Power Moves: Haventus CEO steps down and more

Lewis Gillies, CEO of Haventus, has decided to step down from his role

According to a LinkedIn post from Haventus, he decided to leave the CEO position as “future operations and development require a longer time horizon than Lewis can comfortably entertain”.

Ian Cobban, presently chief operating officer, will act as interim CEO while Haventus searches for a permanent holder of the role.

Previously serving at the CEO of Houston-based Rockall Energy, Gillies joined Haventus as CEO in early 2023. Since then, he has led the company’s work to develop the Port of Ardersier from a brownfield site into a modern port facility to support the deployment of offshore wind across the UK.

“Delivering phase 1 of a large-scale infrastructure project at Ardersier on-time and on-budget is no easy feat for projects of this nature and scale,” Haventus’ statement added.

Prior to joining Haventus, Cobban spent close to seven years with fellow Highlands-based industrial firm Global Energy Group and a further 30 years with Subsea 7.

Ardersier Port is based on a former McDermotts oil and gas yard that was closed in 2001.

With funding from Quantum Capital Group, the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) and UK Infrastructure Bank, Haventus aims to capitalise on the 28GW ScotWind projects and the UK’s wider ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Cerulean Winds previously said it would use Ardersier as the hub for its 1GW Aspen floating wind farm in the Central North Sea,

Work on the facility is scheduled for completion this year.

In his own LinkedIn post, Gillies wrote: “The team at Haventus is exceptional and have proven anything is possible.

“However, future development and operations require a commitment of several years, a longer time horizon than I can commit to. Therefore, I have decided that now is the right time to step down from my role as CEO.

“Haventus has a strong board and executive leadership – and will attract individuals of calibre as they expand the team.”

© Supplied by SMD

Kenny Liu has taken on the role of CEO at subsea technology and services company SMD.

His appointment comes as SMD, based in Newcastle and Shanghai, progresses toward its target of £90 million of turnover by 2027.

Liu succeeds Julian Zhu, whose decade in the role saw the company’s profit and turnover increase year on year for the past five years.

He also navigated the pandemic, led the establishment of SMD’s innovation division and oversaw the expansion of the company’s UK facilities.

SMD has been owned by Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co. Ltd (TEC) since 2015.

Zhu said: “It’s been a pleasure to serve as SMD’s CEO during an important time in our history. As a company committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, this period has seen us reach significant milestones, including launching our first range of electric vehicles and establishing ourselves as a key player in the transition to electrification.

“I worked closely with my successor, Kenny, during his time as deputy CEO and general manager, and I look forward to seeing him lead SMD into its next phase of growth.”

Liu added: “SMD is known across the industry for its commitment to engineering excellence underwater. I am proud to be taking on this role as CEO at such a pivotal time for the business.

“Our team is delivering market-leading solutions to clients across the globe, and my focus will remain on building strong customer partnerships, accelerating innovation, and creating the operational resilience needed for continued sustainable growth.”

© Supplied by Highland CIC

Jan Tucker has been appointed as vice chair at Highland CIC to help drive green growth in the Highlands.

He takes over from Cairngorm Brewery managing director Samantha Faircliff, who has stepped down after co-founding the CIC over four years ago.

With a wealth of strategic expertise from senior roles across the global energy industry, Tucker brings insight and connections to Highland CIC’s mission.

Over his career, he has held senior strategy and business development positions with leading construction and engineering consultancies, specialising in projects that shape the energy landscape.

His appointment comes as the Highlands accelerates its role in the green revolution. With billions of pounds of renewable investment flowing into the region, Highland CIC is spearheading initiatives such as the newly launched Highland Renewables Network – designed to bring together businesses, communities and investors to unlock the full potential of this transition.

Highland CIC chairwoman Yvonne Crook said: “On behalf of the board of directors of Highland CIC, we want to acknowledge the significance of Sam Faircliff’s contribution, who co-founded the organisation with me in March 2021. Sam’s dedication and her decades of experience in the tourism sector and destination development were invaluable to the progression of the CIC.

“As we now have a unique collaboration between tourism and renewables and seek to maximise the capacity of this innovation, we welcome Jan Tucker’s move from director to vice chair of the CIC, bringing extensive experience from the energy sector, which is particularly valuable as the green revolution unfolds across the Highlands.”

© Supplied by Shawton Energy

James Williams has been appointed as the sales director at solar energy provider Shawton Energy.

Williams will focus on strengthening the company’s position as the solar provider of choice for third-party intermediaries (TPIs) representing large commercial and industrial energy users.

With over 25 years in the energy industry, Williams brings a wealth of expertise in energy procurement, stakeholder relations and net zero strategy.

He has previously advised major UK organisations – including Iceland Foods and Telehouse – and is well respected across the energy consultancy community as a trusted link between energy users and clean energy solutions.

Shawton Energy CEO Jamie Shaw said: “James understands the pressure and challenges large organisations face in decarbonising while managing costs.

“With his experience and network in the TPI market, he brings real value to our business. At Shawton, we deliver large-scale commercial solar across the UK and James’s appointment is key in helping us reach even more businesses looking for fully funded, future-ready renewable energy solutions.”

© Supplied by Integrity HSE

Tim Worth has stepped in the role of quality, health, safety, and environment (QHSE) advisor Aberdeen-based consultancy Integrity HSE.

Worth’s previous role was at Sulmara, giving him experience from the subsea sector, particularly within offshore wind operations.

In addition, he served in the Royal Navy before he transitioning to offshore operations, rising through the ranks to become senior wireline supervisor at Expro.

He later held positions with Helix Energy Solutions Group and Serimax, before moving onto advise Shell on QHSE aspects of their drilling and well intervention activities.

Integrity HSE managing director Steven Harris stated: “Tim is an outstanding addition to our team, bringing extensive, hands-on knowledge of field-level hazards, risks, and controls. While professional qualifications remain essential, our clients benefit from advisors who have real-world operational experience and understand how to apply risk management principles practically and effectively.”

Integrity HSE’s recent appointments include John Mutch as training and competence manager and Jennifer Hall as head of business development.

© Supplied by Rosen UK

Glen Littlejohn will take on the role of principal project manager at Rosen UK.

Littlejohn graduated from Abertay University in 1997 after studying electronic and electrical systems. From there, he spent over a decade working in project and operational roles within the pipeline services sector.

His most recent position was at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) in Aberdeen, where he worked from 2021 to 2025.

There, he managed government and industry match funded R&D programmes aimed at accelerating the development of innovative clean energy technologies.

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know, is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.