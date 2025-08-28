Swindell makes exodus from Xodus

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Swindell makes exodus from Xodus

Founded during Offshore Europe 2005, the upcoming event will mark the company’s 20th anniversary.

August 28th 2025, 8:28 am
3 min read
Xodus chief executive Steve Swindell.© Supplied by Xodus
Xodus chief executive Steve Swindell.

Michael Behr

Xodus founder Steve Swindell will step down from his role as CEO after 20 years with the global energy consultancy.

Speaking to Energy Voice, he said: “I’m making a personal decision. It’s been a stressful job running a company over 20 years. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it, but there have been challenges over the last six years, such as Covid, and changes in the North Sea renewables market. It has been a challenging time to run a consultancy business with a very unpredictable market.”

Swindell will be replaced by Stuart Holley, director of Xodus’s parent company Subsea7’s global field development group, from October 1.

“It’s a change of leadership, but Xodus itself isn’t changing,” Swindell noted.

“The identity stays the same. It’s still an independently managed company. We’re fully owned by Subsea7, but they have allowed us to operate independently all these years and we’re going to continue to do that.”

He added: “There’s a real opportunity for some fresh eyes and fresh thoughts to come in and take Xodus into the next stage. The world has changed, markets have changed, and the environment that we started in 20 years ago is very different to what it is now.”

Swindell will work in close collaboration with Holley until the end of the year as part of a managed transition.

“I’ll be consulting into the next year with Xodus, providing my expertise from the background for as long as it adds value to Xodus,” he said.

Holley added that Swindell’s “long history with Xodus is a huge asset and I will be learning from his experience as we prepare for a successful transition.

“I’ve worked alongside the business and seen first-hand the talent, the values and the sense of purpose that make Xodus so unique. I aim to build on these strengths, focusing on our people, new business and adding value to our clients.”

Offshore Europe 2005-2025

Swindell co-founded Xodus in 2005, growing it from a small start-up in Aberdeen to now employing 500 people around the world.

“We started up during Offshore Europe 2005,” Swindell said. “We saw an opportunity to integrate what we thought were very separate disciplines in the offshore engineering world – subsea engineering, top side engineering and flow assurance.

“We came up with the strap line of ‘independent integrated thinking’ and that’s how Xodus was born.”

From there, the company opened additional offices beyond its Aberdeen roots, including in Houston and Australia.

“Australia has been a huge success for us,” Swindell said. “Six years ago, we had 15 people there. Now we’ve got over 100 people.”

With Offshore Europe 2025 just around the corner, Swindell will look to celebrate the past 20 years.

“Xodus has got a part to play in the next phase of the North Sea,” he said.

“We’ve got a challenging North Sea environment here. We don’t believe it’s as bad as everybody is saying it is. Yes, the political landscape’s challenging and companies are struggling, but there’s a lot of development and value to be had out of the North Sea and we’re passionate about exploring that.”

His exit comes as Xodus faced a fresh wave of “challenging market” conditions, which saw the company make job cuts.

“The market has been challenging this year and we’ve had to adjust. We had to make some changes inside business this year, but those changes have been done,” Swindell said.

“Going forward, there are increased opportunities for Xodus with a much more focused and robust team that we have now.

“There are lots of opportunities out there, both in the North Sea and internationally. We’re seeing a huge increase in the amount of Middle East work that we’re doing. So we’re definitely going to double down on that. But in the North Sea, irrespective of what the government does there is a lot of work to be done still.”

Tags