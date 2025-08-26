What’s Trump’s ‘political game’ with Revolution Wind?

US president Donald Trump is playing “a political game” with Danish renewables giant Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project, analysts have said.

The Trump administration shocked the US offshore wind industry – for a third time – on Friday when the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the federal regulator for offshore wind farms, ordered Ørsted to stop work on its nearly finished Revolution Wind off Rhode Island.

The official order cites security concerns about the project, without specifying what they are.

According to Aegir Insights lead analyst for the Americas Signe Sørensen: “The timing of this is terrible for Ørsted.

“And it comes as a surprise, because most expected that the Trump administration would leave the remaining projects under construction alone after already trying this trick on Empire Wind 1 – and if any of the remaining projects under construction were to be targeted, it was broadly thought that Sunrise Wind would be more vulnerable, due to being at a similar stage to Empire Wind 1.”

The stop work order came despite Revolution Wind almost being complete, with a total of 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed ahead of its planned commissioning next year.

With all required federal and state permits in place from November 2023, “the stop-work order seems even more outrageous. Any problems with the project should have been found long ago,” Sørensen added.

‘Political game’

“We assume the stop-work-order will be lifted again, like it was for Equinor. The stop-work-order likely has less to do with an actual expectation of preventing the project from being built, and more to do with a political game.

“The stop-work-order could become a bargaining chip to achieve some outcome we don’t know about yet, or it could simply be a way to send a strong message to the sector and states looking to procure offshore wind, while also catering to anti-wind voters and organisations.

“For states currently looking to procure offshore wind – namely Rhode Island and Massachusetts – this could affect the courage to sign contracts negatively, which could be a goal in itself for the administration.”

With Ørsted developing the project with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables, the company said it has complied with the order.

It is also “evaluating the potential financial implications of this development, considering a range of scenarios, including legal proceedings”.

Despite the order, Ørsted has said it will push on with plans to raise $9.4 billion (£7bn) from a consortium of banks to fund its global growth plans.

Two-thirds of the new capital would be used to fund the construction of 924MW Sunrise Wind – one of its two remaining projects under development off the US East Coast.

“The order sends a chilling signal to the already stymied offshore wind sector in the US, as well as to international investors in general. No project, no matter how mature, is safe from politically motivated interference,” Sørensen added.

Trump vs offshore wind

Trump has made little secret of his dislike for offshore wind. Even before his first presidency in 2016, he was tilting at turbines off his Scottish golf course.

He attempted to get a judicial review to stop development of the 11-turbine Aberdeen Bay project back in 2014, but this was rejected.

But his scepticism about the technology hasn’t cooled in the decade since. On his first day in office in January this year, he suspended all new offshore wind leasing pending environmental and economic review of existing projects.

Then in April, he pulled a similar move to his latest Ørsted order, telling Equinor to halt the development of its 810MW, fully approved Empire Wind project.

However, the company later announced that construction on the project had resumed after Trump backed down in the threat of legal action.

Around the same time that Empire Wind got back on track, the Constitution pipeline, a stalled project that would bring gas from Pennsylvania, was revived by New York.

Sørensen said: “Connecticut and Rhode Island are counting on this power. Like New York did for Empire Wind, they will stand alongside Ørsted in fighting back, and there is an opportunity that the Danish state, as a majority holder in Ørsted, could also get involved on some level.”

“Revolution Wind might have been targeted instead of e.g. Sunrise Wind because it has contracts with Rhode Island and Connecticut instead of New York. Since the administration already had a turn with New York via Empire Wind 1, perhaps there is not as much to gain in the political game by targeting Sunrise Wind.”