Denmark’s Ørsted has exited the Salamander floating offshore wind farm in Scotland after selling its 80% stake to Odfjell Oceanwind (OOW).

OOW will now develop the 100MW project with its new partners, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, which hold the remaining 20% stake in the company between them.

Set to be located 21.75 miles (35km) off Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, the project will install up to seven wind turbines on floating foundations.

The partners have chosen Norwegian firm OOW’s Deepsea Star semisubmersible steel platform to mount each of the turbines.

Salamander previously secured a licence under the Scottish government’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, and received consent to operate and build its floating array from the Scottish government in July.

Its onshore components will be built 1.2 miles north of Peterhead and will include a 50MW battery storage facility.

Salamander floating wind

OOW chief executive Per Lund said: “Innovation projects are essential to de-risk relevant floating offshore wind technologies and the supply chain prior to embarking on larger projects like those in ScotWind and many of the INTOG projects that are planned to be operational in the 2030s.

“OOW has closely monitored the UK market for several years and see the country`s commitment to net zero and well-established framework conditions, including annual CfD rounds, as investor-friendly features.”

He added: “The Salamander project share acquisition is a key part of our ambition to make floating wind relevant and commercial through the gradual scale-up in project and wind turbine sizes before reaching utility scale. It follows as a natural stepping stone from our recent announcement of the ScaleWind project where we secured a slot with a 24MW grid connection at the Marine Energy Test Centre, Norway with the ambition of installing one full-scale floating offshore wind turbine in 2028.”

“Working closely with our Salamander partners, we intend to demonstrate to key stakeholders that floating technology and the supply chain are ready to deliver cost competitive projects at scale.”

The project is considered a likely candidate to bid into the upcoming Allocation Round 7 (AR7) to receive a contract for difference.

From there, the project is set to start onshore construction in January 2027 at the earliest, with offshore construction expected to start in the second quarter of 2028. It is expected to be commissioned and operational by the final quarter of 2029.

© Supplied by Big Partnership

Ørsted’s refocus

Ørsted’s decision to exit the Salamander offshore wind farm comes at a difficult time for the company.

The firm has announced plans to raise $9.4 billion (£7bn) to fund its global growth plans, focusing particularly on the US east coast.

Two-thirds of the new capital would be used to fund the construction of Sunrise Wind – one of its two projects in the country.

But the US has not been kind to the Danish developer

In 2023, Ørsted abandoned development of its Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects in the US as inflation and rising interest rates made the projects unviable and hitting it with 19.9bn kroner (£2.2bn) of impairments.

Another 4.3bn kroner (£480m) impairment followed in the final quarter of 2024, driven largely by a weakening valuation for its US seabed leases.

And then Revolution wind, which suffered from issues with building the onshore and offshore substations was the major contributor to another 3.9b kroner (£436m) impairment as the projects expected start date was pushed back from this year to 2026.

Despite seeing revenues increase in 2024 compared to 2023, the company was still weighed down by impairments on its US projects.

Now, another potential blow to Ørsted is in the works as US president and offshore wind sceptic Donald Trump has come down on Revolution Wind.

His administration’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management put a stop work order on the project on Friday, citing unclarified security concerns for the fully consented and mid-construction project.

While a similar play was made against Equinor’s Empire Wind project, which subsequently resumed development, Ørsted said it is now “evaluating the potential financial implications of this development, considering a range of scenarios, including legal proceedings”.

Following the Revolution Wind setback, Ørsted’s share price dropped by 17% to reach an historic low.