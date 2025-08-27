Great British Energy boss Dan McGrail said the question he gets asked very often is “what is GB Energy?”

McGrail, who was confirmed as the government-backed body’s permanent chief executive in July, said the firm is “very high in the minds” of people working in the energy supply chain.

Launched in the wake of a Labour government manifesto pledge to establish a publicly owned energy company, GB Energy has often resisted definition.

However McGrail, who was addressing attendees of the Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, said the body was on track to publish a strategic plan in October that will be “precise and clear” on how it plans to spend its £8.3 billion budget.

With the bill formally establishing the body having achieved royal assent in May, GB Energy has invested in rooftop solar projects, as well as taking on the UK’s plans to expand nuclear energy production through its new arm, Great British Energy – Nuclear.

The body has also hinted at plans to invest in floating offshore wind schemes, although this has not been officially confirmed.

McGrail added that GB Energy’s £300 million fund aimed at supporting supply chain firms developing renewables projects would be available in December.

© Supplied by Flotat

“The most popular question that I get asked is, ‘so what is GB Energy?’ And that is both a challenge and my opportunity to create some shape for this,” he said.

“I will take that commitment to the industry to say we will be precise and clear about how we intend to invest in projects and in supply chains and what we will be prioritising with the budget we have been allocated.”

Although he did not clarify when GB Energy would officially open its office in Aberdeen, he said the rationale for establishing headquarters in the Granite City was clear.

“There’s a reason why we’ve located GB Energy in Aberdeen. This is the past, present and future of the supply chain in the UK for renewable energy and arguably in Europe,” he added.

“I want to point out that there probably isn’t an offshore wind project that has been built anywhere in the UK that doesn’t rely on services that come from this city. And that transition from the oil and gas sector has been going on for some time and must continue.”

© DCT Media

Previous estimates on how many jobs GB Energy will deliver have shifted, but he said the firm’s investments will “create jobs in this industry for welders, for electricians, for riggers, for people from all different backgrounds”.

“And I think it’s essential that we’re inclusive in our language about how we’re going to build an industry for the future in December, and we’re targeting December to launch our supply chain fund, £300m to be invested in supply chain opportunities in the form of grants, but there’s a further £700m that we’re bringing forward, which will also take form of grants, but also to do investments into supply chain companies as an equity partner.

“And I hope that by the end of this year, and in parallel with AR7, some of those supply chain conversations that we’ve been having over the last few months can materialise into investments that will lock really meaningful jobs in Scotland.”

McGrail believes there’s space for an ‘activist investor’

Having been in his role for nearly six months, he used the occasion in Aberdeen to reflect on “how we are going to collaborate with the industry in Scotland and how we are going to bring forward the funding that we have promised to bring forward to catalyse, in particular, the supply chain”.

“As an energy industry professional, I always thought that there was probably a space for an activist investor, a publicly-owned entity, which could really catalyse the parts of the market which weren’t moving at the pace we wanted them to.

“But since we have started up, we have been in conversation with over 50 GW of projects that have approached us.”

He added that more than half of those were in Scotland, and that body remains in discussion with “dozens” of potential energy production schemes.

He said GB Energy aims to make a return on its investments, but that this “won’t be the objective” of the body.

“The objective will be the other more important matters, like economic development.”

An example is its £200m investment in rooftop solar for public sector buildings in England and Wales, such as schools and hospitals.

He said this “delivered savings which have funded an additional 50 nurses”.

“This just isn’t about energy, it is also about what it can enable as an investment.”