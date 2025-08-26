The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Energy Transition

‘Strong’ Ashtead Technology aims for main market despite headwinds

Aberdeen's Ashtead Technology delivered growth in profits despite Trump's attack on wind farms.

August 26th 2025, 7:56 am Updated: August 26th 2025, 7:56 am
3 min read
Erikka Askeland

Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology grew its half year revenues and profits despite US tariffs and a downturn in work on stopped offshore wind developments.

The company confirmed it has set its sights on shifting its listing from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to the main market in October as its customers have started to mobilise major energy projects in the second half of the year.

Ashtead said revenues rose 23.2% to £99.1 million compared to the first half of 2024, which was “below our initial expectations for the period”.

Meanwhile, adjusted profit before tax of £21.6m compared to £19.6m in HY24, an increase of 10%.

It said “external factors” caused some disappointment, particularly a “combination of the cessation of work on US offshore wind projects resulting from the new US administration’s change in energy policy and the introduction of US tariffs which caused a pause in investment decisions and delayed decision making by operators and customers”.

However, it is predicting 15% growth in offshore wind and similar 14% growth in  decommissioning markets.

It added the half year has seen “strong” financial investment decision (FID) activity in the offshore wind sector despite the “challenging market environment”.

European FIDs have reached  5.7GW which already surpasses 2024 volumes.

“This market growth gives us confidence in the scale of the opportunity ahead and the attractive structural growth drivers in our end market,” the firm said.

Despite challenges to markets led by Trump administration policies, the group has expanded its regional footprint, opening a new mechanical solutions facility in Houston.

The firm said it continues to gain traction in Norway, capitalising on a “buoyant market in the region”.

The firm added: “We have seen revenue more than double in our Norwegian business through HY25 and continue to position ourselves for further growth in this market.”

Chief executive Allan Pirie said: “The group has continued to deliver strong profitability and year-on-year growth despite some market and geopolitical headwinds during the period.

“While this business environment somewhat tempered activity and led to a slower seasonal ramp up of revenues through Q2, we have been able to continue to strengthen our business, execute on our long-term strategy and focus on driving enhanced quality of earnings.

“Key projects delayed by our customers in HY25 have now mobilised giving us additional confidence in delivering growth in the second half. Globally, our customers continue to report sustained record backlogs supported by significant contract awards in the period.

“This, together with strong market fundamentals, underlines our confidence in the ongoing demand for Ashtead Technology’s specialist technology solutions. We remain confident and committed to our long-term strategy for the business.”

With a date set to launch trading on the main market on 6 October, it is thought unlikely the firm will be indexed on the FTSE 250, at least not yet.

“Following our previous announcements and after extensive shareholder consultation, the board is pleased to confirm its intention to move the company’s listing to the main market of the London Stock Exchange expected on 6 October 2025,” said Pirie.

“The board believes that the greater liquidity and broader access to international investors offered by the main market will provide an excellent platform for the next phase of Ashtead Technology’s growth strategy implementation.”

