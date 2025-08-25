The first word in energy - App Image
UK floats plans for offshore wind developers to fund skills training

Proposed changes to 2026’s AR8 would take into account workforce schemes when allocating contracts.

August 25th 2025, 4:39 pm
4 min read
Offshore wind turbines at the Scroby Sands Wind Farm, operated by E.ON SE, near Great Yarmouth, UK, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Michael Behr

Offshore wind developers will be incentivised to fund training for the renewable energy workforce under a proposed UK government initiative.

The Fair Work Charter would be included in the upcoming contracts for difference Allocation Round 8 (AR8) in 2026.

This would take into account money paid into skills funds or minimum amounts spent on skills training to support oil and gas workers, apprentices or school leavers move into offshore wind when deciding which projects receive contracts.

The measures would be introduced through the Clean Industry Bonus, which provides offshore wind developers with funding on the condition that they build new factories in deprived regions or invest in more sustainable supply chains to drive economic growth.

Subject to consultation, the charter would cover education schemes, training facilities, new equipment or work experience and internships.

© Paul Campbell/PA Wire
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to St Fergus, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, to welcome funding to progress the Acorn project. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “Britain’s clean energy future will be powered by secure, unionised jobs for local people right across the country – from East Anglia to Teesside and Aberdeen.

“We’re backing businesses that invest in working people in these communities, securing a route to long-term careers for oil and gas workers, apprentices and school leavers, as we deliver our Plan for Change.”

Renewable workforce

The consultation will also seek views on introducing onshore wind into the Clean Industry Bonus. With virtually no capacity coming online from onshore wind in England since 2015, the Labour government is looking to incentivise new projects.

The proposals also cover workforce protections for offshore wind workers and stronger access to trade unions.

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Clean, homegrown energy is vital to Britain’s future growth and to tackling climate change. A highly skilled, fairly paid and secure clean energy workforce is essential to achieving these goals.

“UNISON has long argued that the government needs to invest in retraining existing energy workers so their skills and experience can be transferred to clean energy jobs. Investment in apprenticeships and opportunities for young people is crucial in building the workforce of tomorrow.

“This initiative offers a chance to boost skills across the energy sector, create and protect well-paid jobs, and support the renewal of coastal communities and industrial regions. Working together under a Fair Work Charter – unions, government and business – can deliver growth and stronger protection for workers.”

Energy transition

Building a renewable energy workforce is a key challenge of the energy transition, with both industry and government launching schemes to bring skilled workers into offshore wind.

The UK government has said that offshore wind could potentially support up to 100,000 jobs and offer salaries £10,000 higher than the UK average.

In addition, a Robert Gordon University (RGU) found that around 90% of the UK’s oil and gas workforce have skills that are transferrable into offshore renewables.

A group of men in overalls and hard hats walking away from camera. © Shutterstock
North Sea oil and gas workers.

However, getting those workers from oil and gas into renewables is easier said than done.

To help the transition, the Scottish government previously created the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund, which later received backing from the UK government. This includes a £900,000 initiative to transfer oil and gas workers to renewable energy jobs.

The UK also launched a skills passport scheme, coming into play in January this year. Backed by £3.7 million from the Scottish government’s Just Transition fund, it allows oil and gas workers to verify and connect their skills and experience to relevant opportunities in renewables.

However, research has warned that older workers – 40-49 year olds account for a quarter of the oil and gas workforce, and those aged 60 or more some 18% – mean that many workers are likely to age out of the industry as the transition goes on over the coming decades.

With workers over 60 increasing by 6% since 2021 and those between 16 and 29 making up only 12%, bringing in new workers is a major priority for the renewables industry.

New talent

Offshore wind developers have already been providing training programmes aimed at building a skilled offshore wind workforce. Ocean Winds, the company behind three projects in the Moray Firth, funds a £100,000 programme aimed at training welders.

And RWE has been active in recruiting wind turbine technician apprentices, including its largest batch, sixteen, last year.

The trainees attend the £13m Rhyl Engineering Centre, a three-floor facility that was developed collaboratively with RWE Renewables.

carbon capture uk © Supplied by SSE Thermal
Members of the Just Transition Commission with SSE Thermal staff and apprentices.

However, the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) has warned that it is unlikely that young people will fill the gap left by retirees.

Anecdotally, Aberdeen-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Nexos confirmed this, saying at the start of this year that it has seen fewer people applying for apprenticeships in recent years.

The company’s management warned that the industry’s engagement with young people is left “too late” and that employers need to be speaking to younger children about opportunities out with university.

