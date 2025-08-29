Elexon: Market facilitator to establish flexibility rules in December

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Elexon: Market facilitator to establish flexibility rules in December

A common set of rules will help create flexible power products to create value for consumers.

August 29th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Close up of electricity meter with rotating digit.© Shutterstock
Close up of electricity meter with rotating digit.

Michael Behr

With consumer flexibility forming a key part of the UK’s net zero plans, market facilitator Elexon will create rules to drive the standards by December this year.

Ofgem has predicted that flexibility could save £30 billion to £70bn by 2050, which would ultimately reduce household energy bills.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Elexon chief executive Peter Stanley said: “We’re seeing flexibility grow in all aspects of the market.”

Ofgem announced back in July 2024 that Elexon would be the market facilitator, co-ordinating demand flexibility offers.

To do this, it will work with major industry bodies including Ofgem, NESO, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), and also with distribution system operators and flex providers.

“The market facilitator role is a great example of us having a much more whole systems approach,” Stanley said.

“Actions that happen locally also have an impact nationally, and there’s a lot of interrelationship between these different markets that need to be taken into account. That’s where Elexon comes in.”

The company will develop the initial set of market rules to govern how flexibility is traded and ensure the right governance and institutions are in place to establish an efficient, fair and flexible energy system.

“To some extent, each of those distribution system operator markets has grown independently,” Stanley explained.

© Supplied by Elexon
Elexon CEO Peter Stanley.

“When you’re looking to reach consensus across markets that have very different needs, that can take quite a lot of time.

“Having a market facilitator that’s able to make decisions based on an assessment of how this affects individual markets means we can move more quickly and develop rules aren’t only based on the common denominator that works for everybody.”

Consumer flexibility

Increased electricity flexibility is a core part of the UK’s clean power 2030 action plan.

More renewable power sources are set to come online in the coming years, and electricity demand is set to rise alongside them, driven by increased electric vehicle and heat pump use.

However, intermittent supply from the likes of wind and solar will require a drastic change in how the UK consumes electricity.

Balancing capacity, from storage mechanisms like batteries, pumped hydro and hydrogen, or conventional methods like gas-fired power plants, help solve part of the problem of where power will come from during periods of low supply.

But making our power consumption more flexible, by reducing consumption during low supply periods, and increasing during low demand, is the other part.

The clean power 2030 action plan aims to have 10-12GW of flexible capacity available by 2030. This capacity can limit electricity consumption to outside peak hours, and even supply power back into the grid during periods of high demand.

© Supplied by Octopus Energy
An Octopus Energy wind farm in the UK.

It also means that the country needs fewer generating assets, a smaller reserve of power to meet peak demand, and less associated network infrastructure to meet peak demand.

“We’re facilitating these markets for the benefit of consumers and the health of these markets more generally,” Stanley said.

“We need markets that work for everybody and ultimately that is going to create increased value for consumers.

“What we really need to do is to create a set of rules that are very clear to anybody participating in those markets, and that facilitate the growth of those markets.”

Flexible rules

However, the missing part of the flexibility puzzle is a unified rulebook that can apply to different local and national markets.

“We’re expecting to see a baseline set of market rules, which then evolve quite rapidly over time as a result of the inputs of the whole market,” Stanley said

The rules are set to come into force in December with Ofgem enforcing compliance.

“We will be providing reporting to allow Ofgem, where necessary, to take enforcement actions – our role as a facilitator is to support flex providers to follow the rules but where necessary, highlight non-compliance.”

Until December, Elexon’s task is to work with stakeholders to define these rules.

“They have to recognise the important role that the system operators play at a local level and also at the national level,” Stanley said.

“They need tools to balance their grids, to manage constraints locally or provide a product which creates value, because it’s the value to the system operator that creates the revenue that ultimately encourages an increased number of aggregators in the market.”

Energy Bills

Market incentives can drive demand side flexibility, as end users modify their energy usage to fall outside of peak demand.

“It won’t be for the market facilitator to offer the incentives,” Stanley noted.

“What we’ll be looking to do is to ensure that aggregators are able to work to a common set of rules, but also are able to create these innovative products in order to pass that value through to consumers.

“So the incentives will come from the development of retail markets. They’ll also come from the development of flexibility markets more generally.”

Tags