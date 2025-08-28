UK lacks ports and vessels to hit 2030 offshore wind target

A lack of critical infrastructure means that the UK is likely to miss its 2030 target of 55 GW of offshore wind by 12 GW.

New research from the Energy Industries Council warned that, despite having a project pipeline of 96.4 GW (51.4% accounting for floating offshore wind projects), only up to 43 GW is achievable – including only 818 MW from floating.

One of the key reasons for this hold up is a series of bottlenecks in the supply chain.

The EIC’s report said that only five European wind installation vessels, out of around 80 available, can handle the 14-15 MW turbines that will make up many of the wind farms coming online in the next five years.

All of Europe will be competing for these five vessels as the continent pursues its own 411 GW offshore wind pipeline across 386 projects.

Port expansions are another bottleneck. These projects need between six and ten years to go from permit to operation. This puts them directly at odds with project timelines, as offshore wind farms looking to come onstream by 2030 need port capacity sooner than many are due to come online.

In addition, just seven out of the 82 projects in the pipeline have reached final investment decision, pushing the laggards’ timelines out past 2030.

AR8

The EIC also warned that time is running out to procure offshore wind capacity to reach the UK’s 2030 targets.

Allocation Round 7 (AR7), which opened recently for bids and is due to release its results later this year, is the last chance to procure offshore wind capacity due for 2030.

Ro hit those targets, it would have to see a considerable ramp-up in procurement, more than has previously been contracted in previous rounds.

After that, projects offered contracts for difference in 2027’s Allocation Round 8 will be too late for 2030 delivery.

© Supplied by EDF Renewables

Decommissioning

Another bottleneck facing the UK’s offshore wind sector is decommissioning.

Some of the UK’s earliest wind farms were due to be decommissioned between the start and middle of the next decade.

These include RWE’s Scroby Sands project around 2027-2031, and the 175-turbine London Array project towards 2038.

Decommissioning projects will use many of the same vessels and ports as construction, adding further strain on critical infrastructure.

EIC global head of external affairs Rebecca Groundwater said: “Policy must lock in a predictable run of work and enable supply-chain finance. Use non-price criteria well, accelerate port upgrades, and keep capital flowing through EIB and national tools. That’s how Europe converts a 411 GW pipeline into steel in the water.

“The UK is aiming for 55 GW by 2030, but the current pipeline points to 43 GW at best — with just seven projects at FID and key sites like Scroby Sands and the London Array heading for retirement, the focus has to be on getting new capacity to shore before the decade is out.”