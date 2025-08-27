The first word in energy - App Image
Key HyNet project selects JDR for 100 km subsea cables

JDR Cable Systems is set to electrify Eni’s Liverpool Bay transportation and storage project with power cable supply at HyNet North West.

August 27th 2025, 3:42 pm Updated: August 27th 2025, 3:42 pm
Eni's Douglas platform in the Liverpool Bay which is the focal point for the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage project.© Supplied by Eni
Eni's Douglas platform in the Liverpool Bay which is the focal point for the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage project.

Floyd March

Hartlepool-based cable supplier JDR has been awarded a contract by Liverpool Bay CCS to supply subsea power cables for its Liverpool Bay CO2 transportation and storage project.

The scope will see JDR deliver approximately 100 km of 33kV subsea cables to power repurposed offshore platforms in the Liverpool Bay area.

The contract includes the manufacture and supply of four subsea cables, a primary cable connecting the shore to the first offshore platform and three infield cables linking additional platforms.

These cables will power the platforms where the CO2 is injected into depleted offshore storage under Liverpool Bay.

The overall transportation and storage project, headed by Italy’s Eni, is part of the wider HyNet cluster which aims to capture up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year in the first phase – with the potential to increase to 10 million tonnes per year in the 2030s.

HyNet continues to take shape

HyNet is one of two CCS clusters in the UK government’s Track 1 industrial decarbonisation programme.

The project centres around a network of CCS infrastructure that is expected to support several low-carbon industries in North West England and North Wales, including cement manufacturing, energy-from-waste and hydrogen production.

JDR floating wind and electrification sales director Rory Graham said: “By connecting the offshore infrastructure to the UK grid with our power cable solutions, we are enabling the safe and efficient injection of CO2, as well as reducing the broader environmental impact of these operations.

“CCS is a key sector for the UK’s energy transition, and we are delighted to be able to provide domestic subsea cable technology for key projects such as HyNet,” he added.

JDR joins ABB and Saipem at HyNet

Eni also recently selected ABB as the main contractor to deploy its integrated control and safety system, managing the automation, telecoms and cybersecurity project scope for the transportation and storage of captured CO2 emitted across the cluster.

Construction firm United Living was also awarded a £250 million contract by Eni to deliver CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure for the project.

United Living, a subsidiary of American private equity group Apollo, said it expects to generate an additional 300 roles within the company as part of the three-year engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract.

Meanwhile, Saipem was in receipt of £440m to convert a traditional gas compression and treatment facility at the Point of Ayr in North Wales into a CO2 electrical compression station.

This will allow for permanent CO2 storage in offshore depleted fields under Liverpool Bay.

JDR will design, manufacture and deliver cables from JDR’s Hartlepool facility and its new high-voltage cable facility in Blyth.

