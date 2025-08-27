Ørsted brings in nine new vehicles for Hornsea 3 construction

Ørsted has brought in multiple new ships and a helicopter to support offshore construction at its Hornsea 3 wind farm.

Among these is a brand-new service operating vessel (SOV), the Esvagt James Blythe, which is currently under construction.

Once operational, the SOV will provide at least 44 jobs on board, Ørsted said.

The vessel is one of nine transportation vehicles that will work on the construction phase of Hornsea 3, based 75 miles off the Norfolk coast.

The others include two guard vessels, crew transfer vessels (CTVs), a jack-up barge, an uncrewed service vessel (USV) and an H175 helicopter.

The airframe will be operated by CHC and offers a 16-seat capacity.

© Airbus

Ørsted senior project director for Hornsea 3, Jason Ledden, said: “Our vessels for construction and commissioning activities provide the backbone for building Hornsea 3. Effective logistics are key in moving our personnel, components and equipment so construction can take place safely and efficiently.

“This next stage in the project will bring more jobs and economic growth to the UK as well as clean power for more than 3 million households.”

In addition to CHC providing the helicopter, Gulf Marine Services (GMS) will provide the jack-up barge, Enterprise. The self-propelled self-elevating vessel will support and accommodate 120+ workers on the offshore converter stations.

Scarborough-based Mainprize will provide the two guard vessels, which help keep the wind farm and its workers safe by supporting safe navigation for marine traffic.

© Supplied by Van Laar Maritime

CHC Helicopter commercial director for Europe, Dave Grant, commented: “From Hornsea 1, to 2, and now 3, CHC has been right there with Ørsted – flying crews safely to and from the world’s most ambitious offshore wind projects.

“Hornsea 3 is a landmark for UK energy, and we’re proud to play our part in delivering offshore wind at this scale.

“This partnership works because of our shared commitment to safety and operational excellence. Being trusted across all three projects speaks to the strength of that relationship and to the dedication of our frontline teams.”

© Supplied by Esvagt

With construction starting on Ørsted’s mega 2.9GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm at the end of 2023, the Danish renewables major has been bringing in multiple contractors to bring the project to life by the end of 2027.

In addition to the new vessels brought in, Ørsted previously signed up Cadeler to supply several vessels for the wind farm, and Mammoet to carry out heavy lifting operations.

SeAH Wind was brought in to produce monopile foundations for Hornsea 3, with fabrication taking place at the end of July at its Teesworks facility.

The Teesworks site will also be used for marshalling the project’s components, including secondary steel parts.