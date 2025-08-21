The Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards took place last night in Aberdeen, celebrating nine outstanding winners who have made significant contributions to Scotland’s thriving renewable energy industry.

Organised by trade body Scottish Renewables, the awards highlight the innovation, commitment and leadership within Scotland’s renewable energy supply chain. From a shortlist of 31 finalists, this year’s winners showcase the cutting-edge excellence that drives Scotland’s world-leading renewable energy industry.

Winners included Port of Aberdeen, which won the sustainable supplier award for its strategy to cut energy-related emissions due to improved vessel scheduling and development of the UK’s largest commercial shore power system.

Aberdeen-based Integrity HSE, which took home the best practice award for its work with businesses across the green energy supply chain as an outsourced health and safety partner.

Ireland’s XOCEAN, a pioneer in uncrewed survey vessel (USV) technology, scooped the technology and business innovation award for its efforts supporting the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Dan McGrail, chief executive of Great British Energy, delivered a keynote address emphasising Scotland’s crucial role in supporting the UK Government’s ambition for renewable energy and driving industry towards its climate goals.

Emma Harrick, director of supply chain and energy transition at Scottish Renewables, said: “The Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards is proud to champion the bold, agile, forward-thinking businesses and organisations that are rising to the challenge of building our future energy system.

“Across the UK, hundreds of supply chain companies, from large contractors to SMEs, are bringing their talent and expertise into the renewable energy industry while spearheading fresh initiatives to attract, train and retain the skilled workforce of tomorrow.

“The supply chain is central to our vision for a cleaner, stronger energy future in Scotland and I have been deeply impressed by the ingenuity and innovation demonstrated by this year’s finalists.

“Congratulations go to all of this year’s nominees, and of course the winners.”

The full list of winners

Diversity and culture award: Windward Energy

Green energy skills award, sponsored by Ocean Winds: Story Contracting – graduate apprenticeship programme

Green business growth award, sponsored by the Clean Energy Cluster: Renewable Parts

Sustainable supplier award: Port of Aberdeen

Supply chain development award, sponsored by Green Man Consulting: Thistle Wind Partners – supply chain pathways programme

Best practice award, sponsored by TotalEnergies: Integrity HSE

Outstanding SME award, sponsored by Scottish Enterprise: Fennex

Technology and business innovation award, sponsored by Aspect: XOCEAN

Judges award: NESA