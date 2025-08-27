The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Ofgem draft determination “does not sufficiently recognise practical realities,” says National Grid

National Grid claims the RII0-ET3 draft determination needs to become investible and workable.

August 27th 2025, 7:57 am
2 min read
Technicians upgrading National Grid power lines.© Supplied by National Grid
Technicians upgrading National Grid power lines.

Floyd March

While recognising the “continued positive intent” from Ofgem on the design of the RII0-ET3 draft determination, National Grid has berated parts of the framework.

The electricity transmission network operator has claimed that the regulator’s draft determination does not sufficiently recognise the practical realities of delivering the biggest expansion of the electricity system in more than a generation and the required two and a half times increase in investment in our transmission network”.

The comments highlight the need to reshape the regulatory framework so that it becomes both investable and workable, according to National Grid.

Plans need to be ‘workable’ and ‘investable’

It also claimed to make the system “investable,” Ofgem needs to create the conditions that can support an increase in investment.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “Changes are needed in relation to the baseline return and the incentives framework to allow high-performing networks to achieve a globally competitive overall return.”

Both investability and workability are necessary for transmission owners to be able to meet the commitments put forward in their business plans, including accelerating the decarbonisation of the energy system, and cost savings for consumers,” they added.

Framework should be streamlined

To make the framework “workable,” National Grid has suggested that “streamlining the overly complex suite of funding mechanisms, and changing the approach taken by Ofgem to make decisions in reopener processes” would be a step forward.

The RIIO-ET3 draft determination is Ofgem’s proposed framework for regulating the National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) business for the 2026-2031 period, and a final determination is expected in December 2025.

It sets out the allowed revenue for NGET’s electricity transmission activities, which impacts electricity standing charges for consumers and helps deliver the UK’s net-zero targets by financing the significant expansion of the electricity network.

National Grid “will continue to engage with Ofgem at all levels to agree a price control that attracts the investment needed to ensure the reliable and affordable flow of clean electricity whilst also meeting the ramp up in demand for power.”

 

Tags