use OE25 as a catalyst for change; to spotlight emerging opportunities, generate momentum for innovation and reframe the conversation surrounding our future energy.”

SPE Offshore Europe is organised by the Offshore Europe Partnership, a joint venture between RX (Reed Exhibitions) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). It is free to attend and registration is now open.