Swindell makes exodus from Xodus

Xodus founder Steve Swindell will step down from his role as CEO after 20 years with the global energy consultancy.

Speaking to Energy Voice, he said: “I’m making a personal decision. It’s been a stressful job running a company over 20 years. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it, but there have been challenges over the last six years, such as Covid, and changes in the North Sea renewables market. It has been a challenging time to run a consultancy business with a very unpredictable market.”

Swindell will be replaced by Stuart Holley, director of Xodus’s parent company Subsea7’s global field development group, from October 1.

“It’s a change of leadership, but Xodus itself isn’t changing,” Swindell noted.

“The identity stays the same. It’s still an independently managed company. We’re fully owned by Subsea7, but they have allowed us to operate independently all these years and we’re going to continue to do that.”

He added: “There’s a real opportunity for some fresh eyes and fresh thoughts to come in and take Xodus into the next stage. The world has changed, markets have changed, and the environment that we started in 20 years ago is very different to what it is now.”

Swindell will work in close collaboration with Holley until the end of the year as part of a managed transition.

“I’ll be consulting into the next year with Xodus, providing my expertise from the background for as long as it adds value to Xodus,” he said.

Holley added that Swindell’s “long history with Xodus is a huge asset and I will be learning from his experience as we prepare for a successful transition.

“I’ve worked alongside the business and seen first-hand the talent, the values and the sense of purpose that make Xodus so unique. I aim to build on these strengths, focusing on our people, new business and adding value to our clients.”

Offshore Europe 2005-2025

Swindell co-founded Xodus in 2005, growing it from a small start-up in Aberdeen to now employing 500 people around the world.

“We started up during Offshore Europe 2005,” Swindell said. “We saw an opportunity to integrate what we thought were very separate disciplines in the offshore engineering world – subsea engineering, top side engineering and flow assurance.

“We came up with the strap line of ‘independent integrated thinking’ and that’s how Xodus was born.”

From there, the company opened additional offices beyond its Aberdeen roots, including in Houston and Australia.

“Australia has been a huge success for us,” Swindell said. “Six years ago, we had 15 people there. Now we’ve got over 100 people.”

With Offshore Europe 2025 just around the corner, Swindell will look to celebrate the past 20 years.

“Xodus has got a part to play in the next phase of the North Sea,” he said.

“We’ve got a challenging North Sea environment here. We don’t believe it’s as bad as everybody is saying it is. Yes, the political landscape’s challenging and companies are struggling, but there’s a lot of development and value to be had out of the North Sea and we’re passionate about exploring that.”

His exit comes as Xodus faced a fresh wave of “challenging market” conditions, which saw the company make job cuts.

“The market has been challenging this year and we’ve had to adjust. We had to make some changes inside business this year, but those changes have been done,” Swindell said.

“Going forward, there are increased opportunities for Xodus with a much more focused and robust team that we have now.

“There are lots of opportunities out there, both in the North Sea and internationally. We’re seeing a huge increase in the amount of Middle East work that we’re doing. So we’re definitely going to double down on that. But in the North Sea, irrespective of what the government does there is a lot of work to be done still.”