Ørsted brings in nine new vehicles for Hornsea 3 construction

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Ørsted brings in nine new vehicles for Hornsea 3 construction

A new service vessel, jack-up barge and helicopter will all support development of the major North Sea project.

August 27th 2025, 2:38 pm
2 min read
An MHO hybrid CTV which will work on Orsted's Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.© Supplied by MHO
An MHO hybrid CTV.

Michael Behr

Ørsted has brought in multiple new ships and a helicopter to support offshore construction at its Hornsea 3 wind farm.

Among these is a brand-new service operating vessel (SOV), the Esvagt James Blythe, which is currently under construction.

Once operational, the SOV will provide at least 44 jobs on board, Ørsted said.

The vessel is one of nine transportation vehicles that will work on the construction phase of Hornsea 3, based 75 miles off the Norfolk coast.

The others include two guard vessels, crew transfer vessels (CTVs), a jack-up barge, an uncrewed service vessel (USV) and an H175 helicopter.

The airframe will be operated by CHC and offers a 16-seat capacity.

CHC helicopter Aberdeen gearbox © Airbus
A CHC-operated H175 helicopter

Ørsted senior project director for Hornsea 3, Jason Ledden, said: “Our vessels for construction and commissioning activities provide the backbone for building Hornsea 3. Effective logistics are key in moving our personnel, components and equipment so construction can take place safely and efficiently.

“This next stage in the project will bring more jobs and economic growth to the UK as well as clean power for more than 3 million households.”

In addition to CHC providing the helicopter, Gulf Marine Services (GMS) will provide the jack-up barge, Enterprise. The self-propelled self-elevating vessel will support and accommodate 120+ workers on the offshore converter stations.

Scarborough-based Mainprize will provide the two guard vessels, which help keep the wind farm and its workers safe by supporting safe navigation for marine traffic.

A Van Laar Maritime guard vessel. © Supplied by Van Laar Maritime
A Van Laar Maritime guard vessel.

CHC Helicopter commercial director for Europe, Dave Grant, commented: “From Hornsea 1, to 2, and now 3, CHC has been right there with Ørsted – flying crews safely to and from the world’s most ambitious offshore wind projects.

“Hornsea 3 is a landmark for UK energy, and we’re proud to play our part in delivering offshore wind at this scale.

“This partnership works because of our shared commitment to safety and operational excellence. Being trusted across all three projects speaks to the strength of that relationship and to the dedication of our frontline teams.”

The James Blyth SOV's sister ship Robert Boyle. © Supplied by Esvagt
The James Blyth SOV’s sister ship Robert Boyle.

With construction starting on Ørsted’s mega 2.9GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm at the end of 2023, the Danish renewables major has been bringing in multiple contractors to bring the project to life by the end of 2027.

In addition to the new vessels brought in, Ørsted previously signed up Cadeler to supply several vessels for the wind farm, and Mammoet to carry out heavy lifting operations.

SeAH Wind was brought in to produce monopile foundations for Hornsea 3, with fabrication taking place at the end of July at its Teesworks facility.

The Teesworks site will also be used for marshalling the project’s components, including secondary steel parts.

Tags