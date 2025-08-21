STEP Fusion anticipation grows as West Burton site visit attracts attention 

The site of the old West Burton power station, which is set to become the home of a prototype fusion power plant, has attracted further interest from Invest in Nottingham following a site visit.

Situated on the banks of the River Trent, West Burton is a former coal-fired power station and future home of the prototype ‘tokamak’ power plant.

Known as STEP Fusion, the major technology and infrastructure programme will build a prototype fusion power plant that will demonstrate net energy, fuel self-sufficiency and a route to plant maintenance.

STEP Fusion attracts interest from Invest in Nottingham

The project is led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS), a subsidiary of the UK Atomic Energy Authority. The UK government is investing £2.5 billion over five years to support the programme and other fusion initiatives.

STEP Fusion is working closely with local organisations like Invest in Nottingham to share the project’s fusion journey, which the secretary of state selected in 2022.

Producing a prototype tokamak power plant – in an innovative spherical shape – will demonstrate net energy.

During the visit, the Invest in Nottingham team saw how the site is being transformed into a hub for fusion energy, seeking first operations by 2040.

Trent clean energy supercluster

The programme is expected to advance the UK’s clean-energy ambitions, delivering “safe, abundant, and sustainable power” while creating “high-quality jobs, attracting skilled talent, and bringing significant economic opportunities to Nottinghamshire and beyond”.

The West Burton site, which will play a significant role as part of the wider Trent clean energy supercluster, is set to attract thousands of jobs in construction and hopes to boost the region’s economy.

The Trent clean energy supercluster is a wider initiative along the River Trent in the East Midlands, focused on transforming former power station sites into hubs for clean energy innovation – particularly fusion energy.

While on site at West Burton, chief executive of marketing Megan Powell Vreeswijk said: “For the region, this will have a massive economic impact. These are really exciting times and we can’t wait to promote this as an opportunity for investment.”

Can fusion be considered clean?

While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) states that fusion does not produce any long-lived radioactive waste, this assertion holds true primarily in theory.

Approximately 80% of the energy released during fusion comes in the form of fast neutrons. These neutrons interact with the surrounding breeding blanket to generate tritium, but this process also leads to the gradual degradation of the blanket materials.

Neutron collisions with impurities or the primary elements within the blanket induce nuclear reactions that render the materials radioactive over time, necessitating periodic replacement.

This issue becomes even more pronounced in compact fusion reactor designs, such as the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), where the confined space leads to a higher accumulation of neutron damage.

As a result, components in such reactors would require more frequent replacement, challenging the notion that fusion is entirely free of radioactive waste.