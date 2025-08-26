SSE, Equinor finalise Dogger Bank D expansion deal

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

SSE, Equinor finalise Dogger Bank D expansion deal

The agreement paves the way to add 1.5GW to the already 3.6GW project.

August 26th 2025, 5:07 pm
2 min read
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.© Supplied by SSE
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Michael Behr

SSE Renewables and Equinor, the developers of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, have finalised an agreement to ramp up the project’s capacity.

The deal with The Crown Estate covers the project’s fourth phase Dogger Bank D, which now has the potential to add 1.5GW to the project’s current 3.6GW capacity.

Dogger Bank D will still need to secure a development consent order from the government and SSE Renewables and Equinor will have to take a final investment decision to go ahead.

SSE Renewables director of offshore development and construction Steve Wilson said: “Concluding this process is testament to the shared innovation of shareholders SSE and Equinor along with The Crown Estate to enable a framework that allows us to increase the generation capacity potential of the site.

“We look forward to continuing Dogger Bank D’s progression as a nationally significant offshore wind project for the UK and building on our vision to the make the world’s biggest offshore wind farm even bigger.”

Dogger Bank is currently in construction 210km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, with SSE and Equinor each owning 50% of the proposed D development

The project developers previously established terms for Dogger Bank D with The Crown Estate in July 2024.

However, before these could be implemented, the developers had to complete a Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA) to deliver environmental compensation and mitigation measures.

In addition, they had to perform public consultations, laying out the plans for the 113-turbine project, which will also include up to two offshore substation platforms across the 162.8 sq mile site.

The project also proposes export and inter-array subsea cabling connecting with onshore infrastructure in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Equinor’s head of regional development for UK renewables, Melissa Read, said: “The UK is a core strategic market for Equinor and Dogger Bank D demonstrates how there is the potential to further develop our future UK portfolio by having the opportunity to increase future value from quality existing assets.”

Tags