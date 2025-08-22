Are you excited for SPE Offshore Europe 2025 in Aberdeen yet?

LISTEN: EVOL Offshore Europe takeover with RX

Find out why 2025 is the most important Offshore Europe in its history, at a critical time for the UK energy sector.

Tune into this special edition of EVOL where David Ince, SPE Offshore Europe exhibition director and Gareth Rapley, RX portfolio director, who leads the global events company’s portfolio of energy and marine events. Both speak to news editor Erikka Askeland to lift the lid on what delegates and exhibitors can expect at this year’s show.

Ryan Duff also speaks with David Whitehouse the chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and chair of the event’s executive committee on what matters to the people that make the event shine.

SPE Offshore Europe 2025: Accelerating the transition to a better energy future takes place 2-5 September at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.