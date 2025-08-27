While recognising the “continued positive intent” from Ofgem on the design of the RII0-ET3 draft determination, National Grid has berated parts of the framework.

The electricity transmission network operator has claimed that the regulator’s draft determination does not sufficiently recognise the practical realities of delivering the biggest expansion of the electricity system in more than a generation and the required two and a half times increase in investment in our transmission network”.

The comments highlight the need to reshape the regulatory framework so that it becomes both investable and workable, according to National Grid.

Plans need to be ‘workable’ and ‘investable’

It also claimed to make the system “investable,” Ofgem needs to create the conditions that can support an increase in investment.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “Changes are needed in relation to the baseline return and the incentives framework to allow high-performing networks to achieve a globally competitive overall return.”

Both investability and workability are necessary for transmission owners to be able to meet the commitments put forward in their business plans, including accelerating the decarbonisation of the energy system, and cost savings for consumers,” they added.

Framework should be streamlined

To make the framework “workable,” National Grid has suggested that “streamlining the overly complex suite of funding mechanisms, and changing the approach taken by Ofgem to make decisions in reopener processes” would be a step forward.

The RIIO-ET3 draft determination is Ofgem’s proposed framework for regulating the National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) business for the 2026-2031 period, and a final determination is expected in December 2025.

It sets out the allowed revenue for NGET’s electricity transmission activities, which impacts electricity standing charges for consumers and helps deliver the UK’s net-zero targets by financing the significant expansion of the electricity network.

National Grid “will continue to engage with Ofgem at all levels to agree a price control that attracts the investment needed to ensure the reliable and affordable flow of clean electricity whilst also meeting the ramp up in demand for power.”