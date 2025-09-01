Well decommissioning last act of stewardship

The North Sea is entering a pivotal phase. In their recent Transparency update, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) confirmed that 103 wells were decommissioned in 2024, but when you consider that more than 1,500 remain to be tackled by 2030, the scale of what lies ahead becomes very real.

Too often, decommissioning is viewed as the end of the story. In truth, it’s anything but. For those of us who have spent our careers in this basin, it’s clear that decommissioning isn’t just the final chapter, it’s the critical final act of responsible stewardship.

The work doesn’t stop when production ceases. In many ways, that’s when our responsibility deepens.

We owe it to our industry, the environment and to the next generation to get this right. And that means shifting decommissioning from a reluctant necessity to a strategic imperative.

From passive obligation to active leadership

The number of wells to be retired is no longer surprising. What matters now is how we respond and how effectively we execute.

Decommissioning has long carried the stigma of being a cost to manage rather than a project to lead. But that mindset is changing. More operators are beginning to treat well decommissioning with the same rigour, innovation and foresight they apply to production planning. And rightly so.

If we consider these programmes as opportunities to apply best-in-class planning and cross-sector collaboration, we’ll deliver outcomes that safely de-risk, more efficiently and more cost effectively for everyone involved.

Well intervention: The hidden enabler

Before you can safely retire a well, you have to understand it. And that’s where well intervention plays an essential role.

Diagnostics, cased hole logging, mechanical assurance, these are more than box-ticking exercises. They provide the clarity needed to decide how to decommission and, in some cases, whether a well should be decommissioned at all.

In a world where capital efficiency matters more than ever, we must ask hard questions: Are we abandoning future potential too early? Could shut-in wells still deliver value through late-life recovery?

Well intervention gives us the data and optionality to make better decisions. It bridges the gap between production decline and full abandonment and, often, it buys us time and flexibility when we need

it most.

A moment of responsibility

The NSTA has been clear, we must accelerate, improve and optimise.

That will take more than equipment, it will take intent. And in a mature basin like the UKCS, that intent needs to be collective.

This isn’t just about finishing the job. It’s about finishing well, with integrity, professionalism and pride. Because how we leave the basin is just as important as how we built it.

