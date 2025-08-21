The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Nine supply chain firms win gongs for clean energy achievement

Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards showcase companies driving world-leading renewable energy push.

August 22nd 2025, 12:01 am Updated: August 22nd 2025, 12:01 am
2 min read
Winners of the Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards 2025.© Supplied by Scottish Renewables
GB Energy CEO Dan McGrail speaking during Global Offshore Wind 2024.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

The Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards took place last night in Aberdeen, celebrating nine outstanding winners who have made significant contributions to Scotland’s thriving renewable energy industry.

Organised by trade body Scottish Renewables, the awards highlight the innovation, commitment and leadership within Scotland’s renewable energy supply chain. From a shortlist of 31 finalists, this year’s winners showcase the cutting-edge excellence that drives Scotland’s world-leading renewable energy industry.

Winners included Port of Aberdeen, which won the sustainable supplier award for its strategy to cut energy-related emissions due to improved vessel scheduling and development of the UK’s largest commercial shore power system.

Aberdeen-based Integrity HSE, which took home the best practice award for its work with businesses across the green energy supply chain as an outsourced health and safety partner.

Ireland’s XOCEAN, a pioneer in uncrewed survey vessel (USV) technology, scooped the technology and business innovation award for its efforts supporting the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Dan McGrail, chief executive of Great British Energy, delivered a keynote address emphasising Scotland’s crucial role in supporting the UK Government’s ambition for renewable energy and driving industry towards its climate goals.

Emma Harrick, director of supply chain and energy transition at Scottish Renewables, said: “The Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards is proud to champion the bold, agile, forward-thinking businesses and organisations that are rising to the challenge of building our future energy system.

“Across the UK, hundreds of supply chain companies, from large contractors to SMEs, are bringing their talent and expertise into the renewable energy industry while spearheading fresh initiatives to attract, train and retain the skilled workforce of tomorrow.

“The supply chain is central to our vision for a cleaner, stronger energy future in Scotland and I have been deeply impressed by the ingenuity and innovation demonstrated by this year’s finalists.

“Congratulations go to all of this year’s nominees, and of course the winners.”

The full list of winners

Diversity and culture award: Windward Energy

Green energy skills award, sponsored by Ocean Winds: Story Contracting – graduate apprenticeship programme

Green business growth award, sponsored by the Clean Energy Cluster: Renewable Parts

Sustainable supplier award: Port of Aberdeen

Supply chain development award, sponsored by Green Man Consulting: Thistle Wind Partners – supply chain pathways programme

Best practice award, sponsored by TotalEnergies: Integrity HSE

Outstanding SME award, sponsored by Scottish Enterprise: Fennex

Technology and business innovation award, sponsored by Aspect: XOCEAN

Judges award: NESA