Wrexham University submits plans for new hydrogen research lab

Wrexham University has submitted plans for a new hydrogen research facility on the Plas Coch campus, which could join part of the engineering complex.

Approval by Wrexham County Borough Council would see the facility house a hydrogen electrolyser, two fume cupboards and changing facilities for students.

The proposed lab facility will be created using prefabricated shipping container-style modules and will be situated between the main campus building and the sports centre.

Hydrogen generation top of the agenda

Its focus will be the study and generation of green hydrogen led by Wrexham University’s hydrogen research associate Barry Johnston.

Johnston said: “This is an optimistic time for green hydrogen production here in North Wales. My areas of focus will be on seeking out opportunities in hydrogen research and collaborating with industry partners with an emphasis on decarbonisation.”

Under the plans, no large-scale storage of hydrogen will take place, with the electrolyser being used as-needed for specific experiments and uses.

The lab will be clad to match the new engineering block and other surrounding campus buildings.

Since the main university building is Grade II listed, the lab will be screened with trees and shrubs to soften its visibility from the main site.

Hydrogen is becoming a hot topic for Wales

Other hydrogen projects in Wales include the Wales & West Utilities HyLine Gogledd ambition, part of the wider £9.8 billion North East Wales industrial decarbonisation (NEWID) cluster.

The pipeline will supply hydrogen to energy-intensive industries across the region, from Wrexham through to the North West’s HyNet network by the Deeside industrial park.

HyNet is one of two carbon capture and storage (CCS) clusters in the UK government’s £22bn Track 1 industrial decarbonisation programme.

The project centres around a network of CCS infrastructure that is expected to support several low-carbon industries in North West England and North Wales.

Wales & West Utilities head of net zero and sustainability Matt Hindle said: “HyLine Gogledd is an exciting step forward in mapping low-carbon hydrogen delivery to North East Wales, offering a diversity of choice to energy-intensive industries and other energy users.”

HyLine Gogledd is a core part of the NEWID 2040 plans.

NEWID has been developed by the not-for-profit industry body, Net Zero Industry Wales, in partnership with Wales & West Utilities, SP Energy Networks, Uniper, Net Zero Energy Systems, and Bangor University.