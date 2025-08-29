The team at JAB recruitment take us through the challenges and opportunities for their sector in the energy landscape.

Offshore Europe 2025 will once again bring together some of the brightest minds in the European energy industry. It’s a chance to spark powerful discussions, get the right people in the right rooms, and step back from the day-to-day to focus on the bigger picture shaping our sector.

For us as recruiters, one of the most critical conversations is around the workforce of the future – the skills that will be needed, the roles that are evolving, and the progress (or lack of it) being made in adapting to a rapidly changing energy landscape.

While Offshore Europe is a powerful platform, there is still a huge amount of work to do. Political uncertainty, training gaps, talent competition, and shortages in emerging technologies all create significant pressures. But perhaps the greatest challenge is alignment: too often, parts of the energy sector work in isolation, and without collaboration it becomes far harder to build the training pathways and competency frameworks we need.

Recruitment as an industry barometer

This is where recruitment plays a unique role. Sitting at the intersection of companies and candidates, we see first-hand where demand is growing, which skills are scarce, and how workforce expectations are shifting. Recruitment isn’t just about filling vacancies – it’s a barometer of industry health, providing real-time insight into how well the sector is performing and where it’s heading.

That’s why, at JAB Recruitment, we’ve made it a priority to innovate and we’re proud to be the first agency in the energy sector to integrate advanced technology into recruitment. From AI-driven real-time talent matching to digital platforms that provide instant visibility of workforce trends, we’re helping clients respond faster and more strategically to change. Crucially, this isn’t just about efficiency – it’s about building the intelligence to shape the industry’s future workforce.

We’re already seeing the impact. Some of the most in-demand roles right now are in subsea construction, particularly survey and ROV specialists. At the same time, demand for general offshore workers is climbing, driven by the fact that many long-standing professionals – once deeply loyal to the industry – are now choosing roles in other sectors where pay and stability are comparable.

Technology Driving Change: Moblyze

To accelerate this shift, we launched our app, powered by Moblyze this year to make navigating the energy transition as seamless as possible. Powered by AI, Moblyze instantly connects candidates with opportunities across the entire energy spectrum – while also highlighting the training needed to step into new roles, where that training can be accessed, and even the grants available to support it.

Since launching, Moblyze has generated more than 20,000 referrals, processed 2,500 jobs, and seen over 65,000 swipes. The network effect is extraordinary, and it proves one thing: the industry has an urgent need for technology like this. Moblyze isn’t just changing how people find jobs – it’s transforming how the future workforce of the energy sector is built.

Turning data into strategy

The energy sector can sometimes feel chaotic, with everyone striving to “do the right thing” but not always landing in the right place. That’s where working with a trusted partner like JAB adds real value. The data we provide is unparalleled – from market trends and salary benchmarks to the availability of skilled labour – and without it, organisations risk being left behind. To navigate the transition successfully, it’s essential to understand where the talent is, what competitive packages look like, and how workers’ expectations are evolving.

And while the narrative around the energy industry can sometimes be negative, one thing remains certain: it is still a fantastic, exciting, and rewarding sector. From science and engineering to project management, communications, and leadership, there are opportunities for every skillset – not only in oil and gas, but in renewables and beyond.

The energy transition will not succeed without the right people in the right roles. That’s why workforce, skills, and recruitment must be at the heart of every conversation at Offshore Europe 2025.

