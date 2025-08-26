SSE, Equinor finalise Dogger Bank D expansion deal

SSE Renewables and Equinor, the developers of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, have finalised an agreement to ramp up the project’s capacity.

The deal with The Crown Estate covers the project’s fourth phase Dogger Bank D, which now has the potential to add 1.5GW to the project’s current 3.6GW capacity.

Dogger Bank D will still need to secure a development consent order from the government and SSE Renewables and Equinor will have to take a final investment decision to go ahead.

SSE Renewables director of offshore development and construction Steve Wilson said: “Concluding this process is testament to the shared innovation of shareholders SSE and Equinor along with The Crown Estate to enable a framework that allows us to increase the generation capacity potential of the site.

“We look forward to continuing Dogger Bank D’s progression as a nationally significant offshore wind project for the UK and building on our vision to the make the world’s biggest offshore wind farm even bigger.”

Dogger Bank is currently in construction 210km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, with SSE and Equinor each owning 50% of the proposed D development

The project developers previously established terms for Dogger Bank D with The Crown Estate in July 2024.

However, before these could be implemented, the developers had to complete a Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA) to deliver environmental compensation and mitigation measures.

In addition, they had to perform public consultations, laying out the plans for the 113-turbine project, which will also include up to two offshore substation platforms across the 162.8 sq mile site.

The project also proposes export and inter-array subsea cabling connecting with onshore infrastructure in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Equinor’s head of regional development for UK renewables, Melissa Read, said: “The UK is a core strategic market for Equinor and Dogger Bank D demonstrates how there is the potential to further develop our future UK portfolio by having the opportunity to increase future value from quality existing assets.”