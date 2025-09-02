The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Energy Transition

The future of offshore operations: Innovation, integration, and impact

September 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Offshore worker on rig.© Supplied by Bilfinger
The offshore services sector is a dynamic landscape that requires innovation to succeed.

In partnership with Bilfinger

Offshore industry is at a critical juncture. Operators are grappling with the challenges of ageing assets, decarbonisation targets, and cost pressures, while at the same time preparing for a more diverse energy mix that includes floating wind and hydrogen.

As Rod Agnew, Bilfinger’s VP of Offshore Services, explains: “The offshore sector is probably at an inflection point. Our traditional customer base is facing challenges with asset integrity in a mature basin, but also looking to decarbonise and prepare for a more integrated energy mix.”

Bilfinger, through its integrated service models, is helping clients address these challenges head-on while positioning operations for long-term sustainability.

One project in particular points to its success, as well as the benefits of collaboration.

Torus: A model for integrated delivery

Rod Agnew, Bilfinger’s VP of Offshore Services © Supplied by Bilfinger UK
Rod Agnew sees innovation and collaboration as vital to the future of offshore services.

Torus is a joint venture with nexos that aims to find new ways of working to extend the life of assets safely and efficiently. It consolidates operations, maintenance, inspection, engineering, construction, access and fabric maintenance under a single delivery framework. Launched in 2022, the ISC (Integrated Services Contract) Delivery Model reflects a broader industry shift towards integration, simplification, and efficiency.

Rod highlights the benefits: “We’re demonstrating how we can provide a consolidated service delivery, integrating all aspects of maintenance activities. It’s about standardising processes, breaking down silos, and using digital tools and cross-discipline planning to extend asset life cycles while maximising uptime.”

The outcomes are tangible. Torus has achieved the highest annual reduction in maintenance backlog for a key customer, along with significant cost savings and improved productivity. By moving from multiple contractors to a single point of delivery, Operators can reduce administration and support costs by streamlining their organisational structure.

The power of collaboration in offshore services

For Rod, the success of Torus is not just about process—it’s about people. Collaboration has been central to making the model work.

“Collaboration starts with visible and accountable leadership. It’s about open communication, trust building, and a genuine commitment to shared goals,” he says. “The key is moving from a transactional relationship into a one-team approach.”

This shift has delivered practical benefits. Improved personnel management has created opportunities for progression within teams, boosting engagement and commitment. Cultural alignment has also been critical, ensuring that Bilfinger is seen as a strategic partner rather than just a supply chain provider.

As Rod notes: “It’s about being a transformational partner rather than just a supplier—co-creating solutions with our customers and empowering people at every level to make the right decisions.”

Building skills for the future

Offshore worker on rig.

The offshore transition also demands a workforce that is skilled, adaptable, and motivated. Bilfinger has invested heavily in training programmes and competency frameworks to develop talent and support career progression.

“We’ve gone through significant training and competency programmes – developing people through traineeships, mentoring, and exposure to on-the-job training. That allows individuals to progress within our maintenance teams and move up the competency framework,” Rod explains.

This focus on people ensures that Bilfinger can deliver now, while also preparing the next generation of offshore specialists.

Embracing digitalisation and innovation

Technology is another pillar of Bilfinger’s strategy. While automation of certain manual tasks remains challenging, digital tools are transforming the way offshore work is planned and executed.

“We don’t necessarily see a robot technician actively deployed in the North Sea,” Rod admits. “But we do see digital tools and predictive analytics helping us plan what work needs to be performed, when, and with what frequency. That’s where artificial intelligence and digitalisation will deliver the biggest benefits in the near term.”

These innovations are already streamlining planning, improving decision-making, and creating consolidated performance dashboards that give clients a clear view of operations.

Looking ahead

As offshore services evolve, Bilfinger sees models like Torus playing a wider role across the energy sector—from oil and gas to renewables, decommissioning, and industrial maintenance.

“The principles of collaboration, simplification and accountability are universal,” says Rod. “While Torus was initially created for late-life assets, the benefits of integrated delivery can be realised in other projects and sectors. It’s about tailoring the approach to the environment, while staying true to the core model.”

With offshore Operators facing unprecedented change, Bilfinger’s integrated approach provides a roadmap for more efficient, sustainable, and collaborative operations. By combining innovation with cultural alignment and workforce development, the company is helping clients navigate the challenges of today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.

As Rod reflects: “With every challenge comes an opportunity to help reshape what the future of the offshore industry is going to look like.”

Find out more about collaboration and innovation in the energy sector with Bilfinger.

Tags