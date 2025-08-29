Elexon: Market facilitator to establish flexibility rules in December

With consumer flexibility forming a key part of the UK’s net zero plans, market facilitator Elexon will create rules to drive the standards by December this year.

Ofgem has predicted that flexibility could save £30 billion to £70bn by 2050, which would ultimately reduce household energy bills.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Elexon chief executive Peter Stanley said: “We’re seeing flexibility grow in all aspects of the market.”

Ofgem announced back in July 2024 that Elexon would be the market facilitator, co-ordinating demand flexibility offers.

To do this, it will work with major industry bodies including Ofgem, NESO, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), and also with distribution system operators and flex providers.

“The market facilitator role is a great example of us having a much more whole systems approach,” Stanley said.

“Actions that happen locally also have an impact nationally, and there’s a lot of interrelationship between these different markets that need to be taken into account. That’s where Elexon comes in.”

The company will develop the initial set of market rules to govern how flexibility is traded and ensure the right governance and institutions are in place to establish an efficient, fair and flexible energy system.

“To some extent, each of those distribution system operator markets has grown independently,” Stanley explained.

© Supplied by Elexon

“When you’re looking to reach consensus across markets that have very different needs, that can take quite a lot of time.

“Having a market facilitator that’s able to make decisions based on an assessment of how this affects individual markets means we can move more quickly and develop rules aren’t only based on the common denominator that works for everybody.”

Consumer flexibility

Increased electricity flexibility is a core part of the UK’s clean power 2030 action plan.

More renewable power sources are set to come online in the coming years, and electricity demand is set to rise alongside them, driven by increased electric vehicle and heat pump use.

However, intermittent supply from the likes of wind and solar will require a drastic change in how the UK consumes electricity.

Balancing capacity, from storage mechanisms like batteries, pumped hydro and hydrogen, or conventional methods like gas-fired power plants, help solve part of the problem of where power will come from during periods of low supply.

But making our power consumption more flexible, by reducing consumption during low supply periods, and increasing during low demand, is the other part.

The clean power 2030 action plan aims to have 10-12GW of flexible capacity available by 2030. This capacity can limit electricity consumption to outside peak hours, and even supply power back into the grid during periods of high demand.

© Supplied by Octopus Energy

It also means that the country needs fewer generating assets, a smaller reserve of power to meet peak demand, and less associated network infrastructure to meet peak demand.

“We’re facilitating these markets for the benefit of consumers and the health of these markets more generally,” Stanley said.

“We need markets that work for everybody and ultimately that is going to create increased value for consumers.

“What we really need to do is to create a set of rules that are very clear to anybody participating in those markets, and that facilitate the growth of those markets.”

Flexible rules

However, the missing part of the flexibility puzzle is a unified rulebook that can apply to different local and national markets.

“We’re expecting to see a baseline set of market rules, which then evolve quite rapidly over time as a result of the inputs of the whole market,” Stanley said

The rules are set to come into force in December with Ofgem enforcing compliance.

“We will be providing reporting to allow Ofgem, where necessary, to take enforcement actions – our role as a facilitator is to support flex providers to follow the rules but where necessary, highlight non-compliance.”

Until December, Elexon’s task is to work with stakeholders to define these rules.

“They have to recognise the important role that the system operators play at a local level and also at the national level,” Stanley said.

“They need tools to balance their grids, to manage constraints locally or provide a product which creates value, because it’s the value to the system operator that creates the revenue that ultimately encourages an increased number of aggregators in the market.”

Market incentives can drive demand side flexibility, as end users modify their energy usage to fall outside of peak demand.

“It won’t be for the market facilitator to offer the incentives,” Stanley noted.

“What we’ll be looking to do is to ensure that aggregators are able to work to a common set of rules, but also are able to create these innovative products in order to pass that value through to consumers.

“So the incentives will come from the development of retail markets. They’ll also come from the development of flexibility markets more generally.”