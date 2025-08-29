The final decision on a development consent order (DCO) for an enormous hydrogen scheme in Redcar, on Teesside, has been delayed as the Secretary of State asks a neighbouring stakeholder to provide more information.

The decision on BP’s H2Teesside blue hydrogen plant was due to be made Thursday, but Ed Miliband has delayed the statutory deadline to allow the South Tees Group (STG) to provide him with more information after they argued their own plans for an AI data centre on the same plot of land should take precedent. The new deadline for his decision – likely to now be late November – will be confirmed once Parliament is reconvened on Monday.

Plans for H2Teesside have been in development since 2021, which Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen welcomed at the time, saying the region was “set to play its part in the clean energy revolution and the innovative sectors of the future in the way to net zero.”

However, lawyers for STG – which includes Teesworks Ltd as well as the public South Tees Development Corporation – revealed their clients had changed their position on welcoming the green energy project to their land in recent representations made to the DCO process.

They objected outright to the development, stating their own plans for an AI data centre would be on the same parcel of land and should take precedent. A planning application for a data centre was submitted by Teesworks Ltd in June, which Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council granted permission for earlier this month.

The row has put two government departments into conflict, with the Department of Science, Industry and Technology (DSIT) hoping their strategic aims will take precedent at the site of the former steelworks.

This week, The Telegraph reported technology secretary Peter Kyle had brought in lawyers to see if there was a way of legally blocking Miliband from granting permission for BP’s scheme.

The vast Teesworks site, which is mostly publicly-owned, covers 4,500 acres, although only around 2,000 acres are usable. The energy secretary has asked STG to provide evidence that land elsewhere on the site can be used for its current data centre plans as well as future data centre schemes it has in the pipeline. He’s also asked them to provide an alternative plan for the data centre which would be able to co-exist with BP’s H2Teesside scheme, should he grant consent for the latter’s project.

It appears to echo concerns raised by BP’s lawyers, who referred to the amount of unused land at the site in representations to the DCO, saying: “There is no reason why STG’s ambitions for Teesworks cannot be developed on other land in and around the hydrogen production facility and it is not clear why STG have focussed on land in close proximity to, and latterly on the same land as, [H2Teesside]”.

STG’s lawyers, however, have criticised bp for a lack of engagement in trying to acquire the land it needs from them, suggesting the energy giant’s strategic reset this year show a wavering in their commitment to Teesside, something they deny.

STG has until 11 September to provide their response to the Secretary of State.