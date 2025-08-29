Katharine Descamps will take on the role of development manager at JERA Nex BP, the new offshore wind tieup between BP and JERA.

Descamps has served at BP for over nine years, having most recently worked as offshore wind integration development manager since February, where she was helping develop the company’s 1.5GW Morgan projects.

Before that, she worked as offshore wind commercial development manager, starting in January 2023.

Writing on LinkedIn, Descamps said: “The offshore wind industry is going through rough seas.

“Our friends and colleagues in the oil and gas sector are facing redundancy and significant cost challenges. And I won’t even start on the geopolitics. The reality of a transaction like this is not all rainbows, unicorns and rose-tinted glasses. It is pioneering, scary, uncertain, exhilarating, emotionally draining, purposeful and a promise of something quite special.”

BP announced plans to carve out its offshore wind assets in 2024, transferring them to a joint venture with JERA, Japan’s largest power generation company.

Part of its business model will be to provide clean energy to BP’s assets, helping it decarbonise businesses like its electric-charging and refinery ventures.

The tieup is also expected to be one of the biggest five offshore wind developers in the world by capacity, with 13GW between operating, in development, and leased assets.

JERA Nex BP was formally launched at the start of August.

Tony Bickerstaff has been appointed as chairman of the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) and the Electricity Settlements Company (ESC).

He replaces LCCC chairwoman Regina Finn, who will leave the company on 2 September.

Bickerstaff was previously a non-executive director and chair of the LCCC’s audit and risk committee from 2014 to 2020.

Bickerstaff currently serves as a non-executive director at Pantheon Infrastructure, an investment company with a global infrastructure portfolio and portfolio and Anglian Water.

He has also previously served as chief financial officer for Cadent Gas from 2022 to 2025 and in the same role at Costain between 2006 and 2020.

Both LCCC and ESC are government companies established in 2014 to help deliver the UK’s flagship contracts for difference scheme and the capacity market.

The latest auction in the contracts for difference scheme, allocation round seven, opened recently, with over 25GW of UK offshore wind capacity eligible to bid.

Peter Young has joined Concordia Energy as its chief capital officer.

Young previously founded Cornerstone Resources Group in 2017, a company focused on identifying and capitalising on undervalued development opportunities in the UK Southern North Sea.

He served as CEO until May this year.

In addition, Young began his career in banking working in structured and project finance before specialising in structured energy commodities hedging and financing.

Founded by Sayma Cox, former CEO of Aberdeen-based North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), Concordia Energy aims to invest in existing producing assets with a non-operated stake.

Cox said: “Peter brings three decades of experience in banking and upstream oil & gas globally and will play a key role in Concordia’s ambitious team as we develop our bold vision to transform the way our industry invests in and manages non operated assets.”

The company added its chief transformation officer, Carola Wolf, in May.

Gordon Matson has been promoted to manging director of LS Customs and Peterson Freight Management, divisions of Aberdeen-based Peterson Energy Logistics.

His focus at both businesses will be strategic customer engagement, business development, developing and delivering external training, and internal business management.

Gordon joined Peterson in 2022, leading to significant growth in contracts and service offerings at LS Customs, which has also doubled its headcount.

Before that, he worked as national oil and gas manager at Keuhne & Nagel for more than 15 years.

Matson said: “For me, this role is the best of both worlds. I am returning to international freight forwarding which has played a huge part in my career while also continuing to lead an experienced and expert customs team during a critical period for the industry.

“There are great synergies between the two business units which we will develop while retaining their individuality.”

Peterson Energy Logistics was brought on this year to support Spirit Energy’s operations across the North Sea and East Irish Sea.

Stephen Walker has taken on the role of head of corporate communications at the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

Walker previously served as head of media at the company, and before that held the same position at the company’s previous incarnation, National Grid ESO.

He started at the National Gird ESO as lead media manager in August 2022, working his way up to his current role.

Among NESO’s priorities in the energy transition is reforming the grid connection queue. The previous system used a first come, first served model.

However, this resulted in too many applications being made, accounting for 738GW, and clogging up the process.

Instead, the group is looking to fast track projects that are actually ready to be connected.

Anna Partington will join Conrad Energy on its energy for business team as a senior account manager.

She will take on a range of responsibilities as a senior member of the team, including focusing on new business opportunities, customer relationship management, and strategy and process.

Partington brings over a decade of experience in the energy sector to the role, having previously worked in both consultancy and supplier roles.

Her appointment continues the growth of Conrad’s energy for business team, which supports clients with both the purchase and sale of energy as well as with asset optimisation.

Conrad Energy director of energy for business Tim Foster said: “Energy supply remains a key concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes and, at Conrad Energy we are well-placed to support our clients by ensuring that they can operate sustainably and affordably.

“Whether customers are looking to sell or buy energy, I’m sure Anna’s expertise, enthusiasm and ability to build strong, lasting relationships will be a major asset to the team. I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

Steve Swindell, founder of Aberdeen-based consultancy Xodus, will step down as CEO after 20 years.

He will be replaced by Stuart Holley, director of Xodus’s parent company Subsea7’s global field development group, from October 1.

Swindell will work in close collaboration with Holley until the end of the year as part of a managed transition.

Swindell co-founded Xodus in 2005, growing it from a small start-up in Aberdeen to now employing 500 people around the world.

From there, the company opened additional offices beyond its Aberdeen roots, including in Houston and Australia.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it, but there have been challenges over the last six years, such as Covid, and changes in the North Sea renewables market. It has been a challenging time to run a consultancy business with a very unpredictable market.”

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Strathclyde.

The award recognises his role in driving forward the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

Since becoming CEO in 2018, Keith has led ScottishPower through its green transformation. It was the first integrated energy company in the UK to go 100% green and it continues investing in renewable energy initiatives across the UK.

Anderson said: “We’re not just talking about change – we’re building it. From wind farms to grid upgrades, from community support to climate action, our company is proving that a better future isn’t just possible – it’s already happening.”

Anderson was one of a number of big names in the energy industry to be honoured.

Chris O’Shea, CEO of Centrica, also received an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: “It was made extra special by being one of the final graduation ceremonies presided over by Professor Sir Jim McDonald, the outgoing principal who has done an amazing job over the past 16+ years he has led the university, and to meet the deans of all of the schools, including incoming principal Professor Stephen McArthur.”

And Sian Lloyd Rees, UK managing director at Awen Solutions, was also recognised with an honorary Doctor of Science degree

“The University of Strathclyde is deservedly recognised for its progressive and collaborative approach to energy research, leading to industrial solutions that deliver results,” Rees wrote on LinkedIn.

“The opportunity for further innovation and technology solutions as we seek to ramp up affordable and reliable clean energy solutions is deeply exciting. It’s a great time to build a career in the energy industry!”

Philip Andrew Kirk, North Sea oil and gas industry veteran and founder of Chrysaor, has died at the age of 59.

Kirk built the firm into the UK’s biggest independent oil and gas producer before it eventually became Harbour Energy.

He remained chairman of Harbour until 2022, when he stepped down from the role.

In addition, he held numerous North Sea leadership roles, including at trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK). In addition, he bought he league two side, Chesterfield Football Club, with his brother.

The football club said Kirk had been diagnosed with cancer in March.

Linda Cook, CEO of Harbour Energy, said: “Phil was a visionary leader who played a key role in shaping Harbour and our UK acquisitions. He was highly respected across the company and the industry, and his values continue to influence our work today. Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and all who knew him.”

